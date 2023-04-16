Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shareholders have earned a 9.6% CAGR over the last five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 39% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up just 4.3% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Lockheed Martin managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Lockheed Martin's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Lockheed Martin, it has a TSR of 58% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lockheed Martin has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.0% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 10% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lockheed Martin better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Lockheed Martin is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

