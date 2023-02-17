U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,607.99
    +1,019.44 (+4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Lockheed Martin gets U.S. Navy contract worth up to $2 billion

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin Corp a contract worth up to $2 billion related to hypersonic weapon systems, the defense firm said on Friday, amid a global uptick in demand for arms and ammunitions.

Under the contract, Lockheed will integrate the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system on to the navy's ZUMWALT-class destroyer stealth ships.

The defense contractor will also provide launcher systems, weapon control, integrated missile components, and platform integration support for the naval platform.

The contract comes as the United States and its global rivals have been developing several hypersonic weapons, which travel in the upper atmosphere at more than five times the speed of sound.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

