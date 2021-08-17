Lockwood Joins The Ranks Of Only 4% Of Companies Named To Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies For 5 Consecutive Years

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockwood, an industry leader in scientific-based medical communications, today announced its fifth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. Only 4% of companies who make the list can repeat it 4 times, making this year's ranking even more exciting to celebrate.

The Lockwood Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Lockwood Group)

"I'm constantly in awe of the teams here at Lockwood, and how hard they work for our clients and each other. We have been honored to make this list annually since 2017, but this year is especially meaningful. Working through a global pandemic that changed our lives as we now know them, our teams found ways to rally support for each other, work through new and evolving challenges, and deliver exceptional work. Our growth is directly related to the heart and drive of every team member here at Lockwood," says Lockwood president and chief executive officer, Matthew Schecter.

Joining the 4% of companies who have made the list 5 years in a row, Lockwood is the largest privately held medical communications agency in North America, trusted by more than 25 of the leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies as a strategic partner bringing their greatest innovations to health care practitioners and patients. This recognition adds to Lockwood's recent accolades and awards, including:

7-Time Hartford Business Journal Best Places to Work in Connecticut

2-Time Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Company

2-Time Medical, Marketing and Media (MM&M) Best Place to Work

2021 Inc 5000 Regionals: Fastest Growing Company in the New York Metro Region

About Lockwood

www.thelockwoodgrp.com

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every type of medical expert, healthcare practitioner, and decision maker. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With extensive experience in oncology, rare diseases, and all major therapeutic areas, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockwood-joins-the-ranks-of-only-4-of-companies-named-to-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-for-5-consecutive-years-301356477.html

SOURCE Lockwood