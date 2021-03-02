U.S. markets closed

Lockheed Martin and NEC Put AI to Work on Programs like NASA's Artemis Mission

DENVER, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) have signed a joint collaboration agreement to extend their partnership utilizing NEC's System Invariant Analysis Technology (SIAT). The companies are also finalizing a licensing agreement with a multi-year option.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin)
Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin)

With a focus on driving speed and efficiency of system diagnostics, this partnership will continue to provide proven artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities across product lifecycles. This positively impacts design and production phases of spacecraft development, including applications on NASA's Orion vehicle for the Artemis mission.

"The power of AI is leveraged across our entire enterprise, and with a trusted partner like NEC, we gain the resources to expand its abilities at scale across our internal operations," said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space. "By proactively analyzing telemetry data we are able to deliver our systems even faster and streamline the work that our employees do every day."

For several years, Lockheed Martin and NEC have been working together to evaluate the effectiveness of SIAT for early production testing and operational scenarios. As a result, Lockheed Martin has integrated SIAT into the Technology for Telemetry Analytics for Universal Artificial Intelligence (T-TAURI) AI service. This allows the organization to drive proactive anomaly detection during the design, development, production and test phase of spacecraft development – even before applications in mission operations.

NEC's SIAT advanced analytics engine uses data collected from sensors to learn the behavior of systems, including computer systems, power plants, factories and buildings, enabling the system itself to automatically detect inconsistencies and prescribe resolutions. By integrating within Lockheed Martin's T-TAURI platform, a comprehensive time series analysis framework, the team can gain an exhaustive, holistic understanding of a system, creating a foundational system for other advanced technologies like system-level digital twins. Since the initial partnership between NEC and Lockheed Martin, the teams have already seen applications for early pathfinding to detect production anomalies and software regression testing.

"We're thrilled that the innovative SIAT developed by NEC provides value to Lockheed Martin as it addresses not only the development of complex systems, but also the uniqueness of deep space exploration," said Motoo Nishihara, executive vice president, CTO and Member of the Board, NEC Corporation. "Together, we are committed to strengthening our solution and finding new ways to apply this technology."

Proven AI Results
Lockheed Martin has already successfully applied this technology on several operations to date.

For example, the team used it to analyze the unprecedented amount of data that was produced by the Orion vehicle during testing. Within a four-hour period, T-TAURI and SIAT built a model of the vehicle's normal operations from nearly 150,000 sensors to establish over 22 billion logical relationships for analysis. The resulting models can be used to monitor all future tests of subsequent vehicles to compare expected and irregular behavior to analyze consistency and aid in regression analysis. Without these advanced AI and ML tools, it would be impossible for a single engineer to analyze massive amounts of data manually at the speed needed to analyze the data in its entirety.

Going forward, AI will continue to be applied on future missions in several ways, including future ground station support for customer satellite operations as well as expanding the application for human-rated systems to demonstrate an increase in speed of anomaly detection and root cause analysis on mission.

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-and-nec-put-ai-to-work-on-programs-like-nasas-artemis-mission-301237954.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' no longer has financial broker license: filing

    The Massachusetts financial professional who gained notoriety as GameStop bull "Roaring Kitty" is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to the organization's online records. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit, is no longer a registered financial broker as of Feb. 26, the FINRA records show. Gill became a central figure in a January trading frenzy in which shares of the ailing videogame retailer surged more than 1,000% in two weeks, driven by interest among retail investors in online forums.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Fidelity’s Head of Global Macro Says Bitcoin May Have Place in Some Portfolios

    "Is it any wonder that bitcoin seems to be having its day?" Fidelity's global macro chief said.

  • Sunak Plots Tax Raid to Plug U.K. Deficit, Risking Tory Rage

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak can do self-restraint. After an addiction to drinking full-strength Coca-Cola resulted in seven fillings to his teeth, he rationed himself to a single Coke a week.When he comes to deliver his budget on Wednesday, the chancellor of the exchequer faces a battle to persuade his colleagues of the need to turn down the flow of government spending, and to address the painful hole in the public finances, approaching 400 billion pounds ($558 billion).The question he’s still grappling with is how to pay the bill. Will he raise taxes, hitting the wealthy and clawing back profits from the few businesses that made them, as some suggest? Or will he prepare the ground for cuts to public spending? Or will he instead signal that the pain of cuts and taxes will have to come, but just not yet?Sunak’s answers will shape his own fortunes, the Conservative government’s political identity, and the U.K. economy’s chances of making a full recovery from its deepest recession for 300 years.“We went big, we went early, but there is more to come and there will be more to come in the budget. But there is a challenge,” with public finances and “I want to level with people about the challenge,” Sunak told the Financial Times in an interview Friday. In common with finance ministers around the world, Sunak poured out vast sums of taxpayers’ cash to save jobs and businesses when coronavirus forced the government to shut shops and restaurants and confine people to their homes.Now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out his “road map” for a cautious four-month lifting of the lockdown, Sunak is reconciled to keeping that flow of support going for as long as the restrictions are in place.What Bloomberg Economics Says…“The rise in bond yields over the past month, if it sticks, would mean debt interest costs as a share of GDP average 1.2% over the five years rather than 1%. Debt servicing costs have averaged 1.7% since 2000.”— Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for the full report.That will mean extending the 54 billion-pound furlough wage support program, along with cuts to business rates and sales tax at least until the end of June. This won’t be a surprise to Sunak’s colleagues and will please many, but not all, Conservative members of Parliament on Wednesday.But it runs against the grain of his instincts as a small-state Conservative, and many of his colleagues are also deeply uneasy about the economic policy their Tory government finds itself pursuing. The prospect of hiking taxes – including potentially a sharp rise in business levies – to pay the bill is particularly hard for most Tories to swallow.In recent weeks, the chancellor has been working assiduously to canvass his colleagues’ views in an effort to understand what he’s up against and tailor his messages to match. Some MPs report being invited to four or five Zoom calls with Sunak in the run-up to his budget.“Rishi was very open, very listening, really cared about what we were saying,” said Alexander Stafford, one of the new Tory MPs elected in December 2019. “We all know there are going to be cuts or tax rises. My hope is none of that falls too hard at the moment. We’re not out of the woods yet.”Others put it more bluntly. “If he were to raise taxes, it would undermine everything we’ve done to get businesses to this stage,” said Andrew Bridgen. “No society can ever tax its way to prosperity.”Among the details emerging on the plan, Sunak will pledge 22 billion pounds for a previously proposed infrastructure bank to boost the country's green economy, the Treasury said in a statement on Saturday. The bank will offer a range of products, including equity, loans and guarantees, to support projects in sectors such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage and transportation. He's also expected to announce the launch of a fund that would channel up to 375 million pounds into fast-growing tech start-ups.What Else Will Be in Sunak’s Budget? A new state-backed loan program to help companies recover from the pandemic Extensions to the main virus support measures, including the furlough program, a reduction in VAT and the business rates holiday More details on how a proposed infrastructure bank will work An extension to the 20 pounds uplift in universal credit, a welfare payment 126 million pounds of new funding for 40,000 traineeships A signal that corporation tax is set to rise, possibly to 25% by the end of the parliament, according to the Sunday Times A freeze on the pension lifetime allowance, and on the point at which people start paying the basic rate of income tax, according to the Times A 5 billion-pound fund for pubs, restaurants and non-essential stores, according to the Sunday Telegraph A possible tax on every internet delivery, according to the Telegraph A fourth round of 3-month grants to self-employed people at up to 80% of their pre-pandemic earningsSteve Baker, a Tory who sits on the Treasury committee and will interrogate Sunak on his choices, said the government’s priority must be to create better-paid jobs for people in the months ahead. “I just don’t see how raising taxes promotes more, better, higher paying jobs for the public,” he said.The pandemic has fundamentally challenged the Tory party’s sense of what it stands for. In the past, Conservatives have flirted with privatizing state healthcare, cut welfare payments, and slashed taxes for high earners.What Bloomberg Economics Says…"The rise in bond yields over the past month, if it sticks, would mean debt interest costs as a share of GDP average 1.2% over the five years rather than 1%. Debt servicing costs have averaged 1.7% since 2000.-- Dan Hanson, senior economic. Click here full reportYet Johnson’s team now paints itself as the champions of the National Health Service while pumping up social security and weighing options to raise levies on capital gains.The influx of more than 100 new Conservative Members of Parliament in 2019, many of them representing northern seats prised from the left-wing Labour Party for the first time in decades, has changed the makeup of the party in Westminster.There’s less clamor for fiscal prudence than in years gone by, and there’s certainly no appetite for the return of the austerity policies pursued over much of the last decade by Tory-led administrations.Historically low interest rates mean there also isn’t pressure from the bond markets on the chancellor to rein in his spending immediately. While the country’s debt has ballooned during the crisis, the cost of servicing it has actually fallen.Yet Sunak sees big risks in doing nothing to address the U.K.’s pandemic-ravaged public finances. Even if he delays most of the difficult decisions until the next budget in the fall, or even next year, many of his colleagues expect he won’t be able to put off the pain any further.Bond markets are signaling that Sunak’s borrowing costs may only get higher. Interest rates on gilts in financial markets have risen a half percentage point in the past month for securities maturing in six years and beyond. The yield on the Treasury’s benchmark 10-year gilt reached 0.836% on Friday, the highest since March 2020 when the pandemic began spreading widely in Europe. Every 1 percentage-point increase in interest rates adds 25 billion pounds to the U.K.’s cost of servicing its debt, Sunak told the FT.“We all know that the markets can turn very, very quickly,” Harriet Baldwin, a Conservative who traded bonds during a market rout in 1994. “Although the situation is very favorable at the moment, it’s not necessarily always going to be the case. He’s got a tricky tightrope to walk.”Observers praise Sunak for his work ethic and attention to detail, and the chancellor himself has said he likes to start his day with a workout, either on a treadmill, in the gym, or on a stationary bicycle, before getting to his desk at 7:45 a.m.The truth is, no amount of sweat or preparation can guarantee Sunak’s policies will succeed. The biggest factor in determining whether Britain’s economy is permanently scarred or recovers quickly lies beyond the chancellor’s control: the pandemic itself.If, despite a fast and apparently effective vaccination program, Johnson’s government cannot keep a grip on coronavirus, the U.K.’s plan to reopen the economy on a cautious timetable of dates over the next four months will be at risk. So too will party unity.“All hell will break loose if the dates are challenged or they slip back,” said Indiana-born Joy Morrissey, who was elected under Johnson’s leadership in 2019. “These dates are the last possible dates everyone is going to accept.”(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy in the wake of power outages that caused an energy crisis during the winter freeze last month.Brazos Electric Power Cooperative filed for Chapter 11 in Texas after racking up an estimated $2.1 billion in charges over seven days of the freeze. Last year, it cost cooperative members $774 million for power for all of 2020.The magnitude of the charges “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos highest liquidity levels in recent years, Executive Vice President Clifton Karnei said in a bankruptcy court declaration. The cooperative on Feb. 25 told state grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that it wouldn’t pay the $2.1 billion sum, and Karnei resigned from Ercot’s board of directors, court papers show.Read More: Texas’s Power Market Is $1.3 Billion Short After Energy CrisisBrazos had “no choice” but to file for bankruptcy, Karnei said. Chapter 11 protection lets Brazos keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The cooperative listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each.“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding, spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp., court papers show. Brazos had A+ credit grade from Fitch Ratings and an A from S&P Global Ratings prior to the bankruptcy.Brazos, a member-owned power provider serves customers across 68 Texas counties, stretching from just north of Houston to near the Texas panhandle, court papers show.The bankruptcy is likely to be one of many after four million homes and businesses went without heat, light and water during the deep winter freeze last month, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. The state’s broader market set a record for the most expensive week of power in U.S. history. The impact on individual companies is only starting to emerge, with some racking up huge losses while oil and gas producers saw their output halted.Companies that failed to produce electricity were forced to buy power as prices soared. Ercot says it’s $1.3 billion short of what it needs to pay generators for what was produced. This puts huge financial pressure on utilities that managed to keep producing power, as well as those that failed.Ercot has stopped payments to some utilities as it tries to manage defaults. If the grid operator fails to completely cover defaults, the resulting costs would be passed onto all market participants.Griddy Energy LLC , a Texas retail electricity provider that came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills during the energy crisis last week, was barred from participating in the state’s power market on Feb. 26.The supplier charges electricity based on real-time prices in wholesale markets, therefore passing the costs straight on to consumers. Ercot revoked Griddy’s rights to conduct activity in the state’s electricity market due to nonpayment, according to a market notice seen by Bloomberg.Fitch Ratings put all retail and wholesale electric utilities operating within Ercot on rating watch negative last month, citing concerns regarding funding requirements and liquidity in the near term.The case is Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., 21-30725, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston).(Updates with financial details beginning in paragraph three.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 50% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Stocks started this year with heft gains, edged back last week, and now are rising again. The big tech giants led the moves, with volatility in Apple and Amazon leading the NASDAQ on its gyrations. The strategy team at investment bank Goldman Sachs have taken notice of the market shakeups, and are working out what it means for investors. According to macro strategist Gurpreet Gill, watching bond yields and stock values closely, “The rise in global yields is a reflection of improved growth prospects given encouraging vaccine progress and in the US forthcoming sizeable fiscal stimulus. [It] also signals higher inflation expectations and in turn pulled forward expectations for the timing of monetary policy normalization.” Monetary policy may be key to calming investor worries – and on that score, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress is seen as positive. In his comments to lawmakers, the head of the central bank indicated that the Fed has no intention to raise interest rates any time soon. So far, the outlook is in-line with predictions made by Goldman economist Jan Hatzius, who stated his belief earlier this year that the Fed would hold tight on rates and that 2021 will be a good year for long positions on stocks. So much for the macro outlook. At the micro level, turning to individual stocks, Goldman’s analysts have been busy locating the equities which they believe will gain should current conditions hold for the near- to mid-term. They found two stocks in particular with, in their view, 50% or higher upside potential. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out both tickers also sport a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Vinci Partners, an alternative investment and asset management firm based in Brazil. The company offers customers a range of services and funds, including access to hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure investment, private equity, and credit investment. Vinci boasts a global reach and a leading position in Brazil’s wealth management industry. To start the new year, Vinci went public on the NASDAQ index. VINP shares started trading on January 28, at $17.70, slightly under the company’s initial pricing of $18. The first day’s trading saw 13.87 million shares of VINP go on sale. After some 4 weeks on the public markets, Vinci has a market cap of $910 million. Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Tito Labarta describes Vinci as a well-diversified asset platform with strong growth potential. “We think Vinci is well positioned to gain share and outpace market growth given strong competitive advantages. Vinci has one of the most diverse product offerings among its alternative asset management peers, with seven different investment strategies and 261 funds. Moreover, Vinci has outperformed its benchmarks in all strategies, having a strong track record and being recognized with awards from relevant institutions, such as Institutional Investor, Morningstar, Exame and InfoMoney. The company has developed strong communication tools to reinforce its brand and institutional presence in the Brazilian marketplace, such as podcasts, seminars, investor days with IFAs, among other participations in events and webinars," Labarta opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Labarta rates VINP a Buy, and his $39 price target implies an impressive 141% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) One month on the NASDAQ has brought Vinci positive attention from Wall Street’s analysts, with a 3 to 1 split in the reviews favoring Buys over Holds and giving the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is currently selling for $16.15 and its $26.75 average price target suggests it has room for ~66% growth in the next 12 months. (See VINP stock analysis at TipRanks) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Goldman Sachs analysts have also pointed out Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a potential winner for investors. This company, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, works with hospitals, clinics, labs, and blood banks around the world to deliver fast, secure, and accurate testing results. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics possesses several important ‘firsts’ in its industry: it was the first company to deliver a diagnostic test for Rh +/- blood typing, for detection of HIV and HEP-C antibodies, and more recently has been working on COVID-19 tests. Ortho is the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company, handling over 1 million tests every day, from more than 800,000 patients around the world. Like Vinci Partners above, this company went public on January 28. The IPO saw Ortho put 76 million shares on the market, with trading on the first day opening at $15.50, below the $17 initial pricing. Even so, the IPO raised $1.22 billion in gross funds, and the over-allotment option from the underwriters brought in an additional $193 million. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes believes the company’s past growth performance justifies a positive sentiment, and that Ortho is capable of deleveraging its balance sheet. "The key to the equity story for OCDX is successfully resetting their organic growth rate to a durable 5-7% from an historical pace of roughly flat. Given the level of profitability and potential FCF generation, if OCDX were to reset growth, they could delever the balance sheet and increase their level of inorganic and organic investments to create a durable growth algorithm," Sykes wrote. The analyst added, "The key growth driver in our view is the increase in OCDX’s lifetime customer value driven by a transition in the product set of their Clinical Lab business from a stand-alone clinical chemistry instrument to an integrated platform and ultimately to an automated platform. This transition is taking place largely within their own customer base, therefore is not dependent upon displacement, but rather serving the need of increasing throughput of a customer’s diagnostic capabilities. To this end, Sykes rates OCDX a Buy, and sets a $27 price target. At current levels, this implies a one-year upside of 51%. (To watch Sykes’ track record, click here) Ortho has a long history of delivering results for its customers, and that has Wall Street in a mood to rate the stock well. OCDX shares get a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 9 Buy reviews set since the IPO – against a just a single Hold. The average price target is $23.80, indicating ~33% upside potential from the current trading price of $17.83. (See OCDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Oil Exports From U.S. Supertanker Port Crash to Zero From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude exports from Louisiana’s offshore supertanker port tumbled to zero as Asian buyers limited purchases to manage high inventories that threaten to overwhelm storage facilities.The lack of shipments in February from the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port -- for the first time in nearly two years -- is a stark contrast from January when the facility sent out a record of nearly 15 million barrels of domestic crude to buyers in China, South Korea and India, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“Demand from Asia, and more specifically China, for U.S. crude has slowed because of high inventories in that region after recent heavy buying,” said Yuntao Liu, a London-based analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. Purchases were also likely postponed as U.S. shipments in February would reach Chinese buyers in April, the peak of the country’s refinery maintenance season, he said.China is America’s largest customer for domestic crude. Any slowdown in Chinese appetite for oil may risk plans by U.S. drillers to restore production with crude futures prices trading around $60 a barrel and showing signs of a further recovery. The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated demand and shuttered oil wells across the nation since the start of early last year.“Interest for U.S. oil might return later in March,” said Liu. “Those supplies would arrive in China during May and June when most turnarounds are completed.”East Asia may also be shunning U.S. crude purchases ahead of meetings by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies later this week where discussions will focus on potentially unleashing barrels that had been curtailed. Supplies from LOOP are primarily medium-heavy sour crudes produced in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that compete directly with oil from many OPEC members. A decision to revive supply could mean less interest for loadings at LOOP.“Supplies from the Middle East are the first choice for Asia,” said Liu. “It’s their base load for sour crude.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check faces another big vote — what's the timing now?

    The direct payments and other aid could move even closer this week.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of February 22nd – 28th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. Red White & Bloom to Enter Third Largest U.S. Cannabis Market With Acquisition of Acreage Holdings’ Florida Operations Florida’s Cannabis Market is the Third-Largest in the U.S., With 2020 Medical Marijuana Sales Exceeding $1.2 Billion Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) announced that the company has struck a deal with Acreage Holdings (OTCQX: ACRGF) to acquire its Florida operations. Upon closing of the deal, RWB will have operations or brands in 6 of the top 10 U.S. states, which generated combined revenue of over $8.8 billion last year. READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 9. Investing $1,000 in These 2 Psychedelic Stocks is an Absurdly Smart Move The Buzz Surrounding Psychedelic Therapies is Only Going to Grow Over Time If you feel that missed out on the cannabis stock bonanza of the last few years, don’t fret. There’s another upcoming opportunity that’s shaping up to be even bigger: psychedelics. Even though psychedelic therapies are still in their infancy, I think there are already a few promising Psychedelic Stocks, such as Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) and MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) that are worth a $1,000 investment. READ FULL PSYCHEDELIC STOCKS ARTICLE 8. Cannabis Earnings Roundup: Financials From the Big 4 Canadian LPs, Do the Recent Quarterly Results Justify the Lofty Share Prices? Following the Cannabis Sector’s Meteoric Rise to Start the New Year, the Big 4 Canadian LPs Have Each Reported Quarterly Earnings As a result, Cannabis investors have had the opportunity to access the up to date fundamentals of each company and determine if top Canadian Pot Stocks Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) are deserving of their current lofty share prices. READ FULL CANNABIS EARNINGS ARTICLE 7. Field Trip Health Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering Field Trip Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering for the Development of the Company’s FT-104 Novel Psychedelic Development Program, the Opening of New Field Trip Health Centers, and for Working Capital and General Corporate Purposes Field Trip Health (OTC: FTRPF) announced that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters led by Bloom Burton Securities, to increase the size of its previously announced $50,000,015 bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 12,750,000 common shares of Field Trip, at a price of $6.50, for aggregate gross proceeds of $82,875,000. READ FULL FIELD TRIP ARTICLE 6. Wrigley Chewing Gum Heir to Take Cannabis MSO Parallel Public Via $1.9 Billion Deal Chewing Gum Heir William “Beau” Wrigley Jr., the CEO of Atlanta-Based Parallel, Struck a Mammoth Deal With an Entertainment Mogul to Take the Cannabis Multi-State Operator Public Through a Transaction That Values the Company at $1.9 Billion Ceres Acquisition Corp. – a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) co-founded by Scott “Scooter” Braun – will buy Parallel, allowing the new company to go public by taking on Ceres’ listing on Canada’s NEO Exchange. READ FULL WRIGLEY MSO ARTICLE 5. MindMed Closes Acquisition of HealthMode, a Leading Machine Learning Digital Medicine Company The Acquisition Will Help MindMed Build a Full Stack Digital Mental Health Platform for Psychedelic Medicines MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) reported that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of HealthMode, a digital medicine and therapeutics startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital measurement to increase the precision and speed of clinical research and patient monitoring. MindMed also announced that ex-Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) Digital Medicine Executive Dr. Daniel R. Karlin and former Google AI/ML industry veteran Bradford Cross were added to the company’s executive team. READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE 4. Investors Have Been Flocking to This U.S. Cannabis ETF It Only Took Six Months for the Newest Cannabis ETF to Reach $1 Billion in Assets On Tuesday, AdvisorShares announced its AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS) crossed the threshold, making it just the second Cannabis ETF to reach the mark. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) is the other. READ FULL CANNABIS ETF ARTICLE 3. Liberty Health Sciences Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition By Ayr Wellness Shareholders Representing 57% of Issued and Outstanding Shares Voted and 95% Voted in Favour of the Transaction Ayr Strategies (OTCQX: AYRSF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, and Liberty Health (OTCQX: LHSIF) announce at a special meeting, Liberty security holders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed acquisition of Liberty shares by Ayr in a transaction originally announced on December 22, 2020. READ FULL AYR ARTICLE 2. MindMed Looks Bullish on Growing Acceptance of Psychedelics MindMed’s Stock is Up 937% Since March 2020 But it’s Just Getting Started MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF)is one of the best Psychedelic Stocks out there. The excitement around the medicinal potential of Psilocybin and other Psychedelics like kratom has helped put MindMed into the spotlight and fuel strong capital appreciation. READ FULL MMED STOCK ARTICLE 1. Creso Pharma Inks Deal to Enter U.S. Cannabis Market With Established Partner The American Cannabis Market is a Major Growth Opportunity for Creso Pharma and its Planned Deal With CERES Natural Remedies Will Help the Company Establish a U.S. Presence Ahead of Likely Federal Legalization Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) announced that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with leading CBD and plant-based remedies provider CERES Natural Remedies to distribute and sell Creso’s range of CBD and hemp animal health products in the USA. CERES’ operating business, High Fidelity is Vermont’s largest independent cannabis company and through its established footprint, has generated over USD $35 million in revenue since 2013. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

    A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up "choke points" on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, recommended clamping down on China's ability to procure the manufacturing equipment needed to make advanced computing chips. "China is making an aggressive push to promote authoritarianism around the world," an NSCAI official told Reuters.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. See also: How to Buy Stocks A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Survey Finds 72% Of Investors Believe Bitcoin Experiencing Another Bubble

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices were up 10.5% over the past 24 hours on Monday morning to above $48,000, but they remain well below their all-time high of $58,313. Bitcoin prices are now up 475% in the past year, and a new survey by DataTrek Research suggests investors think 2021 could be a sequel to 2018. Where Are The Bubbles? DataTrek recently asked 394 investors where they currently see pricing bubbles in financial markets. Bitcoin was by far the most popular response at 71.8%. U.S. large-cap stocks and ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) were a distant second at just 24.3% followed by U.S. small-cap stocks and funds like the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) at 16.2%. When asked if the Federal Reserve is responsible for inflating bubbles in Bitcoin and other assets, 71% of respondents answered “yes.” Of those surveyed, 60% said the exploding popularity of special acquisition companies (SPACs) has also fueled a bubble in large parts of the U.S. equity market. DataTrek Co-Founder Nicholas Colas said he was surprised at how few investors see the SPAC frenzy as a bubble contributor. “If we had asked a follow-on question about ‘is the larger bubble you’re thinking about in EVs/AVs and other disruptive tech stocks?’ the overwhelming answer would very likely have been ‘Yes,’” Colas said. Related Link: Charlie Munger Talks Bitcoin, SPACs And GameStop Mania: 'It Must End Badly, But I Don't Know When' Flight To Safety Trade: The good news is that investors apparently don’t see the potential bubbles in Bitcoin and tech stocks posing the same type of systemic risk that the bubble in the mortgage market did back in 2008. Only 29% said current asset bubbles pose either a “great deal” or “a lot” of systemic risk, while 30% said they pose either “a little” or “none.” DataTrek asked investors if they knew U.S. stocks were in a bubble that would burst within one month, which asset they would buy instead of stocks. Cash was the most preferred flight-to-safety option at 52% followed by 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds at 21% and gold at 16%. Only 5% of respondents preferred Bitcoin as their flight-to-safety play. When DataTrek asked how overvalued or undervalued U.S. big tech stocks are today, 55% of respondents said they're overvalued by between 20% and 50%, while just 16% of respondents said they're overvalued by more than 50%. “Even though these results may appear benign, some 71 percent of respondents think Tech is at least 25 percent overvalued,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: Bitcoin has been a spectacular speculative investment at just about any point since the price crashed more than 70% back in 2018. However, the survey results suggest many inventors still remember the previous rise and fall of Bitcoin prices back in 2017 and 2018, and they may not be so eager to rush into the cryptocurrency as a store of value in 2021. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery TradesTesla's Swoon: Is Bitcoin The Tail Wagging The Dog?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A $300 Billion Quant Trade Wins in ‘Almost Unbelievable’ Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s great reopening trade is reviving a $300 billion quantitative strategy that’s surfing the reflation-driven momentum across global markets.With rising expectations on economic growth fueling trends in everything from Treasuries and oil to stocks, Commodity Trading Advisors just notched one of their best months since 2000.These trades acutely tied to the business cycle may have more room to run as Covid-19 cases fall and fresh U.S. stimulus kicks in.“It’s truly trend-following at its best now,” said Nicolas Mirjolet, chief executive officer at Quantica Capital, a $750 million Swiss CTA, which is up around 9% so far this year. “The environment right now is almost unbelievable in terms of the consistency, the strength and persistence of trends that we see across asset classes.”While the Treasury rout may be inflicting fear and loathing across Wall Street, it’s been a boon for Quantica as the firm profits from one of the biggest bond shorts in its 16-year history.CTAs, which use the futures market across assets, climbed 5.2% in February as of Thursday, a Societe Generale index shows. That’s the among the 10 best months in data going back to 2000. It signals a reprieve for an industry caught out by the 2020 market whiplash.“Rising inflation environments are good for CTAs,” said Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist at quant firm AlphaSimplex. “You have a lot more movement and it’s relatively disruptive.”The pro-growth market regime was ignited in early November when progress on a coronavirus vaccine was first announced. That set off protracted streaks of gains and losses for a large number of assets -- a regime ideal for trend followers, which typically trade a variety of derivatives with a medium-term view.After last week’s historic rout, Treasury bears just had their best run since 2016. CTAs are the most bearish on long-dated bonds since at least May 2019, data provided by Dynamic Beta as of Thursday show.Rising growth expectations have also fueled huge gains for commodities with the likes of corn and soybeans up roughly 50% in the past year. On a six-month rolling basis, both offered higher risk-adjusted returns, or Sharpe ratios, than the famously high-flying Bitcoin, according to Quantica.Even beyond CTAs, momentum traders have dominated this year as the retail cohort rush into speculative stocks in the cheap-money era. Think GameStop Inc., blank-check firms, Tesla Inc. and Cathie Wood’s theme-driven funds.Still, CTAs have a long way to go to redress a woeful decade of underperfomance in which they lagged both asset benchmarks and hedge funds. While bullish bets on bonds have been lucrative since 2009 amid loose monetary policy and sluggish economic growth, trends in other asset classes have proved far less durable.Much will now depend on the longevity of the reflation trend. Already, there have been some signs of a reversal, with CTA performance taking a hit on Thursday when commodities and stocks fell.Still for now, these quants are still seeing plenty to like.Andrew Beer’s iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which imitates CTA exposures, has been adding oil longs and increasing bearish bets on long interest rates, their data show.“A true regime shift in inflation would be very, very good news for managed-futures funds,” said the co-portfolio manager.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philippine Peso Eyes Technical Support in Yield Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has been under siege from rising Treasury yields and buoyant crude prices. But technicals may offer some support.The peso slumped to its lowest level in six months last week following an extension of coronavirus-led curbs in the nation and delays in vaccine rollouts. The 10-year Treasury yield’s surge to 1.6% added to the bearish sentiment.Still, losses have been limited to near the dollar-peso’s 200-day moving average so far, spurring hopes that the barrier may hold at least in the near term. The pair’s relative strength index, a momentum indicator, is in the overbought territory, providing further support to the Philippine currency.Still, expectations that U.S. yields will rise further is keeping sentiment cautious toward the peso. Especially after the rout in emerging market assets on Friday brought back memories of the 2013 taper tantrum among investors.“How U.S. yields evolve from here and the broad USD picture will be the key driver of USD/PHP,” said Irene Cheung, a currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. She sees the peso at 48.30 per dollar at the end of the quarter.The peso is among Southeast Asia’s worst performing currencies this year. It’s declined 1.1% in February to 48.59 as global funds sold $171 million of Philippine stocks during this period.Inflation FocusTechnical factors supporting the peso are likely to come into focus once again on Friday, when February inflation data is due. If price pressures quickened, this could erode the nation’s real yields and weigh on the currency.Comments from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno that the rise in the nation’s consumer prices is temporary will also be put to the test. A Bloomberg survey forecasts inflation quickened to 4.8% in February, which would be the fastest since December 2018.“Rising inflation has pushed Philippines’ real rates into the negative territory,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia currency research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Depressed real rates and elevated real effective exchange rate is a negative for the PHP,” he said, adding that the peso may fall toward 49.50 per dollar this year.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Tuesday, March 2: RBA policy decision, Australia building approvals and 4Q BoP current account balance, net exports of GDP, New Zealand 4Q terms of trade, Japan jobless rate and 4Q capita spending, South Korea industrial productionWednesday, March 3: Australia 4Q GDP, New Zealand building permits, China Caixin services PMIThursday, March 4: Australia retail sales and trade balance, RBNZ Governor. Orr speaks, South Korea CPI and 4Q GDP, BNM policy decision, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, March 5: New Zealand 4Q volume of all buildings, Philippine CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPI(Corrects analyst forecast for peso in ninth paragraph and clarifies peso move in sixth paragraph was for February.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This closely watched stock market indicator nears a sell signal

    The market has been under some pressure, but will it continue? This indicator says maybe.

  • Mall Values Plunge 60% After Reappraisals Triggered by Bad Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. mall values plunged an average 60% after appraisals in 2020, a sign of more pain to come for retail properties even as the economy emerges from pandemic-enforced lockdowns.About $4 billion in value was erased from 118 retail-anchored properties with commercial mortgage-backed securities debt after reappraisals triggered by payment delinquencies, defaults or foreclosures, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That average drop -- which reflects the change in value since the debt was originated years ago -- may underestimate losses when the properties come up for sale because so much retail real estate is in distress. And few buyers are willing to take risks on aging shopping centers as e-commerce continues to grab market share.“It’s an eye-popping decline,” Gwen Roush, an analyst with DBRS Morningstar rating service who tracks commercial real estate, said in an interview. “When we’re forecasting a loss on these malls, we’re even further haircutting that value.”The biggest owners, such as Simon Property Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Starwood Capital Group, have started to triage properties, walking away from money-losers while reinvesting in viable locations.Hard-hit centers were already decimated by department store bankruptcies and high vacancy rates, before Covid-19 accelerated Americans’ taste for online shopping. Vaccines and herd immunity are unlikely to lure visitors back to deserted gallerias perfumed with Cinnabon bakery treats.Quality GapOnly about half of the 1,100 U.S. indoor malls have a good chance of survival, according to Floris van Dijkum, a real estate analyst with Compass Point Research & Trading. The strong will get stronger while the weakest face abandonment, he said.“There’s a huge bifurcation between good and bad quality,” van Dijkum said. “By value, 80% is in the top 300 malls.”Simon, the country’s largest mall owner, is working with loan managers to restructure debt on underperforming centers or hand back the keys.“Hope to make deals in some,” Chief Executive Officer David Simon said on the company’s latest earnings call. “If not, then they will no longer be part of our portfolio and we wish that new owner the best of luck.”Outside Atlanta, Simon’s Town Center at Cobb, once appraised at $322 million, received no bids at a courthouse foreclosure auction in February, according to a local news report. The company’s Montgomery Mall, near Philadelphia, was appraised at $61 million last year, a 69% drop from its 2014 value.For the few malls that sold, prices were down just 1.8% in January from a year earlier, data from Real Capital Analytics Inc. show. That’s because most of what traded was high-quality, according to Jim Costello, senior vice president at the research firm.Awaiting RecoverySome mall sellers are waiting for the economy to recover before unloading properties, hoping for higher prices.Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, owner of 37 U.S. shopping centers, said in its fourth-quarter earnings statement that it’s looking to 2022 to “significantly reduce our financial exposure to the U.S. when the investment market reopens.”For many lower-end centers, the value is the land minus the cost of demolition, according to Costello.“The orange tile and brown carpeting is just going to be torn down and plowed under and eventually trade at a price someone can build something else there,” he said.Several mall operators have sought to escape their debt burdens while vacancies rise and tenants withhold rents. Washington Prime Group Inc. skipped a February interest payment and hired restructuring advisers. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and CBL & Associates Properties Inc. filed for bankruptcy last year.Debt management on about 17% of retail properties with CMBS loans has been transferred to workout specialists because of delinquencies or other financial issues, second only to hospitality properties, with 24.5% in special servicing, data from Trepp show.Rating services have downgraded hundreds of bond tranches, many of them on mall debt, as concern rises that investors won’t get repaid, according to Roy Chun, senior managing director at Kroll Bond Rating Agency. It’s only a matter of time before the money stops flowing, he said.“It’s the sixth or seventh inning of a game,” Chun said. “But you already know the winner and the loser.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Says Berkshire's Apple Investment Shows The 'Power Of Repurchases'

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett over the weekend wrote his annual letter to shareholders and highlighted the “power of repurchases” using Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) as an example. What Happened: Buffett said that Berkshire began buying shares of the iPhone maker in late 2016 and by early June 2018 owned more than one billion shares (adjusted for splits). “Saying that, I’m referencing the investment held in Berkshire’s general account and am excluding a very small and separately-managed holding of Apple shares that was subsequently sold. When we finished our purchases in mid-2018, Berkshire’s general account owned 5.2% of Apple,” wrote the veteran investor. The cost for acquiring that stake was $36 billion and since then Berkshire has enjoyed regular dividends averaging about $775 million annually and has pocketed an extra $11 billion in 2020 by selling a small part of its holdings. The continuous repurchase of shares by Apple and the consequent shrinking number of shares outstanding has meant that Berkshire now owns 5.4% of the Tim Cook-led company. “That increase was costless to us,” wrote Buffett. Why It Matters: Berkshire’s third-quarter operating profits declined 32% to $5.48 billion from $8.07 billion a year ago. The company repurchased .3 billion worth of stock in the period. Since Berkshire also repurchased its own shares during the past two and a half years, its shareholders now own a full 10% more of Apple’s assets and future earnings than they did in July 2018, wrote Buffett. “This agreeable dynamic continues. Berkshire has repurchased more shares since yearend and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” revealed the Oracle of Omaha. Buffett also pointed to Apple’s publicly stated intention to repurchase shares and thus Berkshire shareholders would find “their indirect ownership of Apple increasing as well.” This year the Buffet-led company cut its position in Apple by 6% to 887 million shares in the latest quarter but upped stakes in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK). Apple still remains the single largest investment in Berkshire’s portfolio. Price Action: Berkshire Class A shares closed nearly 0.9% lower at $364,580 on Friday. On the same day, the company’s Class B shares closed 1.3% lower at $240.51. Apple shares closed almost 0.2% higher at $121.26 and fell 0.41% in the after-hours session. Photo courtesy: Freeimage4life via Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple To Offer 1TB Storage Option In iPhone 13: ReportTop 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know About© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.