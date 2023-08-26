Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Lockheed Martin's shares before the 31st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$3.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$12.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lockheed Martin has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of $451.09. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lockheed Martin's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Lockheed Martin has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Lockheed Martin paying out a modest 43% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Lockheed Martin has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Lockheed Martin has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lockheed Martin? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Lockheed Martin has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Lockheed Martin and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

