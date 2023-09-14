Lockheed Martin Insiders Sold US$9.2m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

The fact that multiple Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lockheed Martin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$474 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$421. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Lockheed Martin than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Lockheed Martin Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Lockheed Martin. insider John Donovan spent US$250k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Lockheed Martin

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.09% of Lockheed Martin shares, worth about US$90m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lockheed Martin Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Lockheed Martin insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lockheed Martin. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Lockheed Martin and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

