Lockton Greater China CEO Alex Yip named one of Asia's Most Inspiring Executives in ACES Awards 2022

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held brokerage firm providing insurance, risk management, people solutions and retirement consulting services, is pleased to announce that Alex Yip, CEO of Lockton Greater China, was named one of Asia's Most Inspiring Executives in the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2022. Alex is the first CEO in Hong Kong to receive the ACES Leadership Champions accolade.

Lockton Companies (Hong Kong) Limited's Greater China CEO, Alex Yip, received the award from Asia's Most Inspiring Executives at the recently concluded Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards, on the 18th of November, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Alex was presented with the trophy by CEO of MORS Group, Shanggari B. (Far left) and Honorary Chairman of the ACES Awards, Hemant K. Batra (Far right).

"It is an honour to receive such recognition from a panel comprising so many highly respected professionals. With this market acknowledgement, my fellow colleagues and I are inspired to go further and set new industry benchmarks while creating greater value for our clients and community," said Alex Yip, Chief Executive Officer of Lockton Greater China.

This award is another testament to Alex's outstanding leadership and his unwavering commitment to provide superior customer service. He continues to maintain the highest standards to nurture the industry and grow the business through his inspirational leadership, entrepreneur mindset and people empowerment.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,500+ Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 14 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognised Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a programme that recognises excellence and honours private companies for their strategy, execution, culture and financials. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

About Lockton Greater China

Lockton Greater China is a key member of the Asia operations of Lockton Companies, and with offices in Beijing, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Macau, Shanghai and Taipei. The Hong Kong head office was established in 1985, and our operation today comprises a team of more than 200 dedicated and experienced professionals. At Lockton, we are passionate about serving our clients, developing our associates and giving back to our communities.

SOURCE Lockton Companies (Hong Kong) Limited