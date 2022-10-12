U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,625.75
    +26.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,437.00
    +171.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,944.75
    +99.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.60
    +15.70 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.52
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    -9.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    -0.28 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.24
    +0.79 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0090 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3810
    +0.5820 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,173.91
    +107.03 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.55
    +4.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.84
    +19.61 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Loftware Hosts Largest Labeling and Artwork Management Conference of the Year

·4 min read

Convergence 2022 Features Respected Keynotes Including Gartner Market Outlook, Customer Stories, a Partner Track, Networking Opportunities, and More

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that its annual Convergence event will take place between November 8-10, 2022. This year's virtual conference, which is free to attend and open to the public, is expected to attract over 2,000 attendees.

New Loftware logo (PRNewsfoto/Loftware, Inc.)
New Loftware logo (PRNewsfoto/Loftware, Inc.)

The industry's largest labeling and Artwork Management event offers attendees the opportunity to reimagine how labeling can transform their business and supply chain to offer new efficiencies and real ROI. It will highlight the latest thought leadership and emerging technologies focusing on forward-thinking and cutting-edge labeling solutions.

The three-day conference will feature a keynote presentation from John Blake, Senior Research Director at industry analyst Gartner, addressing Gartner's Labeling and Artwork Management Guide, the benefits of the cloud, and key insights from recent Gartner research. Additional keynotes include a fireside chat with industry-leading executives that will explore the hottest supply chain and business trends impacting organizations globally, as well as a Loftware global leadership panel discussion led by Loftware CEO & President Bob O'Connor.

Other confirmed speakers include representatives from GS1, SAP, VDC Research, Epson, Videojet, Zebra, Domino, Ping, Illumina, B. Braun, SATO, and ReaJet, with more to be announced.

Convergence 2022 will host a variety of sessions for both end-users and Loftware channel and alliance partners highlighting industry trends, customer stories, product innovations, and the Loftware Training Academy. Furthermore, attendees will have access to Loftware Spectrum, Loftware NiceLabel, Loftware Smartflow, and Loftware Prisym 360 product demos and be able to participate in guided solution tours. They will also have the chance to schedule one-on-one meetings with Loftware labeling experts to address any specific questions or requirements.

The event will deliver over 40 sessions covering the topics that matter most to labeling, packaging artwork, and supply chain professionals. These include:

  • Supply chain visibility with GS1.

  • SAP Presents: Labeling with SAP S/4HANA for product compliance.

  • The convergence of labeling, marking, and coding panel discussion with VDC Research, Videojet, Domino, and ReaJet.

  • How to future-proof your business with labeling in the cloud.

  • A life science labeling and best practices panel discussion.

  • How printing labels in color reduces costs, eliminates human error, and speeds up labeling processes with Epson.

  • Loftware Print Server migration: the benefits and options available for customers who migrate to our new future-proof solutions.

  • Embracing agile production methodologies and decentralization in clinical trials.

  • How a centralized labeling solution contributes to achieving your corporate sustainability goals.

"We're really excited with the quality and breadth of this year's conference, which comes at the perfect time as companies navigate many global issues including supply chain disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, energy shortages, and more," said Bob O'Connor, Loftware President & CEO. "Convergence 2022 takes the conference to the next level and provides us with a great opportunity to hear directly from our customers and other industry professionals about their experiences and learnings. Attendees will gain access to the industry's most talented people, an impressive array of expert speakers, and our complete portfolio of labeling and packaging artwork solutions, enabling them to develop the strategies, new relationships, and tools needed to secure their operations both now and in the future."

Sign up for Convergence 2022 for free here.

About Loftware:
Loftware is the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore, Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges. We help companies improve accuracy, traceability and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management, along with Clinical Trials Labeling and Content Management, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries. These include automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail and apparel.

Media contacts:

Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loftware-hosts-largest-labeling-and-artwork-management-conference-of-the-year-301644563.html

SOURCE Loftware, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

    Nearly half of IBM’s roles—known as “new collar” jobs—no longer require a college degree, says former CEO and chairman Ginni Rometty.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • Ex-HSBC Trader Claims Bank Has ‘Epic’ Front-Running Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- A former HSBC Holdings Plc trader sued the bank, claiming he was fired for warning management about its “epic” front-running problem and confronting a colleague about trading ahead of an order for Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Coal Miner Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival Coronado

    The coal miner is in talks to combine with Coronado Global Resources that could result in a new global coal giant worth some $6 billion.

  • 3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    While companies' share prices fluctuate according to the financial performance of the business, cryptocurrencies have no underlying assets. In 2022 alone, the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index has tumbled 70.5% since January. The crypto market's value has plummeted as the war in Ukraine and rises in inflation and interest rates have bled into the already volatile industry.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P