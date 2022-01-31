U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Locus listed as a Representative Vendor in The 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Locus, a global B2B SaaS logistics planning and dispatch optimization platform for enterprises in the last-mile delivery space announced its recognition as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling (VRS) and Last-Mile Technologies. Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams.

Locus Logo
Locus Logo

"Traditionally, routing focused mainly on fleets delivering to businesses (first, middle and last mile). However, newer solutions focus more on the last mile to consumers, following the increase in e-commerce and new customer demands. The market for vehicle routing and scheduling and last-mile applications continues to grow as organizations are seeking ways to optimize fleet operations," Gartner said in the report.

"We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies validates our mission to revolutionize global last-mile logistics. With our intelligent, end-to-end automated dispatch management platform that is sustainably efficient, agile and intuitive of the end-user's needs, we are empowering businesses to focus on delighting the people most important to them - their customers," Nishith Rastogi, CEO & Founder of Locus said.

Locus uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer solutions like route optimization, real-time tracking, insights and analytics, vehicle allocation, and fleet utilization.

Gartner subscribers can log in to read the full research on the website.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies," Oscar Sanchez Duran, Bart De Muynck, Carly West, 13 December 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Locus

Locus is a deep-tech platform that automates human decisions in the supply chain to provide efficiency, transparency, and consistency in logistics. Locus' solutions include capabilities for end-to-end order life cycle management, dispatch planning and execution, rider performance and capacity management, and end-customer experience.

Media Contact:
marketing@locus.sh

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locus-listed-as-a-representative-vendor-in-the-2021-gartner-market-guide-for-vehicle-routing-and-scheduling-and-last-mile-technologies-301470743.html

SOURCE Locus

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c7145.html

