Loftware and SATO Unveil World's First Cloud-Based RFID Encoding and Logging Solution with NiceLabel Cloud

·4 min read

Solution enables producers of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and luxury goods to meet stringent traceability requirements

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, and SATO, a global pioneer in auto-ID and labeling solutions, today announced the launch of the world's first cloud-based RFID tag encoding and logging solution. The solution, using SATO RFID printers, tags, and Loftware's NiceLabel Cloud software, is designed to meet the strictest track and trace, brand authenticity, and authentication needs for manufacturers.

New Loftware logo (PRNewsfoto/Loftware, Inc.)
New Loftware logo (PRNewsfoto/Loftware, Inc.)

The first-to-market solution logs the Electronic Product Code (EPC) and unique tag ID for every tag encoded, thereby enabling "closed-loop" tagging. By logging and mapping the EPC and unique ID to the database via NiceLabel Cloud, the SATO solution automatically keeps a unique record of every tag after encoding and allows users to know exactly which factory, country, and printer generated it. In addition to central data management, this extra layer of automation provides compliance with traceability requirements and eliminates the possibility of counterfeits. It also complements the suite of RFID products already available for item-level traceability.

In the US, EU, China, Japan, and more, an increasing number of medical devices must carry a unique device identification number (UDI) to adequately identify devices implanted into the body. Serialization is a critical tool for regulators in many countries to prove the validity of pharmaceuticals. It also allows manufacturers to track and trace individual items back to their origin — the factory — for supply chain visibility and to know if a given item is authentic or counterfeit.

"With today's "always on" supply chain, large enterprises print and encode millions of tags annually across multiple facilities. As a result, they require a globally integrated platform like Loftware's NiceLabel Cloud for central data and print management," said Paul Vogt, Loftware Vice President Channel and Alliances Strategies and Programs.

Combatting counterfeit items is also critical for brands as they seek to prove the authenticity of their products. In 2021, Amazon alone identified, seized, and appropriately disposed of over 3 million counterfeit products targeted for sale to consumers. Counterfeits are a risk to e-commerce players, manufacturers, and consumers alike, and the global anti-counterfeiting packaging market is expected to grow by 45% between 2018 and 2026.

"Manufacturers are constantly seeking ways to improve their data utilization for digital transformation to give visibility across their supply chain, and this new layer of traceability will drive efficiencies and enable more sustainable operations," added Yoichi Abe, Vice President of SATO Holdings Corporation. "As pioneers of on-site data collection, you can count on us to always push the boundaries of what is possible."

Currently, the SATO CT4-LX desktop printer and CL4/6NX Plus industrial printer line are compatible with the Loftware NiceLabel Cloud RFID tagging solution. Other hardware planned for support includes the S84NX print engine. Contact SATO to learn more.

About Loftware:

Loftware is the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore, Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges. We help companies improve accuracy, traceability and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management, along with Clinical Trials Labeling and Content Management, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries. These include automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail, and apparel.

About SATO:

SATO (TOKYO:6287) is a global auto-ID solutions provider for leading companies in manufacturing, logistics, retail, food & beverage, and health care. SATO tags every 'thing', making it knowable in real time for a connected world of productivity, safety, reassurance and sustainability. An industry pioneer with a focus grounded on site, SATO engineers hardware and integrates solutions to streamline the entire supply chain and capture and visualize data from the factory to the consumer. SATO has 82 years of expertise and a presence in 26 countries with its 5,600+ workforce. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, it reported revenues of 124,783 million yen ($1.11 billion*). More information about SATO can be found at www.sato-global.com.

*Based on an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 112.39 JPY

Media contacts:

Laura Hindley, Loftware Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com
Kevin Leidheiser, Public Relations, SATO Holdings Corporation, kevin.leidheiser@sato-global.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loftware-and-sato-unveil-worlds-first-cloud-based-rfid-encoding-and-logging-solution-with-nicelabel-cloud-301676808.html

SOURCE Loftware, Inc.

