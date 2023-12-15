Lockport city clerks' case against '1st Amendment auditor' dismissed

Dec. 15—LOCKPORT — Self-described 1st Amendment auditor Dan Warmus left the city courtroom uttering an audible "woo!" of relief Thursday afternoon.

City Judge Thomas DiMillo dismissed four charges of harassment leveled at Warmus by four city employees, finding that while Warmus's actions at the City Clerk's office on Aug. 16 were "annoying" and "strange," he had broken no laws.

The charges against Warmus stemmed from a series of visits he paid to the City Clerk's office earlier this year. Warmus had attempted to attain police body camera footage through Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), and was denied twice. The requested footage showed Warmus's interaction with two Lockport Police officers at the state Department of Labor office where he had been recording the staff on Feb. 14.

During his last visit to the City Clerk's officer, on Aug. 16, Warmus was accompanied by a process server who delivered notice of Warmus's lawsuit against the City of Lockport. Later that day, City Clerk Sarah Lanzo and three deputy clerks went to Lockport Police Department to lodge their harassment complaints against Warmus. The clerks said they felt as though they were in danger because Warmus was behaving "oddly," not speaking to any of them, and had recorded them on his phone for some time.

A few weeks later, on Sept. 6, Warmus received a letter from Lockport City Court informing him that he was charged with four counts of harassment and would be arraigned Sept. 20. Warmus came to court, pleaded not guilty, and kept up with the monthly pre-trial proceedings scheduled in October and November.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 13, Warmus put the City of Lockport, specific employees and "John Doe" employees — city clerks and police officers — that he intends to sue for damages over the harassment counts. He'll seek recovery of his legal fees and compensation for "emotional distress" over his prosecution, his notice states.

Story continues

Warmus is currently on federal probation for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He pleaded guilty to picketing in a Capitol building and served 45 days in jail. In a previous city court appearance, his attorney John LaDuca asked the court to direct LPD to turn over any of its communications with the U.S. Department of Probation involving Warmus, suggesting that the police department was trying to get his client in trouble with U.S. Probation.

On Thursday, Warmus said that's no longer an issue. He said the judge in charge of his probation, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo, had seen the video he made at the City Clerk's office on Aug. 16 and deemed the incident "irrelevant."

The original lawsuit that Warmus filed against the City of Lockport, to get the body camera footage from the incident at the state labor office, was settled Nov. 17 in Erie County Court. In the settlement agreement, the City of Lockport acknowledged the footage that Warmus sought was "no longer needed for law enforcement purposes" and should be released — but then it said the footage couldn't be turned over because it had been deleted. Warmus agreed to a $1,000 payment by the city to cover his legal expenses.