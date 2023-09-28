Lockport Caves files notice of claim against city

Sep. 28—The Hydraulic Race Co. Inc., commonly known as Lockport Caves, and Niagara Zipper has filed a notice of claim against the City of Lockport in connection with the fatal June 12 boat accident.

The notice, which was received by City Clerk Sarah Lanzo on Sept. 12, reads that the City of Lockport "caused damage to Hydraulics' and Niagara Zipper business," during and after the incident in which Harshadkumar Shah, 60, died after a Lockport Cave & Underground boat flipped inside the old hydraulic cave.

"On that date and after the city, it's building inspector and inspection department, the Lockport Police Department and Lockport Fire Department negligently removed Hydraulics' and Niagara Zipper employees from the site, shutting down its offices and properties and not allowing Hydraulic, or Niagara Zipper to operate its business causing further harm," it read.

The issue was brought up during a finance committee meeting on Wednesday at which time Pat McGrath, deputy corporation counsel, called for the discussion to continue without the public or press present as it involved litigation against the city.

Corporate Counsel Laura Miskell also said that she and McGrath, "cannot comment on pending or possible litigation," via text message on Wednesday.

The claim also reads that the city caused harm to the business through "inaccurate statements, actions, unfounded claims, denying Hydraulic and Niagara Zipper the right of due process, making derogatory and inflammatory statements about Hydraulics' and Niagara Zipper business, directors and employees."

Tom Callahan could not be reached despite calls to Niagara Zipper and Lockport Caves, both of which Callahan co-owns.

A contact number for Clarence Burkwit, president of the Hydraulic Race Co. Inc., could not be located.

The Hydraulic Race Co. Inc.'s notice of claim is one of several that have been filed since June 12.

The co-executors of Shah's estate filed notices of claim with the City of Lockport, Niagara County and/or the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

Several of the 29 passengers that day have also filed notices of claim against one or more local government entities as well as the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride.