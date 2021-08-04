U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,042.25
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0450
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,123.09
    -791.34 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.94
    -10.50 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,603.57
    -38.26 (-0.14%)
     

Lockheed Martin begins search for new CFO after Possenriede's exit

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris
(Reuters) - Security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp said on Tuesday it is searching for a new chief financial officer after Kenneth Possenriede resigned from the post due to personal reasons.

The company said it has appointed Vice President And Treasurer John Mollard as the acting CFO, effective immediately.

Mollard has held several positions within the finance and business operations during his almost four-decade stint at Lockheed Martin, the company said in its statement.

The surprise departure of Possenriede, who joined the company in February 2019, comes ahead of Lockheed Martin's virtual investor event scheduled on Aug. 5.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

