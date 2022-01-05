U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,776.25
    -8.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,627.00
    -48.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,217.50
    -58.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.50
    -6.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.99
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9420
    -0.1840 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,394.08
    +14.28 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.67
    +13.32 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

LOFTER GROUP appoints Alvin Leung as Director of Investment Management to strengthen its real estate investment business

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOFTER GROUP ("LOFTER" or "the Group"), a Hong Kong-based property developer, is pleased to appoint Mr. Alvin Leung to the new leadership role of investment management as the group plans to strengthen its real estate investment platform. Leung will oversee LOFTER GROUP's acquisition, investors relationship and asset management. Reporting directly to Ms. Carol Chow, founder and chairperson of LOFTER GROUP, Leung will drive collaborations with various business partners and industry practitioners, and to catapult the firm's success.

(PRNewsfoto/&#x006a02;&#x0098a8;&#x0096c6;&#x005718;)
(PRNewsfoto/樂風集團)

Leung graduated with first class honour at the University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, he has spent 10 years at JLL, with his last role being a director for JLL's Hong Kong Capital Markets team, focusing on advising clients in acquisition and disposal of Hong Kong properties and portfolios. Leung has built solid professional expertise and developed a wealth of relationships with real estate funds, local investors and developers. Leung also held various public roles, including council member in Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) General Practice Division (GPD) council 2021/23 and member of Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings) 2021/24. With his dedication and contribution to the industry, Leung was awarded the RICS Hong Kong Young Surveyor of the Year in 2019.

With Leung's expertise and network, LOFTER GROUP is positioned to strengthen their Hong Kong real estate investment platform. LOFTER GROUP's continuous investments in talents is part of its ongoing expansion plan. In 2021, LOFTER GROUP hired Anny Suen, former director of Projects Strategy and Consultancy team at JLL, to spearhead LOFTER's Project Sales and Marketing team. Bringing to the firm with over 16 years' experience in the industry, Anny is an expert in handling first-hand property sales for various developers and investors and formulating successful property marketing campaigns and sales strategies.

Founded in 2012, LOFTER GROUP is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. In the past decade, LOFTER GROUP has grown exponentially and has currently over HK$6.8billion asset under management, forecasted to reach HK$9.5billion in 2022. In the past few years, LOFTER GROUP has been focusing on residential composite, commercial and modern industrial redevelopment projects in core urban districts and will continue to spot projects with exceptional potential in urban area.

Ms Carol Chow, founder & chairperson of the Group, commented, "We are excited to welcome industry elites, Alvin and Anny, to the company. With their professional expertise, proven track records and extensive relationships in the industry, I am confident that they will be one of the key drivers to the success of our firm and lead our industry into the future."

Leung commented: "I am elated at joining one of Hong Kong's fastest-growing developers and be part of the LOFTER's team that is committed to delivering excellent professional investment services. LOFTER team's desire to strive for excellence and strong execution abilities has aspired me to develop a long-term career and to grow with the firm. I look forward to collaborating with various business partners in the industry to drive significant growth for the business, strengthening our foothold in the market and to accelerating success of our investors."

About LOFTER GROUP

Founded in 2012, LOFTER GROUP is a property developer based in Hong Kong. It is principally engaged in developing exceptional and high-quality residential, commercial, retail, and industrial properties. Leverage on its extensive experience, the Group is actively exploring a variety of opportunities for developing urban renewal projects across core districts of Hong Kong, with key focus on Grade A Commercial and Luxury Residential Projects. The Group vows to accommodate the needs of a diverse market and dynamic social policies, while maintaining a good balance between profitability, responsibility and sustainability.

SOURCE LOFTER GROUP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Tech Stocks Got Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

  • Ray Dalio Says Cash, Bonds ‘Stupid to Own’ Amid Money Printing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio renewed his warning about holding cash and bonds on Tuesday amid the ongoing, pandemic-fueled increase in debt creation and monetization in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture Shock“This printing of mo

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell as much as 16% today before rebounding some in the last hour of trading when it only traded down about 11%. There does not seem to be an obvious reason behind the move.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Shares of the meat substitute firm jumped in after-hours trading Tuesday following the announcement of KFC Beyond Fried Chicken.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Pfizer Stock Continues Its Downfall Despite New CDC Guidance For Covid Booster

    Pfizer stock continued a two-day dive Tuesday even after the CDC shortened the window for its Covid booster to five months.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Plunged 17% in December

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 17.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A large portion of this drop occurred immediately after the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Weta Digital. Weta was used in making films well known for their special effects, including Avatar and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

  • Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal Nearly Doubles Alibaba Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as chairman, nearly doubled its holding of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares in recent months. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit

  • Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries Will Form Big Data Platform in $25 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. plans to build a new big data platform in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. The move could position Palantir to boost its growing commercial business outside the U.S. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tec

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.

  • Market check: Chip stocks tumble, electric vehicle stocks pare gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the markets as the Dow extends gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq move lower, and certain sectors tumble.