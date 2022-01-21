U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6550
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,126.28
    -4,931.95 (-12.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

LocoMeta Introduces a Metaverse Game Centered around NFTs

LocoMeta
·4 min read

LocoMeta is excited to announce its blockchain-based business Metaverse game centered around NFTs, staking, and farming. This feature-rich mint-to-earn game allows users to earn LOCO Tokens (in the LocoMeta Universe) by buying various NFTs. Notably, the game is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It is compatible with Web3 wallets, such as Trust Wallet, which users can leverage for transactions and gas fees settlements.

Chicago, IL, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire)

LocoMeta aspires to be the most creative Metaverse game on the blockchain. It allows its users to enjoy being a part of an infinite universe, the thrill of strategic gameplay, and the opportunity to earn LOCO tokens.

Mint to Earn

According to the website, LocoMeta is a game that involves a train that goes around the Metaverse Universe to the end of the world. The team plans to complete this in the years 2024 to 2025.

In the LocoMeta universe, NFT tokens are incredibly dynamic, practical, and functional. Unlike many NFTs in the crypto space today, strictly collectibles or "artwork," the NFTs in the LocoMetaNFT Framework have multiple uses.

NFT tokens can be transferred out of the game universe and sold or exchanged on third-party sites. The LOCO NFTs, on the other hand, serve practical purposes in the LocoMeta Universe.

LocoMeta NFTs

While the NFTs in LocoMeta are cool to look at, they are also fully functional and beneficial to your character in-game.

Each NFT has a distinct level and feature. The wagon NFT comes with a multiplier value. It determines the number of tickets printed, the time it takes to produce each seat, and the time for the machinist to distribute them.

Your daily production amount is indicated by the ticket NFT. Purchasing a ticket will allow you to start production on your wagon. Seats NFT, on the other hand, show your distribution day. In this case, your distribution day begins at 60 days if you are not a seat owner. In addition, you can reduce your distribution time by purchasing a seat.

Finally, the machinist NFT is the most vital component of a train. LocoMeta wanted to give the machinist's NFT a nice meaning here. The faster you go, the better your machinist. It allows you to cut the number of days and produce LOCO more quickly.

The LocoMeta Token

The LocoMeta token is connected to and synchronized with the Binance Smart Chain. Therefore, one wallet can quickly, easily, and cheaply send funds to another on the network. Users can also send it into and out of the LocoMeta.

In-game and outside the game world, players will use the LocoMeta token to buy and trade NFTs. The team sees it as one of the token's primary applications. Players will list their NFTs for sale and exchange them for the LocoMeta token via the in-game auction houses. They can also fix the damage, buy items, and buy fuel, among other things.

Furthermore, the LocoMeta token can be staked and used for farming outside of the game universe. Users will get rewarded when they stake or use the token to farm.

About LocoMeta

LocoMeta is a blockchain-based business Metaverse game focused on staking, farming, NFTs, and other features. LocoMeta aims to become the most creative Metaverse game on the blockchain. Hence, the mint-to-earn game provides users with a fun experience by purchasing NFTs to earn LOCO tokens.

The NFTs are earning models, but they will prioritize making the first avatar in the in-game universe and participating in the beta version, which they expect to be completed by 2025. Notably, the game is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and is compatible with Web3 wallets.

The LocoMeta project will slowly adopt more DAO-like features, giving the community the ability to decide on certain aspects of the project’s growth.

Token Information

Token Name: LocoMeta

Token Symbol: LOCO

Token Type: BEP-20

Total Supply: 150,000,000

Smart Contract Address: 0x458a55951D7974ADE50c2A53827E9144c7fe804b

Initial Circulation Supply (Quantity of unlocked at TGE): 1,300,000

Initial Circulation Supply Percentage: 0.86

Initial Market Cap: 156,000 USD

TGE (Token Generate Event) Time: Instantly

About the Campaign

Various campaigns are being held to celebrate the announcement of LocoMeta.

Private Sale

Anybody can book a place and be one of the first to step into the LocoMeta Universe.

Visit the Private Sale page to see and research all the attractive offers.

Whitelist

Starting January 28th, LocoMeta is running a $40,000 Whitelist Campaign, and if you enter by February 12th, you will be entitled to purchase up to $200 worth of token at private sale price. Join LocoMeta whitelist campaign.

Social Media Handles:

Website

Twitter

Github

Telegram

Medium

CONTACT: Celine Stalwart Communitymanager (@) locometa.io


Recommended Stories

  • Don't Buy Cryptocurrency; Buy These 3 Stocks Instead

    Cryptocurrencies can be volatile and risky. And if that's not your cup of tea, there are stocks that will give you exposure to the industry.

  • With Activision Blizzard deal, Microsoft’s Game Pass is now a huge problem for Sony

    With the addition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft's Game Pass is a gaming behemoth that spells trouble for Sony's PlayStation.

  • Snap plays up augmented reality in Latin America, Asia expansion

    Snap Inc is speeding up its global expansion in countries from Mexico to Japan through tie-ups with wireless carriers and highlighting its popular augmented reality features, the company told Reuters. The parent company of the Snapchat photo messaging app is leaning on its relative safety during a period when social media platforms such as Meta's Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok are being scrutinized worldwide over harmful content, lax privacy and cybersecurity protections, which has led to outright bans of the services in some countries.

  • 3 Stock Winners in the Netflix Rubble

    Let's see why AMC Entertainment, Roku, and AT&T may benefit from the stumble at Netflix. One of the rare silver linings in the Netflix report is that it put out a pair of films that shattered previous viewership records for new releases.

  • AT&T pushes out ‘building block’ for wireless 5G in 8 metros, including DFW

    AT&T is rolling out a key new effort in 5G after a pause tied to questions in the aviation industry. The Dallas telecommunications company has introduced what’s called “C-Band” spectrum that’s “turbo-boosting our 5G wireless service with our newest AT&T 5G+ service,” it said in a statement. This all follows a multi-week delay and the implementation of measures to allow the Federal Aviation Administration and related industries to complete evaluations.

  • What does the Microsoft-Activision deal mean for Sony?

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley details the impact Microsoft's acquisition of Activision has for the video game space and competitors like Sony, cloud gaming innovations, and the benefits this deal holds for Xbox owners.

  • The Father of PlayStation Doesn’t Like Metaverse or VR Headsets

    PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi equates the Metaverse to nothing more than an anonymous message board.

  • 'This little guy is powerful': Amazon shoppers are 'blown away' by this $161 vacuum

    Lightweight, versatile, and incredibly powerful, shoppers can save 15 per cent on this "Amazon's Choice" vacuum for a limited time.

  • Wandercraft's latest exoskeleton lets paraplegics walk with a more natural gait

    Paris-based Wandercraft has announced that it's latest exoskeleton now gives patients a more natural gait during rehabilitation exercises.

  • Google is building an augmented reality headset, reports claim

    Company has not attempted mainstream smart glasses since it launched Glass in 2013

  • Developers Revive Telegram’s Crypto Project

    Developers are working on a blockchain services on Telegram that could drive the mass adoption of crypto.

  • Peloton is reportedly pausing Bike and Tread production amid lower demand (update)

    It has thousands of units sitting in warehouses and on cargo ships, ‘CNBC’ reports.

  • iOS 15.3 RC and iPadOS 15.3 RC now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Release Candidate updates on Thursday, January 20th. These will be the final updates before iOS 15.3 rolls out to the general public. First of all, we should note that all of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as … The post iOS 15.3 RC and iPadOS 15.3 RC now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Hong Kong-listed firm behind Yumy dating app is going to town with the metaverse

    Newborn Town, a little-known mainland Chinese company focused on social apps for markets outside China, wants to help people hook up in the metaverse. After launching beta testing last November, the Hong Kong-listed company released more details on Thursday about a feature called Meta Town, that will be incorporated into its dating app Yumy. The app has had over 30 million worldwide downloads since launching in early 2021, with some of the best performing markets being Egypt, United Arab Emirate

  • Will Tech's Big Kids Play Nice With Each Other In The Metaverse?

    A next-generation internet called the metaverse may well look a lot different in a 3D format. But tech giants will likely battle in a familiar Web 2.0 kind of way.

  • PlayStation Creator Kutaragi Snubs Metaverse and VR Headsets

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation inventor Ken Kutaragi shrugged off the metaverse as the tech industry’s next big undertaking and head-mounted displays as the portal to that destination, describing them as dividing rather than unifying the real and virtual realms.Most Read from BloombergTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Push

  • The Growing Importance of Gaming for Microsoft

    The $75 billion deal for Activision Blizzard is the latest example of how the software giant is diving deeper into videogames.

  • Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD is $50 off at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $50 off Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch portable SSD, bringing it down to an all-time low of $140.

  • This controller is designed for first-person shooters

    This first-person shooter controller will give you the edge over the competition

  • Epic Urges Court to Curb Apple’s ‘Dark Cloud’ of App Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. urged a federal appeals court to force Apple Inc. to allow more competition in the market for mobile applications, calling the iPhone maker’s rigid control of its App Store a “dark cloud.” Most Read from BloombergTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,0