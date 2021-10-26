Lockheed Martin Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

- Net sales of $16.0 billion

- Net earnings from continuing operations of $614 million, or $2.21 per share, after noncash pension settlement charge of $1.7 billion ($1.3 billion, or $4.72 per share, after-tax)

- Generated cash from operations of $1.9 billion

- Increased share repurchase authority by $5.0 billion and quarterly dividend rate to $2.80 per share

- Revises 2021 financial outlook and provides 2022 financial trends

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] today reported third quarter 2021 net sales of $16.0 billion, compared to $16.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Net earnings from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2021 were $614 million, or $2.21 per share, compared to $1.8 billion, or $6.25 per share, in the third quarter of 2020. Cash from operations was $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020.

"During the third quarter, the men and women of Lockheed Martin continued to deliver essential products and capabilities for domestic and allied national defense, and for pioneering civil space endeavors," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet. "At the same time, we continued to advance the state of the art and innovation across key technologies, including Future Vertical Lift, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, hypersonic weapon systems, next generation satellites, and many others.

"In addition, we have recently undertaken a reassessment of our five-year business plan given recent external and programmatic events. Our conclusions, which are reflected in our updated 2021 guidance and subsequent trend information, reflect continuing strong cash flow generation, but a slight reduction in revenue in 2022 and roughly flat to low-single-digit growth rates in both revenue and segment operating profit over the next few years, with increasing growth opportunities in the years that follow.

"Consequently, we are adjusting our capital allocation strategy with two major objectives. First, to expand further our robust reinvestment in the company to serve our customers' evolving needs through capital projects and independent research and development for mid- to long-term enhanced growth performance. Simultaneously, we plan to reward shareholders with continued dividend growth and meaningful increases to the scale and rate of our share repurchase program. Over the short-, mid- and long-term, we will strive to maximize cash flow per share dynamically, based on revenue growth opportunities, inorganic investments, and share repurchases to take full advantage of our significant cash flow generation and strong balance sheet."

Third quarter 2021 net earnings include a noncash pension settlement charge of $1.7 billion ($1.3 billion, or $4.72 per share, after-tax) related to the purchase of group annuity contracts to transfer $4.9 billion of gross pension obligations and related plan assets to an insurance company, and unrealized gains of $98 million ($74 million, or $0.27 per share, after-tax) due to increases in the fair value of investments held in the Lockheed Martin Ventures Fund.

Summary Financial Results

The following table presents the company's summary financial results.



(in millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended1

Nine Months Ended1







Sept. 26 2021

Sept. 27 2020

Sept. 26 2021

Sept. 27 2020



Net sales

$ 16,028



$ 16,495



$ 49,315



$ 48,366



























Business segment operating profit2

$ 1,850



$ 1,762



$ 5,365



$ 5,277





Unallocated items



















FAS/CAS operating adjustment

491



469



1,469



1,407





Severance and restructuring charges

—



—



(36)



—





Other, net

(47)



(84)



(130)



(329)





Total unallocated items

444



385



1,303



1,078





Consolidated operating profit

$ 2,294



$ 2,147



$ 6,668



$ 6,355



























Net earnings (loss) from



















Continuing operations3,4

$ 614



$ 1,753



$ 4,266



$ 5,096





Discontinued operations5

—



(55)



—



(55)





Net earnings

$ 614



$ 1,698



$ 4,266



$ 5,041



























Diluted earnings (loss) per share from



















Continuing operations3,4

$ 2.21



$ 6.25



$ 15.32



$ 18.12





Discontinued operations5

—



(0.20)



—



(0.20)





Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.21



$ 6.05



$ 15.32



$ 17.92



























Cash from operations6

$ 1,937



$ 1,880



$ 4,953



$ 6,376

























1 The company closes its books and records on the last Sunday of the interim calendar quarter to align its financial closing with its business processes, which was on Sept. 26 for the third quarter of 2021 and Sept. 27 for the third quarter of 2020. The consolidated financial statements and tables of financial information included herein are labeled based on that convention. This practice only affects interim periods, as the company's fiscal year ends on Dec. 31.

2 Business segment operating profit is a non-GAAP measure. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information.

3 Net earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 include a noncash, non-operating pension settlement charge of $1.7 billion ($1.3 billion, or $4.72 per share, after-tax) related to the purchase of group annuity contracts to transfer $4.9 billion of gross pension obligations and related plan assets to an insurance company, which represents the accelerated recognition of actuarial losses that were included in the accumulated other comprehensive loss account within stockholders' equity.

4 Net earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 include unrealized gains of $98 million ($74 million, or $0.27 per share, after-tax) due to increases in the fair value of investments held in the Lockheed Martin Ventures Fund.

5 Net loss from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2020 include a $55 million ($0.20 per share) noncash charge resulting from the resolution of certain tax matters related to the former Information Systems & Global Solutions business divested in 2016.

6 Cash from operations in the third quarter of 2021 is after federal income tax payments of $285 million and employer payroll tax payments of $177 million, compared to federal income tax payments of $810 million and no employer payroll tax payments in the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2020 federal income tax payments include $400 million that was deferred from the second quarter of 2020 pursuant to guidance from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in addition to the third quarter payment. No employer payroll tax payments were made in the third quarter of 2020 as $155 million was deferred from the third quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022 pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).



2021 Financial Outlook

The following table and other sections of this news release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the company's practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed acquisitions, divestitures, ventures, pension risk transfer transactions, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted or adopted. For additional factors that may impact the company's actual results, refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this news release.



(in millions, except per share data)

Current Update1

August 20211

















Net sales

~$67,000

$67,300 - $68,700

















Business segment operating profit

~$7,350

$7,380 - $7,520

















Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment2

~$665

~$655



Add: pension settlement charge2

$1,665

$1,675



Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment - adjusted2,3

~$2,330

~$2,330

















Diluted earnings per share

~$22.45

$21.95 - $22.25



Add: noncash pension settlement charge2

$4.72

$4.75



Diluted earnings per share - adjusted2,3

~$27.17

$26.70 - $27.00

















Cash from operations

≥$8,300

≥$8,900















1 The company's current 2021 financial outlook reflects known impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic based on the company's understanding at the time of this news release and what the company has experienced to date. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have. Therefore, no additional impacts to the company's operations or its supply chain as a result of continued COVID-19 disruption or implementation of the vaccine executive order for periods subsequent to the time of this news release have been incorporated into the company's current 2021 financial outlook. The ultimate impacts of COVID-19 on the company's financial results for 2021 and beyond remain uncertain and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. Additionally, the 2021 financial outlook reflects the UK Ministry of Defence's renationalization of the Atomic Weapons Establishment program on June 30, 2021, the supply chain impacts experienced in the third quarter of 2021 and the impact of changes in fair value from investments held in the Lockheed Martin Ventures Fund recognized through Sept. 26, 2021, but does not include any future gains or losses related to changes in valuations of the company's investment holdings. It also assumes continued accelerated payments to suppliers at current levels

2 The Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment - adjusted is presented as a single amount and includes total expected U.S. Government cost accounting standards (CAS) pension cost of approximately $2,065 million and total expected financial accounting standards (FAS) pension income of approximately $265 million, excluding the noncash, non-operating pension settlement charge of $1,665 million ($1,310 million, or $4.72 per share, after-tax) recognized in the third quarter of 2021 related to the purchase of group annuity contracts to transfer approximately $4.9 billion of gross pension obligations and related plan assets to an insurance company. CAS pension cost and the service cost component of FAS pension income are included in operating profit. The non-service cost components of FAS pension (expense) income are included in non-service FAS pension (expense) income. For additional detail regarding the pension amounts reported in operating and non-operating results, refer to the supplemental table included at the end of this news release.

3 Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment – adjusted and diluted earnings per share – adjusted are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information.









2022 Financial Trends

The company expects 2022 net sales to decline from expected 2021 levels to approximately $66 billion and 2022 total business segment operating margin to be approximately 11.0%. Cash from operations in 2022 is expected to be greater than or equal to $8.4 billion, which excludes a potential decrease in 2022 cash from operations of up to $2.0 billion if the provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that eliminate the option to immediately deduct research and development expenditures in the period incurred and requires companies to amortize such expenditures over five years is not modified or repealed by Congress before it takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Although the company continues to have ongoing discussions with members of Congress, both on its own and with other industries through coalitions, it has no assurance that these provisions will be modified or repealed.

The preliminary outlook for 2022 also assumes continued support and funding of our programs, a statutory tax rate of 21%, known impacts of COVID-19, and the continued acceleration of supplier payments at current levels. No additional impacts to the company's operations, supply chain, or financial results as a result of continued COVID-19 disruption or implementation of the vaccine executive order have been incorporated into the company's preliminary outlook for 2022 as the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have. The ultimate impacts of COVID-19 on the company's financial results beyond the time of this news release remain uncertain and there can be no assurance that the company's underlying assumptions are correct. Additionally, the company's preliminary outlook for 2022 assumes no significant reduction in customer budgets, changes in funding priorities and that the U.S. Government will not operate under a continuing resolution for an extended period in which new contract and program starts are restricted. It also does not incorporate the pending acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Changes in circumstances may require the company to revise its assumptions, which could materially change its current estimate of 2022 net sales, business segment operating margin, and cash flows.

The company currently expects a total net FAS/CAS pension benefit of approximately $2.2 billion in 2022, which includes total expected U.S. Government cost accounting standards (CAS) pension cost of approximately $1.8 billion and total expected financial accounting standards (FAS) pension income of approximately $400 million. The estimated FAS pension income amount assumes a 2.75% discount rate (the same rate used for the remeasurement of the defined benefit pension plans impacted by the pension risk transfer transaction in the third quarter of 2021), a 10.0% return on plan assets in 2021, and a 6.5% expected long-term rate of return on plan assets in future years, among other assumptions. A change of plus or minus 25 basis points to the assumed discount rate, with all other assumptions held constant, would result in an incremental increase or decrease of approximately $10 million to the estimated net 2022 FAS/CAS pension benefit. A change of plus or minus 100 basis points to the return on plan assets in 2021 only, with all other assumptions held constant, would result in an incremental increase or decrease of approximately $15 million to the estimated net 2022 FAS/CAS pension benefit. The company does not expect to make any contributions to its qualified defined benefit pension plans in 2022. The company will complete the annual remeasurement of its postretirement benefit plans and update its estimated 2022 FAS/CAS pension adjustment on Dec. 31, 2021. The final assumptions, including the discount rate and actual investment return for 2021, may differ materially from those discussed above.

Cash Deployment Activities

The company's cash deployment activities in the third quarter of 2021, included the following:

accelerating $1.5 billion of payments to suppliers in the third quarter of 2021 that were due in the fourth quarter of 2021; compared to accelerating $1.8 billion of payments to suppliers in the third quarter 2020 that were due in the fourth quarter of 2020;

making capital expenditures of $316 million, compared to $408 million in the third quarter of 2020;

paying cash dividends of $718 million, compared to $672 million in the third quarter of 2020;

repurchasing 1.4 million shares for $500 million pursuant to an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR); compared to repurchasing 0.2 million shares for $85 million in the third quarter of 2020, which includes $26 million paid for shares repurchased in the second quarter of 2020; and

making a scheduled repayment of $500 million of long-term debt in the third quarter of 2021; compared to no proceeds or repayments of long-term debt in the third quarter of 2020.

As previously announced on Sept. 23, 2021, the company increased its quarterly dividend by $0.20 per share, to $2.80 per share, beginning with the dividend payment in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the company repurchased $2.0 billion in common stock during the first nine months of 2021 and increased its share repurchase authority by $5.0 billion with $6.0 billion in total remaining authorization for future repurchases of common stock under the program as of Sept. 26, 2021.

Segment Results

The company operates in four business segments organized based on the nature of products and services offered: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The following table presents summary operating results of the company's business segments and reconciles these amounts to the company's consolidated financial results.



(in millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 26 2021

Sept. 27 2020

Sept. 26 2021

Sept. 27 2020



Net sales



















Aeronautics

$ 6,568



$ 6,680



$ 19,621



$ 19,552





Missiles and Fire Control

2,781



2,971



8,474



8,391





Rotary and Mission Systems

3,980



3,998



12,329



11,783





Space

2,699



2,846



8,891



8,640





Total net sales

$ 16,028



$ 16,495



$ 49,315



$ 48,366



























Operating profit



















Aeronautics

$ 714



$ 705



$ 1,979



$ 2,116





Missiles and Fire Control

413



405



1,210



1,171





Rotary and Mission Systems

459



404



1,350



1,209





Space

264



248



826



781





Total business segment operating profit

1,850



1,762



5,365



5,277





Unallocated items



















FAS/CAS operating adjustment

491



469



1,469



1,407





Severance and restructuring charges

—



—



(36)



—





Other, net

(47)



(84)



(130)



(329)





Total unallocated items

444



385



1,303



1,078





Total consolidated operating profit

$ 2,294



$ 2,147



$ 6,668



$ 6,355

















































Net sales and operating profit of the company's business segments exclude intersegment sales, cost of sales, and profit as these activities are eliminated in consolidation. Operating profit of the company's business segments includes the company's share of earnings or losses from equity method investees as the operating activities of the investees are closely aligned with the operations of its business segments.

Operating profit of the company's business segments also excludes the FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment described below, a portion of corporate costs not considered allowable or allocable to contracts with the U.S. Government under the applicable U.S. Government cost accounting standards (CAS) or federal acquisition regulations (FAR), and other items not considered part of management's evaluation of segment operating performance such as a portion of management and administration costs, legal fees and settlements, environmental costs, stock-based compensation expense, retiree benefits, significant severance actions, significant asset impairments, gains or losses from divestitures, and other miscellaneous corporate activities.

The company recovers CAS pension cost through the pricing of its products and services on U.S. Government contracts and, therefore, recognizes CAS pension cost in each of its business segments' net sales and cost of sales. The company's consolidated financial statements must present pension and other postretirement benefit plan income calculated in accordance with FAS requirements under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The operating portion of the net FAS/CAS pension adjustment represents the difference between the service cost component of FAS pension (expense) income and total CAS pension cost. The non-service FAS pension (expense) income component is included in other non-service FAS pension (expense) income in our consolidated statements of earnings. The net FAS/CAS pension adjustment increases or decreases CAS pension cost to equal total FAS pension income (both service and non-service).

Changes in net sales and operating profit generally are expressed in terms of volume. Changes in volume refer to increases or decreases in sales or operating profit resulting from varying production activity levels, deliveries or service levels on individual contracts. Volume changes in segment operating profit are typically based on the current profit booking rate for a particular contract. In addition, comparability of the company's segment sales, operating profit and operating margin may be impacted favorably or unfavorably by changes in profit booking rates on the company's contracts for which it recognizes revenue over time using the percentage-of-completion cost-to-cost method to measure progress towards completion. Increases in profit booking rates, typically referred to as risk retirements, usually relate to revisions in the estimated total costs to fulfill the performance obligations that reflect improved conditions on a particular contract. Conversely, conditions on a particular contract may deteriorate, resulting in an increase in the estimated total costs to fulfill the performance obligations and a reduction in the profit booking rate. Increases or decreases in profit booking rates are recognized in the current period and reflect the inception-to-date effect of such changes.

Segment operating profit and margin may also be impacted favorably or unfavorably by other items, which may or may not impact sales. Favorable items may include the positive resolution of contractual matters, cost recoveries on severance and restructuring charges, insurance recoveries and gains on sales of assets. Unfavorable items may include the adverse resolution of contractual matters; restructuring charges, except for significant severance actions which are excluded from segment operating results; reserves for disputes; certain asset impairments; and losses on sales of certain assets.

The company's consolidated net adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, represented approximately 31% of total segment operating profit in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 24% in the third quarter of 2020.

Aeronautics



(in millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 26 2021

Sept. 27 2020

Sept. 26 2021

Sept. 27 2020



Net sales

$ 6,568



$ 6,680



$ 19,621



$ 19,552





Operating profit

714



705



1,979



2,116





Operating margin

10.9 %

10.6 %

10.1 %

10.8 %



Aeronautics' net sales during the third quarter of 2021 decreased $112 million, or 2%, compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net sales of approximately $220 million for the F-35 program due to lower volume on development contracts and lower volume and risk retirements on production contracts. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in sales of about $35 million for the F-16 program due to higher production volume that was partially offset by lower sustainment volume; and approximately $30 million for classified development contracts due to higher risk retirements.

Aeronautics' operating profit during the third quarter of 2021 increased $9 million, or 1%, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to higher operating profit of approximately $45 million for classified development contracts due to higher risk retirements; about $25 million for the C-130 program primarily due to higher risk retirements on sustainment activities; and about $15 million for the F-16 program due to higher risk retirements on sustainment contracts and higher production volume. These increases were partially offset by lower operating profit of approximately $75 million for the F-35 program due to lower risk retirements and volume on production and development contracts that were partially offset by higher risk retirements on sustainment contracts. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were $15 million higher in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Missiles and Fire Control



(in millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 26 2021

Sept. 27 2020

Sept. 26 2021

Sept. 27 2020



Net sales

$ 2,781



$ 2,971



$ 8,474



$ 8,391





Operating profit

413



405



1,210







1,171











Operating margin

14.9 %

13.6 %

14.3 %

14.0 %



MFC's net sales during the third quarter of 2021 decreased $190 million, or 6%, compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net sales of approximately $130 million for tactical and strike missile programs due to lower volume (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) and Hellfire); and a net decrease of about $50 million for sensors and global sustainment programs due to lower volume (primarily Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod (SNIPER®) and Infrared Search and Track (IRST)) that was partially offset by higher risk retirements due to close out activities related to the Warrior Capability Sustainment Program (Warrior) that was terminated by the customer in March 2021.

MFC's operating profit during the third quarter of 2021 increased $8 million, or 2%, compared to the same period in 2020. Operating profit increased approximately $20 million on integrated air and missile defense programs due to higher risk retirements (primarily PAC-3), and about $15 million for sensors and global sustainment programs primarily due to the reversal of a portion of previously recorded losses on the Warrior program in the third quarter of 2021 that are no longer expected to be incurred as a result of the program being terminated that was partially offset by lower volume (primarily IRST and SNIPER). These increases were offset by charges of approximately $25 million for performance issues on an energy program. Operating profit for tactical and strike missile programs was comparable as lower volume (primarily GMLRS and Hellfire) was offset by higher risk retirements (primarily Hellfire). Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were approximately $70 million higher in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Rotary and Mission Systems