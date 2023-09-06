The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris

Lockheed-RTX joint venture enters weapon system MoU in Poland The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday that the Javelin Joint Venture, its partnership with RTX, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to production of the Javelin anti-tank weapon system in Poland.

The MoU, with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, will explore the establishment of a final assembly facility and component production capabilities in Poland, the companies said.

Though European demand for U.S. weaponry is soaring, shopping lists are focused on cheaper, less-sophisticated items such as shoulder-fired missiles, artillery, and drones, rather than big-ticket items like jets and tanks.

To date, the Lockheed-RTX joint venture has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain; Editing by Devika Syamnath)