LoCorr Funds Reaches $3 Billion in AUM

LoCorr Funds
·5 min read
LoCorr Funds
LoCorr Funds

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, has hit a major milestone in its 10-year history. The Firm has surpassed $3 billion in AUM, with assets growing about 50% since the beginning of 2021. LoCorr offers investment solutions designed for financial professionals and individual investors who are seeking to achieve better diversification and the potential for reduced risk within their portfolios.

“We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “Our commitment to delivering education and solutions that provide portfolio diversification to our clients has been critical in propelling us to this achievement.”

With inflation on the rise, commodity volatility, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine weighing heavily on investors’ minds, the appetite for low-correlating solutions in the retail investment marketplace continues to grow. LoCorr remains committed to increasing the awareness and understanding of the important role these solutions can play in helping investors achieve their goals, and will continue to explore new solutions to further expand our suite of alternative offerings.

Another significant event for the Firm was its LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund (LCSAX, LCSCX, LCSIX) surpassing $1 billion in AUM. The Fund is a multi-manager commodities strategy with the flexibility to take both long and short positions in global commodity markets. The Fund seeks to provide portfolio diversification through low correlation to traditional markets and has the potential for profit during both rising and falling commodity markets.

About LoCorr Funds
LoCorr Funds is well known for educating financial advisors and investors about the potential advantages of including low-correlating, alternative strategies in portfolios. LoCorr’s suite of products include the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund; LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund; LoCorr Market Trend Fund; LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund; and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund.

The Firm was founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies, with low correlation to stocks and bonds, can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, while helping to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN.

Media Contact: Kristen Anderson, Marketing & Communications, 952.767.6908

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this asnd other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Non-diversified investments may concentrate assets in fewer individual holdings than diversified investments. Therefore, the investments are more exposed to individual stock volatility than diversified funds. The Funds invest in foreign investments and foreign currencies which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets. The Funds may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. Investing in commodities may subject the Funds to greater risks and volatility as commodity prices may be influenced by a variety of factors including unfavorable weather, environmental factors, and changes in government regulations. The Funds may invest in derivative securities, which derive their performance from the performance of an underlying asset, index, interest rate or currency exchange rate. Derivatives can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risks, and, depending upon the characteristics of a particular derivative, suddenly can become illiquid. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in Asset-Backed, Mortgage-Backed, and Collateralized Mortgage-Backed Securities include additional risks that investors should be aware of such as credit risk, prepayment risk, possible illiquidity and default, as well as increased susceptibility to adverse economic developments. Investments in small- and medium-capitalization companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. ETF investments are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Funds. As a result, the cost of investing in the Funds will be higher than the cost of investing directly in ETFs and may be higher than other mutual funds that invest directly in stocks and bonds. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the ETF. A Fund’s real estate portfolio may be significantly impacted by the performance of the real estate market generally, and the Fund may be exposed to greater risk and experience higher volatility than would a more economically diversified portfolio. Property values may fall due to increasing vacancies or declining rents resulting from economic, legal, cultural, or technological developments. Investments in Limited Partnerships (including master limited partnerships) involve risks different from those of investing in common stock including risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting the Limited Partnership, risks related to potential conflicts of interest between the Limited Partnership and the Limited Partnership’s general partner, cash flow risks, tax risk, dilution risks and risks related to the general partner’s limited call right. Underlying Funds are subject to management and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. Investments in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) involve additional risks such as declines in the value of real estate and increased susceptibility to adverse economic or regulatory developments.

Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

© 2022 LoCorr Funds


