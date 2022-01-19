U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Locus Robotics Chosen as Finalist for a 2022 IFOY Award

·3 min read

Nominees will compete in-person using a three-stage process during the international IFOY test days.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been chosen as a finalist for the 2022 IFOY Award for Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution in Dortmund, Germany. In its ninth year, the IFOY awards are considered the industry's premier award recognizing the year's best intralogistics products and solutions for their outstanding technical and strategic achievements.

(PRNewsfoto/Locus Robotics)
(PRNewsfoto/Locus Robotics)

"Locus Robotics is proud to be chosen to compete in the prestigious 2022 IFOY Awards for the first time, "said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Today's AMR technology has quickly become a value resource driving warehouse efficiency and scalability."

Locus Robotics will compete in–person at the IFOY Audit starting on March 18th in Dortmund, Germany. All finalists will go through a three–stage IFOY Audit during the international IFOY Test Days. In the IFOY Test, experts use a standardized procedure to measure the key figures of the finalists. Winners will be announced at a special gala event following a detailed, 2–week evaluation period.

The IFOY jury is comprised of internationally recognized trade journalists and leading logistics media representing over 21 countries. They will be assessing each finalist across a range of key categories, including innovation value, technology, ergonomics and handling, safety, marketability, design, customer benefits, cost–effectiveness, and sustainability.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi–bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece–handling productivity 2–3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses efficiently meet – and exceed – the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

Locus's European presence is centrally located in Amsterdam to better serve the European region. In 2021 Locus Robotics joined the Inc. 500, ranking number 428. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About the IFOY Award

The International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY AWARD) recognizes the year's best intralogistics products and system solutions. The aim of the organization is to document the performance capability and innovative drive of the intralogistics, helping to boost competitiveness and raise the profile of the entire sector in the public arena. The winners of the IFOY AWARD are selected once a year by an independent jury of international trade journalists. The sponsor of the IFOY AWARD is the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Sector Association. IFOY partners are Messe Dortmund and the world´s leading forklift attachment manufacturer Cascade. The IFOY pallet partner is CHEP, the global market leader in pallet pooling. Logistics real estate partner is GARBE. The headquarters of the IFOY organization are in Ismaning near Munich. The IFOY AWARD is under the patronage of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Contacts
Christina Gorini
Vice President
Brandstyle Communications
Christina@brandstyle.com
+1 732–496–1118

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locus-robotics-chosen-as-finalist-for-a-2022-ifoy-award-301463489.html

SOURCE Locus Robotics

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, is launching a new all animation channel targeting 15-35 year old young Indians called "Q Kahaniyan". The channel will initially be launched on a variety of smart TV and mobile app based platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Xiaomi Mi TV "Patch