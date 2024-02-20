Lockheed Martin Insiders Sell US$9.2m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

The fact that multiple Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lockheed Martin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$474 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$424. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Lockheed Martin than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Lockheed Martin

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lockheed Martin insiders own about US$48m worth of shares. That equates to 0.05% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Lockheed Martin Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lockheed Martin shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Lockheed Martin insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lockheed Martin you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

