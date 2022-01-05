LOFTER GROUP appoints Alvin Leung as Director of Investment Management to strengthen its real estate investment business

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOFTER GROUP ("LOFTER" or "the Group"), a Hong Kong-based property developer, is pleased to appoint Mr. Alvin Leung to the new leadership role of investment management as the group plans to strengthen its real estate investment platform. Leung will oversee LOFTER GROUP's acquisition, investors relationship and asset management. Reporting directly to Ms. Carol Chow, founder and chairperson of LOFTER GROUP, Leung will drive collaborations with various business partners and industry practitioners, and to catapult the firm's success.

Leung graduated with first class honour at the University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, he has spent 10 years at JLL, with his last role being a director for JLL's Hong Kong Capital Markets team, focusing on advising clients in acquisition and disposal of Hong Kong properties and portfolios. Leung has built solid professional expertise and developed a wealth of relationships with real estate funds, local investors and developers. Leung also held various public roles, including council member in Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) General Practice Division (GPD) council 2021/23 and member of Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings) 2021/24. With his dedication and contribution to the industry, Leung was awarded the RICS Hong Kong Young Surveyor of the Year in 2019.

With Leung's expertise and network, LOFTER GROUP is positioned to strengthen their Hong Kong real estate investment platform. LOFTER GROUP's continuous investments in talents is part of its ongoing expansion plan. In 2021, LOFTER GROUP hired Anny Suen, former director of Projects Strategy and Consultancy team at JLL, to spearhead LOFTER's Project Sales and Marketing team. Bringing to the firm with over 16 years' experience in the industry, Anny is an expert in handling first-hand property sales for various developers and investors and formulating successful property marketing campaigns and sales strategies.

Founded in 2012, LOFTER GROUP is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. In the past decade, LOFTER GROUP has grown exponentially and has currently over HK$6.8billion asset under management, forecasted to reach HK$9.5billion in 2022. In the past few years, LOFTER GROUP has been focusing on residential composite, commercial and modern industrial redevelopment projects in core urban districts and will continue to spot projects with exceptional potential in urban area.

Ms Carol Chow, founder & chairperson of the Group, commented, "We are excited to welcome industry elites, Alvin and Anny, to the company. With their professional expertise, proven track records and extensive relationships in the industry, I am confident that they will be one of the key drivers to the success of our firm and lead our industry into the future."

Leung commented: "I am elated at joining one of Hong Kong's fastest-growing developers and be part of the LOFTER's team that is committed to delivering excellent professional investment services. LOFTER team's desire to strive for excellence and strong execution abilities has aspired me to develop a long-term career and to grow with the firm. I look forward to collaborating with various business partners in the industry to drive significant growth for the business, strengthening our foothold in the market and to accelerating success of our investors."

About LOFTER GROUP

Founded in 2012, LOFTER GROUP is a property developer based in Hong Kong. It is principally engaged in developing exceptional and high-quality residential, commercial, retail, and industrial properties. Leverage on its extensive experience, the Group is actively exploring a variety of opportunities for developing urban renewal projects across core districts of Hong Kong, with key focus on Grade A Commercial and Luxury Residential Projects. The Group vows to accommodate the needs of a diverse market and dynamic social policies, while maintaining a good balance between profitability, responsibility and sustainability.

