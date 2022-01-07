U.S. markets closed

Lockton Greater China CEO wins Directors Of The Year Awards 2021 in recognition of his outstanding leadership and commitment to customer centricity

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton Greater China, part of the world's largest, privately-owned brokerage Lockton Companies (Lockton), is delighted to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Alex Yip, has been recognized in the Hong Kong Institute of Directors' Directors Of The Year Awards 2021, in the category of Non-listed Companies.

The award is a testament to Alex's outstanding leadership and his unwavering commitment to provide superior customer service. A veteran business leader with more than 30 years of professional experience, Alex believes in leading by example. He demonstrated this when he worked closely with the team at Lockton Greater China to devise effective solutions for clients that address unique challenges during the pandemic. Alex has been instrumental in the growth of Lockton Greater China, expanding its offerings that cater to the numerous and varied demands of customers in the Greater China region including the Greater Bay Area.

The award also recognizes Alex's ongoing efforts in spearheading the company's environmental, social-responsibility and corporate governance initiatives. These support causes ranging from healthcare and education to social inclusion and animal welfare.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award, which belongs not only to me, but to all my fellow directors and colleagues. I would like to thank my teammates and partners for their hard work and contributions, as well as the Lockton family for its trust and empowerment. This award is a tremendous recognition of our dedication to corporate governance and customer success as we continue to endeavor for excellence," said Alex Yip, Chief Executive Officer of Lockton Greater China.

Lockton's commitment to independence enables it to act in the best interest of its clients. As a privately owned business, the company is not driven by quarterly pressure from the financial markets. Lockton has a client-retention rate of 96%, significantly higher than the industry average, demonstrating that its private ownership truly makes a difference to the company's quality of service. Its entrepreneurial vision attracts the brightest talent in the industry and empowers its people to exceed clients' expectations.

"Lockton's independence and private ownership have created a unique dynamic, one that is focused on our clients' needs. Leveraging our strong expertise and deep experience in Greater China, we strive to offer unparalleled, innovative solutions that meet clients' varying requirements. I look forward to continuing to lead my team in our role as clients' unique business partners, and to help clients achieve long-term goals," Alex Yip said.

The prestigious Directors Of The Year Awards, organized by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors together with more than 100 Project Partners, were launched in 2001 as the first such Awards in Asia. They honor outstanding boards and directors for achievements in demonstrating exemplary high standards in corporate governance.

Alex has also been elected as Chairman of the Hong Kong Confederation of Insurance Brokers (HKCIB) for the 2021- 2022 term, having served as a member of the General Committee since 2014 and Deputy Chairman since 2019. Established in 1993, HKCIB regulated and safeguarded the integrity of insurance brokers in Hong Kong before its role was transferred to the Hong Kong Insurance Authority in 2019. HKCIB is now focusing on the promotion of insurance brokers' professionalism and the future development of the industry.

About Lockton Greater China

Lockton Greater China is a key member of the Asia operations of Lockton Companies, a world-leading privately held insurance brokerage that specializes in risk management, employee benefits and retirement services. Lockton Greater China currently has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macau, Shanghai and Taipei. The Hong Kong head office was first established in 1985, and our operation today comprises a team of more than 200 dedicated and experienced professionals. At Lockton, we are passionate about serving our clients, developing our associates, and giving back to our communities.

SOURCE Lockton Companies

