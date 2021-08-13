U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,451.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,084.00
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.30
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.90
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.40
    +10.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.55
    -0.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2700
    -0.1520 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,480.04
    +1,103.74 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.68
    +14.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.28
    +28.05 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

LoFi-DeFi Making History with a Massive Fair Launch

·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / The last two weeks saw decentralized finance cryptocurrency startup LOFI-DEFI gain intense social adoption for what is positioned to be the biggest fair launch in DeFi history. Tens of thousands of investors have gathered in its combined international Telegram communities to await the launch of their native token LOFI.

"There's an art to effective marketing in the crypto space," says Robert Tedders, CEO of TokenCulture.com, one of the premier cryptocurrency marketing firms. "Lofi-Defi has the ‘secret sauce' to set the standard and we are going to prop them up every step of the way."

LOFI-DEFI is breaking DeFi norms by not only being listed on a decentralized exchange (Pancakeswap), but also simultaneously listed on a centralized exchange, WhiteBit. Pancakeswap is one of the largest decentralized exchanges in all of cryptocurrency and regularly sees daily volumes in amount between $500 million and $1 billion. WhiteBit currently has over 500,000 registered users and does more than $1.6 billion in daily volume.

Pancakeswap launch date and time:

Trading LOFI/BNB: 16:00 August 21, 2021 (UTC)

LOFI-DEFI seems to be following in the social footprints of Safemoon which also launched on Pancakeswap and listed on WhiteBit as its first centralized exchange a month later, but LOFI-DEFI is moving at a faster pace than Safemoon.

About LOFI-DEFI

LOFI, which will be the native token of the LOFI-DEFI platform, is a deflationary asset with a passive rewards system. The smart contract features a reflection mechanism which rewards holders with extra tokens when trading occurs, and a burn mechanism which passively lowers the total supply as part of transactions in order to make remaining tokens more valuable.

The LOFI token will be used on the LOFI-DEFI platform which is a social medium for artisans to connect with investors and earn income while building their profile. The ability to use an appreciating asset as a tool to invest in creators thereby increasing the value of their early works provides the perfect use case for the token. The contract is fully audited by Tech-Audit.org and was found to have no issues security or otherwise. Learn more about the project at https://lofi-defi.com

"We are thrilled to be scouted and identified by WhiteBit as a listing partner for our first centralized exchange!" enthuses David Cohen, CEO of LOFI-DEFI. "WhiteBIT is not only one of the largest and most reputable exchanges in crypto, but they're an established and compliant centralized exchange (CEX) in Europe and we are happy to offer our community a premium low fee trading alternative."

Offering a fiat payment gateway, WhiteBIT meets EU KYC and AML requirements. It charges one of the lowest trading fees for its crypto-to-crypto as well as crypto-to-fiat transactions. In terms of security, the exchange deploys cutting edge technologies and holds 96% of all assets on cold wallets.

Offering SMART staking for passive earnings, the platform also provides Stop-Market and Stop-Limit Orders with quick deposits and withdrawals carried out by Dash InstantSend. WhiteBIT is currently one of only six exchanges in the world with a full-fledged margin trading terminal. Its user-friendly and reliable interface is suitable for both newbies and pros.

WhiteBIT trading schedule details are as follows:

Deposit：16:00 on August 26, 2021 (UTC)

Trading LOFI/USDT: 16:00 on August 27, 2021 (UTC)

Withdrawal: 16:00 on October 03, 2021 (UTC)

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is a centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange trusted by 500K+ users from 190 countries. It has the European Exchange and Custody licenses and is considered to be one of the safest platforms for trading and holding assets. https://whitebit.com

LOFI-DEFI Officials:

Website: https://lofi-defi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lofi_defi

Telegram: https://t.me/lofi_defi

Discord: http://discord.gg/HqF4dwAdNN

Media Contact

Robert Tedders

lofi.media@tokenculture.com

TokenCulture.com

SOURCE: LoFi-DeFi



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659636/LoFi-DeFi-Making-History-with-a-Massive-Fair-Launch

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 12, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to Gevo's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Bitcoin Back Above $46K on Low Daily Volume as Altcoins Outperform

    Yet seasoned investors, according to some, are increasingly active with data hinting at a strong uptake in altcoins, beginning Aug. 9.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. Organon, as Barron’s Jack Hough noted in his most recent Streetwise column, has the second-lowest price/earnings ratio in the index.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Nio Earnings Top But Beijing's New 5-Year Plan Hits China Stocks

    Nio earnings beat views late Wednesday, with the Tesla China rival offering bullish sales guidance. Nio stock fell Thursday.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Rocket Companies' earnings conference call covering the second quarter of 2021. With us this afternoon are Rocket Company's CEO, Jay Furner; and CFO, Julie Booth; and our president and COO, Bob Walters.