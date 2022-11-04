U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,742.57
    +22.68 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,218.44
    +217.19 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,384.68
    +41.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.63
    +21.90 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.54
    +3.37 (+3.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.30
    +43.40 (+2.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +1.17 (+6.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9900
    +0.0149 (+1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1480
    +0.0240 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1287
    +0.0126 (+1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1260
    -1.0380 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,132.31
    +883.67 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.89
    +22.84 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,354.48
    +165.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Locus Featured as a 2022 Top Logistics Tech Startup By Tracxn

·2 min read

The company was recognized as a 'Soonicorn' for its execution excellence and future growth potential

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a leading-edge technology company solving for excellence in Last-Mile logistics, has been named a Top Emerging Startup for Logistics Tech by Tracxn, a global platform for tracking startups and private companies. In the latest annual list, which identifies the most promising Logistics Tech startups globally, Locus was recognized as a Soonicorn, demonstrating its growth potential to become a Unicorn in the future.

Locus_Logo
Locus_Logo

"We feel humbled and proud to be chosen as one of the top logistics tech startups list by Tracxn," says Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus. "This recognition comes at a watershed moment in our growth journey, as we work towards making last-mile logistics an effortless and strategic differentiator for enterprises across the globe through our end-to-end real-world ready dispatch management solution."

The global logistics tech industry has over 12,000 startups comprising companies providing various products and services like storage of goods or software solutions for managing and optimizing overall logistics operations. Tracxn's ratings are based on a detailed analysis conducted by their internal sector specialist team coupled with a combination of multiple publicly available signals such as market size, investment by marquee investors, execution excellence, and future growth prospects.

About Locus

Locus is a leading-edge technology company solving one of the most challenging global supply chain problems: Last-Mile logistics. Locus' order-to-delivery dispatch management platform helps enterprises transform their Last-Mile logistics operations from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation that equip businesses with the tools needed to maximize efficiency while delighting customers.

Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, Locus has helped a wide range of customers globally across industries – including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, BlueDart, and more – execute 650 million deliveries across 30+ countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian subcontinent. Its technology has also helped save $200 million in transit costs, offsetting 70 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

Media Contact:
Archit Mahajan
pr@locus.sh

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832388/Locus_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locus-featured-as-a-2022-top-logistics-tech-startup-by-tracxn-301668676.html

SOURCE Locus

Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings stock slides on third-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for DraftKings following third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York.

  • Stocks poised for big move, U.S. dollar shifts down

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are trading following the October jobs report.&nbsp;

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.

  • Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. Lithium stocks have garnered much investor attention over the last year because lithium prices have skyrocketed due to soaring demand for the material, which has boosted the profits of major lithium producers.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Rocketed Higher in October

    Despite talk of a recession, the copper miner's management is seeing a tight physical market for copper,

  • Okta (OKTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Okta (OKTA) closed at $50.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 60% and 4.33%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Why General Electric Stock Soared More Than 25% in October

    Shares in industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) soared a whopping 25.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its healthcare business has suffered revenue shortfalls due to ongoing supply chain dfficulties (management now expects $2.6 billion in GE Healthcare profit compared to initial expectations for $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion). GE Renewable Energy is set to lose $2 billion this year as the wind power industry continues to suffer supply chain challenges, declining demand (due to political uncertainty), and ultra-competitive pricing.

  • Down 46%, Is Amazon Stock a Bear Market Buy?

    The Nasdaq Index has fallen 34% year to date, with big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (down 46% this year) leading the plunge. While total sales increased by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion, operating income fell from $4.9 billion to $2.5 billion, a decline of roughly 49%. As in the second quarter, the bottom-line weakness stems from Amazon's U.S. and international e-commerce segments, which over-expanded during the pandemic and now face lower efficiency.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) 46% Undervaluation?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gilead Sciences, Inc...

  • 15 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more high volume penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Penny stocks had become an important indicator of the overall health of the stock market in […]

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Axsome (AXSM) This Earnings Season?

    Axsome (AXSM) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Shopify Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has taken investors on a tumultuous ride over the last couple of years. Shopify stock has lost roughly three-quarters of its value so far in 2022 and is down 80% from the all-time high that it hit last November. Should investors treat the big valuation pullback as a buying opportunity, or is there still too much downside risk to make the stock a smart buy at current prices?

  • DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.03% and 26.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • PayPal stock falls on earnings, Block stock jumps on Cash App revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Block, PayPal, and Coinbase following quarterly earnings.