LoFi-DeFi Making History with a Massive Fair Launch

The last two weeks saw decentralized finance cryptocurrency startup LOFI-DEFI gain intense social adoption for what is positioned to be the biggest fair launch in DeFi history. Tens of thousands of investors have gathered in its combined international Telegram communities to await the launch of their native token LOFI.

"There's an art to effective marketing in the crypto space," says Robert Tedders, CEO of TokenCulture.com, one of the premier cryptocurrency marketing firms. "Lofi-Defi has the ‘secret sauce' to set the standard and we are going to prop them up every step of the way."

LOFI-DEFI is breaking DeFi norms by not only being listed on a decentralized exchange (Pancakeswap), but also simultaneously listed on a centralized exchange, WhiteBit. Pancakeswap is one of the largest decentralized exchanges in all of cryptocurrency and regularly sees daily volumes in amount between $500 million and $1 billion. WhiteBit currently has over 500,000 registered users and does more than $1.6 billion in daily volume.

Pancakeswap launch date and time:

Trading LOFI/ BNB : 16:00 August 21, 2021 (UTC)

LOFI-DEFI seems to be following in the social footprints of Safemoon which also launched on Pancakeswap and listed on WhiteBit as its first centralized exchange a month later, but LOFI-DEFI is moving at a faster pace than Safemoon.

About LOFI-DEFI

LOFI, which will be the native token of the LOFI-DEFI platform, is a deflationary asset with a passive rewards system. The smart contract features a reflection mechanism which rewards holders with extra tokens when trading occurs, and a burn mechanism which passively lowers the total supply as part of transactions in order to make remaining tokens more valuable.

The LOFI token will be used on the LOFI-DEFI platform which is a social medium for artisans to connect with investors and earn income while building their profile. The ability to use an appreciating asset as a tool to invest in creators thereby increasing the value of their early works provides the perfect use case for the token. The contract is fully audited by Tech-Audit.org and was found to have no issues security or otherwise. Learn more about the project at https://lofi-defi.com

"We are thrilled to be scouted and identified by WhiteBit as a listing partner for our first centralized exchange!" enthuses David Cohen, CEO of LOFI-DEFI. "WhiteBIT is not only one of the largest and most reputable exchanges in crypto, but they're an established and compliant centralized exchange (CEX) in Europe and we are happy to offer our community a premium low fee trading alternative."

Offering a fiat payment gateway, WhiteBIT meets EU KYC and AML requirements. It charges one of the lowest trading fees for its crypto-to-crypto as well as crypto-to-fiat transactions. In terms of security, the exchange deploys cutting edge technologies and holds 96% of all assets on cold wallets.

Offering SMART staking for passive earnings, the platform also provides Stop-Market and Stop-Limit Orders with quick deposits and withdrawals carried out by Dash InstantSend. WhiteBIT is currently one of only six exchanges in the world with a full-fledged margin trading terminal. Its user-friendly and reliable interface is suitable for both newbies and pros.

WhiteBIT trading schedule details are as follows:

Deposit：16:00 on August 26, 2021 (UTC)

Trading LOFI/ USDT : 16:00 on August 27, 2021 (UTC)

Withdrawal: 16:00 on October 03, 2021 (UTC)

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is a centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange trusted by 500K+ users from 190 countries. It has the European Exchange and Custody licenses and is considered to be one of the safest platforms for trading and holding assets. https://whitebit.com

LOFI-DEFI Officials:

Website: https://lofi-defi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lofi_defi

Telegram: https://t.me/lofi_defi

Discord: http://discord.gg/HqF4dwAdNN

