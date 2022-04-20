U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,459.45
    -2.76 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,160.79
    +249.59 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.07
    -166.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.60
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    +0.0058 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2170
    -0.6970 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,548.38
    +184.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.34
    -2.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LMT
    Watchlist

BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2022 dividend of $2.80 per share. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2022, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN)
Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN)

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-declares-second-quarter-2022-dividend-301529627.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Faces In-Store Labor Drive as Union Amps Up Pressure

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Workers at an Apple Inc.store in Atlanta became the first in the U.S. to file for a union election Wednesday, setting up a battle between organized labor and a Silicon Valley titan.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk

  • Lockheed Martin stock falls on mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Lockheed Martin.

  • PNC Virtual Event | Powering Children's Potential: The Case for Helping Parents and Families

    Wednesday April 27, 2022 12:30 — 1:30 P.M. ET

  • Marillyn Hewson sells McLean mansion less than a month after leaving Lockheed for good

    Marillyn Hewson and her husband James have sold their McLean mansion for $5.55 million, less than a month after the former Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) CEO stepped aside from the defense contracting giant. The nearly 16,000-square-foot home at 7853 Langley Ridge Road changed hands March 21 between Marillyn and James Hewson and Bruce Wisnicki, the buyer, according to public records. Piper Yerks of Washington Fine Properties represented the sellers and Tracy Williams of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty the buyer.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Lowe's Next?

    Stock splits are all the rage these days. Some of the largest and most prominent stocks on the market are getting ready to divide their market cap into many more slices over the summer. But why stop there? Several high-priced stocks seem ripe for a stock split of their own, perhaps before the end of this year.

  • Lockheed Martin Space's work slowed and revenue declined in Q1

    Work on a lunar lander stalled and the loss of a program in Britain cut into the Jefferson County-based business' revenue.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings: Top Copper Play On Deck As FCX Stock Sets Up

    Freeport-McMoRan earnings are due before Thursday's open. Here's what to watch as FCX stock looks for the next leg up.

  • US Air Force, Boeing lock down design for KC-46 vision system upgrade

    The months-overdue agreement sets a path forward for resolving one of the most significant, lingering problems with the Air Force’s newest refueling tanker.

  • Shareholders Are Optimistic That Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Multiply In Value

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • Markets, Semiconductor and Defense Stocks, Real Yields, Netflix, Trading Disney

    For NFLX, I think I'll give this one the old 'Three Day Rule', and then we'll take a look. Even then, it may just be a trader, not a keeper.

  • Why IBM Stock Surged Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) popped 7% on Wednesday after the technology titan delivered stronger-than-expected sales and profits. The gains were fueled by strong demand for IBM's hybrid cloud offerings, which help companies integrate their private IT operations with public cloud-computing platforms operated by the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet. All in all, IBM's hybrid cloud revenue leaped 14% to $5 billion, placing it at a greater than $20 billion annual run rate.

  • Ukraine's military boosts aircraft thanks to spare parts, Pentagon says

    Ukraine's military has increased the size of its fleet of fixed-wing aircraft after receiving spare parts and repairing damaged aircraft, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Ukraine has defied expectations of allies and military experts by not only keeping its air force operational nearly two months after the start of Russia's invasion but actually repairing aircraft and, apparently, adding to its inventory. On Tuesday Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine had received additional aircraft as well as parts, but clarified on Wednesday that no fixed-wing aircraft had been provided so far to Ukraine's military.

  • Rivian and Lucid Rise in Late Trading as Tesla Tops Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle startups that have struggled this year got a much needed boost from Tesla Inc.’s first-quarter earnings beat. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceRivian Automotive Inc. climbed 1.6

  • Elon Musk Drops Another Cryptic Hint About a Twitter Tender Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has given fresh fuel to speculation he would launch a tender offer for Twitter Inc. shares in the event that the board resists his proposal to acquire 100% of the company and take it private.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowIn Defe

  • A Front Row Seat as Pamela Anderson’s Super Fans Swarm Broadway’s ‘Chicago’

    Outside New York City’s Ambassador Theatre, the name on everybody’s lips isn’t Roxie. It’s Pamela Anderson, the former “Baywatch” star who is making her Broadway debut in “Chicago” as Roxie Hart. “I never see Broadway shows,” said one particularly well-dressed theatergoer, who nonetheless stood in a long line to scan his ticket on a rainy […]

  • Alcoa Stock Falls On Outlook; Steel Dynamics Crushes Views

    Alcoa earnings topped views, but AA stock fell on weak revenue and guidance. Steel Dynamics earnings crushed views Wednesday night.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.