Locomobi World Inc. Announces 'MobiVision' Computer Vision Glasses for Security, Parking and Law Enforcement

TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart City technology leader LocoMobi World announces today that it has developed its newest AI wearable, MobiVision. Using Locomobi World's flagship "Worldstream" Cloud Portal apps (Permit Management), Photo-Verify and Private ticketing software solutions, the WorldStream Cloud Portal will power the new computer vision application. Just by wearing the glasses, MobiVision will, without any assistance, recognize any anomaly designed for any particular requirement that will alarm, report and create actual responses in real-time. Using the world-leading designs of Locomobi's Artificial Intelligence backbone, Mobivision makes the whole process easier for law enforcement, parking officers, security officers and general activity.

MobiVision will be available regularly, with the ability to add your favorite sunglasses or no glass at all with just frames.

MobiVison can read license plates and images, and has voice interaction for any manual commands from the user.

"We know wearable computers play a big part in our future even to the point of Metaverse, which is still untapped," says Locomobi World Co-Founder and CEO Grant Furlane. "We have over 250 locations that we now have on stream using our Worldstream portal for enforcement and ticketing and realize having wearables only enhances our LPR and our newest family Member, MOBI our robot."

LocoMobi World Inc. continues to seamlessly connect tenants and visitors to the LocoMobi World Inc. transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the cities and country and have exclusive offers as they navigate through the network.

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, fleet and threat management solutions. Our WorldStream cloud portal is the first fully distributed cloud infrastructure management system. In addition, LocoMobi World provides pioneering technology to government, institutional and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi World Inc. has reinvented how people travel throughout the transportation infrastructure in terms of parking, curbside, drive-thru and security.

LocoMobi World's leading cloud-based License Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, and gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

LocoMobi World also provides a full line of Industry-leading Payment Kiosks, Smart Barrier Gates, Solar Powered parking Meters and other innovative solutions to ensure total revenue security.

The most recent is Locomobi's introduction of the first robot to the industry. You can follow the advancement of "Mobi" on our website and social media.

Our Smart City technology is connecting vehicles anywhere they travel. WorldSecure LocoMobi World's patent-pending data security controller protects against cyber-attacks and other data intrusions. The first of its kind.

For more information, please visit our website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455

