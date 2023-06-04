Loews Senior VP of Corporate Development & Strategy Acquires 1,625% More Stock \

Those following along with Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Benjamin Tisch, Senior VP of Corporate Development & Strategy of the company, who spent a stonking US$19m on stock at an average price of US$56.91. That purchase boosted their holding by 1,625%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Loews

In fact, the recent purchase by Benjamin Tisch was the biggest purchase of Loews shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$58.02. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Loews insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Benjamin Tisch was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Loews Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Loews insiders own about US$2.4b worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Loews Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Loews. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Loews.

