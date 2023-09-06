U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.45
    -43.38 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,373.75
    -268.22 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.07
    -182.88 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,866.77
    -13.68 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    +0.93 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.70
    -7.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.37 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2880
    +0.0200 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0057 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4990
    -0.1760 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,604.74
    -119.18 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.36
    -3.53 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.14
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,241.02
    +204.26 (+0.62%)
     

Lockheed-RTX joint venture enters weapon system MoU in Poland

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday that the Javelin Joint Venture, its partnership with RTX, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to production of the Javelin anti-tank weapon system in Poland.

The MoU, with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, will explore the establishment of a final assembly facility and component production capabilities in Poland, the companies said.

Though European demand for U.S. weaponry is soaring, shopping lists are focused on cheaper, less-sophisticated items such as shoulder-fired missiles, artillery, and drones, rather than big-ticket items like jets and tanks.

To date, the Lockheed-RTX joint venture has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain; Editing by Devika Syamnath)