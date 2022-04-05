U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

Lockerbie and Co.'s CEO, Stephanie Lokker, Named to ROI-NJ's Influencer List for Top Women in Business

·3 min read

PASSAIC, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Lokker, CEO of Lockerbie and Co., a strategy and management consulting firm composed of former Big Four and Big Three (MBB) advisory leaders who provide transformational advising and solutions inclusive of people, processes, data and technology, was named to the ROI-NJ "power" list for her leadership, business acumen, and her role in overseeing the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce's Supplier Diversity and Certification initiatives for the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Lockerbie &amp; Co.)
(PRNewsfoto/Lockerbie & Co.)

It's a privilege to help business leaders, from various sectors, understand how to diversify their supply chains...

Lockerbie proudly holds 11 diverse-supplier certifications on both the state and federal level – including the national LGBTBE certification and now is Hub-Zone certified. Lokker has positioned Lockerbie into a business strategy and planning powerhouse for corporations interested in developing successful supplier diversity, procurement, change management, and PMO/project management programs.

"I am grateful to the ROI-NJ editorial board for this prestigious recognition. It's a privilege to help business leaders, from various sectors, understand how to diversify their supply chains in today's global marketplace. We celebrate the opportunity to build inclusive networks that will shape the future of enterprise forever," said Stephanie Lokker, CEO of Lockerbie and Co.

Recently, Lokker was appointed to the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce, the only statewide organization that advances the business interests of LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in the tri-state area. It does so through promotion of economic growth and development of the Chamber's members by providing LGBT Business Enterprise certification, networking opportunities, and a range of other business and professional development resources.

Lokker is currently leading a joint program initiative that will convene NJ's 28 Fortune 1000 corporations' procurement and supply diversity leaders. CPO's and CSCO's will have streamlined access to certified LGBT+ vendors. Through this program, LGBTBE certified businesses will gain greater awareness on how to utilize their certification and better position themselves for contracts as top suppliers to corporate partners.

MORE ON STEPHANIE LOKKER:
Lokker is the CEO and founder of Lockerbie and Co. She earned a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from Rutgers University in Newark, NJ, and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Montclair State University in Montclair, NJ, and is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt. She champions bringing greater diversity and upward mobility for professionals who identify as disABLEd, women, and people from disadvantaged communities in Corporate America. She serves on the Board of Directors for the NJ Pride Chamber of Commerce.

MORE ABOUT LOCKERBIE:
Lockerbie is entering its fourth year in business since it opened its doors in 2019, after its Managing Partner left positions at a Big 4 and Big 3 management consultancy firms to better equip organizations to fulfill their missions and advocate for good. Their clients are Fortune 1000 and Private Equity clients. They are headquartered in a Hub-Zone and have eleven federal and state supplier diversity-owned certifications. The firm is owned, operated, and managed by a woman, Stephanie E. Lokker, and a team of former big 3 and 4 consultants on staff.

For more information visit us online: www.letsgetstrategic.com

Press Inquiries:
Andrea M. Garcia, COMMS/NATION LLC., 201.430.5082, Andrea@commsnation.com

(PRNewsfoto/Lockerbie &amp; Co.)
(PRNewsfoto/Lockerbie & Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockerbie-and-cos-ceo-stephanie-lokker-named-to-roi-njs-influencer-list-for-top-women-in-business-301517423.html

SOURCE Lockerbie & Co.

