U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,726.00
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,980.00
    -37.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,737.50
    +9.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.00
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    +1.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9767
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1195
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0660
    -0.0980 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,266.73
    -0.79 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.89
    -4.78 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,038.66
    -624.73 (-2.26%)
     

Locus Featured as a 2022 Top Logistics Tech Startup By Tracxn

·2 min read

The company was recognized as a "Soonicorn" for its execution excellence and future growth potential

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a leading-edge technology company solving for excellence in Last-Mile logistics, has been named a Top Emerging Startup for Logistics Tech by Tracxn, a global platform for tracking startups and private companies. In the latest annual list, which identifies the most promising Logistics Tech startups globally, Locus was recognized as a Soonicorn, demonstrating its growth potential to become a Unicorn in the future.

 

Locus Logo
Locus Logo

 

"We feel humbled and proud to be chosen as one of the top logistics tech startups list by Tracxn," says Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus. "This recognition comes at a watershed moment in our growth journey, as we work towards making last-mile logistics an effortless and strategic differentiator for enterprises across the globe through our end-to-end real-world ready dispatch management solution."

The global logistics tech industry has over 12,000 startups comprising companies providing various products and services like storage of goods or software solutions for managing and optimizing overall logistics operations. Tracxn's ratings are based on a detailed analysis conducted by their internal sector specialist team coupled with a combination of multiple publicly available signals such as market size, investment by marquee investors, execution excellence, and future growth prospects.

About Locus

Locus is a leading-edge technology company solving one of the most challenging global supply chain problems: Last-Mile logistics. Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management platform helps enterprises transform their Last-Mile logistics operations from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation that equip businesses with the tools needed to maximize efficiency while delighting customers.

Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, Locus has helped a wide range of customers globally across industries – including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, and more – execute 650 million deliveries across 30+ countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian subcontinent. Its technology has also helped save $200 million in transit costs, offsetting 70 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

Media Contact:
Archit Mahajan
pr@locus.sh

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832388/Locus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Locus

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

    (Reuters) -Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14% in extended trading on Thursday. Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51% to $774 million.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.

  • Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up

    A low P/E ratio and high dividend yield give investors great value for a business with some hidden growth opportunities.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • Lumen stock falls after missing on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lumen.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. Lithium stocks have garnered much investor attention over the last year because lithium prices have skyrocketed due to soaring demand for the material, which has boosted the profits of major lithium producers.

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.

  • DraftKings Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

    Over the last three months, DraftKings shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by a fair margin, indicating that buyers have finally stepped up and the selling has slowed.