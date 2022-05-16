U.S. markets closed

Lock Search Group Partners with ROCKWOOL Group to Recruit for a Human Resources Manager

·2 min read

GRAND FORKS, BC, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Lock Search Group, a Canadian recruitment and consulting firm, today announced a search partnership with ROCKWOOL Group to lead the company's recruitment initiative for a Human Resources Manager to be based in Grand Forks, British Columbia. Relocation package available!

Lock Search Group Partners with ROCKWOOL Group to Recruit for a Human Resources Manager (CNW Group/Lock Search Group)
Lock Search Group Partners with ROCKWOOL Group to Recruit for a Human Resources Manager (CNW Group/Lock Search Group)

ROCKWOOL Group is the world's leading manufacturer of stone wool insulation. They offer a full range of high-performing and sustainable insulation products for the construction industry. Their insulation products are based on innovative stone wool technology and today they are the world's leading manufacturer of stone wool insulation. ROCKWOOL Group also includes a range of sister companies delivering specialist solutions for the horticultural, marine, and offshore sectors.

ROCKWOOL Group is committed to empowering everyone to rise to the development challenges of modern living. By using stone, one of the world's most abundant natural resources, you can make a lasting impact across generations. From classrooms to stadiums, land to landmarks, people need spaces not only to dream big but to act on those dreams, making the world a better place for everyone. This commitment is set in stone.

Reporting to the Senior HR Manager – North America, the Human Resources Manager will be involved and help manage labor relations, including collective bargaining processes, documentation management, and grieve proceedings. In addition, the Human Resources Manager will be responsible for wage and salary related activities, creating and updating policies and procedures and full cycle recruitment efforts from initial conversations through to onboarding. This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced HR Professional with effective communication skills and a track record of successful labor relations in a Unionized Manufacturing environment.

About Lock Search Group:

Founded in 1983, Lock Search Group provides exceptional Recruitment and Consulting services through a network of 11 offices in Canada and one in the United States. A leader in sourcing top talent, Lock Search Group leverages its deep network, relationships, and sourcing history to deliver the very best candidates to our clients. More information about Lock Search Group is available at www.locksearchgroup.com.

Full position description:

For further information or consideration, please contact Jay Pinniger (Recruitment Consultant) at jpinniger@locksearchgroup.com.

CLICK HERE to follow the Lock Search Group company page on LinkedIn for the latest updates!

SOURCE Lock Search Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c2209.html

