Lockton Asia appoints North Asia leader for employee benefits

Lockton, the world's largest privately held brokerage firm providing insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services, has announced the appointment of Stella Sung as senior vice president for benefits and health at the firm's Hong Kong office overseeing business for the Greater China region and North Asia.

Stella Sung, SVP, Head of Benefits and Health – North Asia

Stella has more than 20 years of industry experience in health, benefits and wellbeing. Her expertise include business development, sales and marketing, strategic planning and healthcare consulting.

Prior to joining Lockton, Stella served as sales and distribution director of Bupa Asia Limited responsible for leading growth across all distribution channels in corporate and individual. Stella also held senior positions with Cigna, AIA Hong Kong, Aon and MMB.

In her new role, Stella will lead Lockton's benefits business across North Asia through organic growth and enhancing Lockton's value proposition through the development of innovative solutions for the clients.

"Stella joins us at a time when Lockton Greater China is experiencing tremendous growth and further developing our benefits practice in North Asia," said Alex Yip, Chief Executive Officer of Lockton Greater China. "Stella's experience perfectly aligns with our needs, and we look forward to benefiting from her leadership."

"As Lockton Asia broadens and deepens its benefits capabilities, Stella brings a wealth of industry expertise that will only elevate the client solutions that we can deliver to create meaningful impact," said Rachael Tay, Regional Head of Benefits APAC.

Stella holds a master's degree in Human Resources and Nonprofit Management from Washington University in St Louis. She has also been actively collaborating with Social Ventures Hong Kong.

About Lockton Greater China

Lockton Greater China is a key member of the Asia operations of Lockton, a world-leading privately held insurance brokerage that specializes in risk management, employee benefits and retirement. Lockton Greater China currently has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai and Taipei. The Hong Kong head office was first established in 1985, and our operation today comprises a team of more than 200 dedicated and experienced professionals. At Lockton, we are passionate about serving our clients, developing our associates, and giving back to our communities.

