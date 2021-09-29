Lockton Continues Expansion In Pittsburgh, Announces Senior Vice President Jonathan Mycyk

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately-held insurance brokerage, continues its ongoing mission to grow their Pittsburgh footprint by hiring Senior Vice President, Jonathan Mycyk.

Mycyk joins with over 15 years at Aon, where he worked with business leaders at firms ranging from small to global in size, to deliver unparalleled value to their employees. In his new role, Mycyk will work with clients across a variety of industries to lead their property, casualty, employee benefits and retirement strategy.

"Hiring Jonathan as Senior Vice President offers us the opportunity to grow our Pittsburgh presence while also delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients," said Kevin McDaniel, President of Lockton's Midwest Expansion. "Our office is committed to retaining top talent and Jonathan's leadership will support our goals," McDaniel added.

Since Lockton established itself in Pittsburgh in 2019, the firm has invested in local talent to advise it's clients and engage with local stakeholders. In 2020, the firm announced an initiative to increase its annual staff 30% through 2025.

Lockton Pittsburgh empowers organizations through the optimization of risk management and human capital strategies by offering data-driven, tailored plans to protect people, property, and reputations. With a strong entrepreneurial culture that is complemented by the scale and expertise of over 100 worldwide offices, Lockton offers something different in the insurance and consulting industry - local partners with the focus and freedom to do what's right for clients that can also draw on deep global resources to deliver the best results.

ABOUT LOCKTON

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 31 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

To view and apply for open positions in Lockton's Pittsburgh office visit lockton.com/careers

