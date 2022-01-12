U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,727.00
    +22.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,271.00
    +143.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,957.00
    +126.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.70
    +14.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    +0.93 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    -0.0100 (-0.57%)
     

  • Vix

    17.70
    -1.70 (-8.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2070
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,813.97
    +2,111.67 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.57
    +51.15 (+5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.41
    +62.04 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Lockard and Wechsler Direct Hires Havas Veteran Cristina Ferruggiari to Lead Its Burgeoning Advanced TV Practice

Lockard & Wechsler Direct
·3 min read

This New Role and Leadership Appointment Signals Continued Growth For The Performance Marketing Shop

Cristina Ferruggiari Headshot

Cristina Ferruggaiari Headshot
Cristina Ferruggaiari Headshot
Cristina Ferruggaiari Headshot

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lockard & Wechsler Direct (LWD), one of the nation’s leading performance marketing agencies, announced today the appointment of its first Executive Vice President, Director of Advanced and Connected TV, Cristina Ferruggiari. Starting January 3, Ferruggiari will join LWD’s leadership team, tasked with further growing the agency’s advanced TV department. She’ll work across all clients and advise on general buying and planning across the agency.

A rising star in the media industry, Ferruggiari brings a wide array of experience to her new role. She joins the team from Havas Media Group where she rose through the ranks over the last twelve years, primarily working with clients to build omni-channel media strategies. Ferruggiari’s experience spans various product categories including quick service restaurants, consumer packaged goods, retail and luxury products. Most recently, she served as SVP Group Director, Video Investments, a post she’s held since 2018, where she was responsible for developing and leading Havas’ Advanced TV offerings as well as national and upfront media investments.

This leadership appointment and brand-new role signals a major investment from LWD in its advanced and connected TV offering, a space that will continue to grow rapidly in 2022.

“Let’s be clear, linear TV is not dead,” says Wechsler. “But the way advertising-supported video is being delivered to and consumed is rapidly evolving. All TV is now advanced TV whether it’s linear, OTT or digital. Upon meeting Cristina, our team was blown away by her experience and the invaluable insight she gained from spearheading the advanced TV offering at a global holding company. Having her on board will no doubt keep us ahead of the evolution and allow us to deliver best-in-class advance TV planning, buying, tracking and analysis for our clients.”

“This is a big and exciting move. Everyone in the industry is now talking about performance marketing and measurement, but LWD has been doing this for over 30 years. Not only are they well-respected for the work they do, but everything is backed by their robust tracking and attribution system, SmartMatch 360™, which is truly unique,” said Ferruggiari. “Moving from a holding company to a vibrant and growing independent agency to help further evolve and grow its Advanced TV offering is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited for this next chapter.”

Over the last few months, LWD has experienced extraordinary new business momentum, bringing on several new clients that are taking advantage of the agency’s advanced TV offering. Some of LWD’s clients include Solo Brands, Lively Hearing Corp, Endurance Warranty Services, Wolf and Badger, Function of Beauty and Recovery Centers of America.

Ferruggiari will report into LWD’s founder and CEO, Dick Wechsler, as well as the agency’s President, Asieya Pine and EVP, Director of Client Services, Benjamin Speight.

About Lockard & Wechsler Direct

Founded in 1991, Lockard & Wechsler Direct is the largest privately held performance marketing media agency in the US. LWD specializes in DTC acquisition, retail support and brand building anchored in data-minded strategic planning, buying and negotiation across traditional advertising and emerging digital channels.

Press Contact:
Jenna dePasquale
Jenna.dePasquale@digennaro-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=67530f32-76cf-472c-a9a4-4c5321cb79be&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280


Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher as investors eye inflation data, showing biggest rise since 1982

    Stock futures rose Wednesday morning as investors eyed a new report on inflation, which showed another decades-high rate of price increases across the recovering economy.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With Tons of Upside

    Great companies like Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have been beaten down by unrealistic expectations and previously high valuations. Payment processor Paypal is best known for Venmo, which lets users send and receive money from their phones. The company makes money from transfer and payment fees for Paypal, Venmo, and "buy now, pay later" loans.

  • Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

    Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upo

  • U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains

    As oil prices have surged past $80 a barrel, U.S oil and gas producers are paving the way for faster production by expanding new well completions in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the country's top shale oil field, according to research data. The number of pressure pumping units at work in the Permian rose 5% in December, over the previous month, analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co said. Pressure pumping is one of the last steps required to complete a well.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • Why I'll Be Selling My Zynga Stock Ahead of the Merger With Take-Two Interactive

    Shares of mobile game publisher Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) are soaring on news of a buyout offer from fellow video game company Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO). Games formatted for a mobile device have emerged as the biggest revenue generator for the massive and still-growing video game market, which is homing in on $200 billion a year globally. As a result, other publishers have scooped up leading mobile game developers (like Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) takeover of Glu Mobile last summer), and now it's Take-Two's turn.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.

  • Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in South Korea

    South Korea has granted approval to the COVID-1i9 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. in adults aged 18 and older, the company said Wednesday. The vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for commercial use in South Korea and will be manufactured in the country by SK bioscience. The vaccine has also received conditional marketing authorization in the EU and emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. The company is planning to submit a