Log management market size to grow by USD 2,138.85 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global log management market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,138.85 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.63% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
What's new?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial
Log management market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on component (solution and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The solution segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Log management solutions enable the creation of a single point of access for all crucial network and application data. This is done by collecting, organizing, and storing log data and event logs from various sources in a centralized location. Log management solutions are used to manage application logs, security logs, and system logs for various types of events, such as alerts. Therefore, the advantages of log management solutions are expected to boost the growth of the solution segment during the forecast period.
Geography overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global log management market.
The growth of the log management market in North America is supported by strategic alliances by vendors to expand their market reach and customer base and gain a competitive edge. Log management solution providers are investing in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a major share of the global market and expand to new regions. In addition, log management solutions are used by industries such as IT and BFSI to counter the increasing number of cyberattacks. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global log management market during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)
Log management market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The growing demand from the IT sector is driving the growth of the global log management market.
Advanced log management systems and tools are used to automate key steps in data collection, formatting, and analysis processes.
Moreover, a centralized log management solution enhances an organization's security capabilities.
Organizations can respond to issues more quickly, as data is stored in a central location.
Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global log management market over the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The integration of the latest technology into log management is a leading trend in the market.
With the advent of advanced technologies such as IoT, massive amounts of distributed log data are being generated by each device.
The application of machine learning to log analytics can help organizations capture more logs and use more data to develop algorithms.
The use of automation and AI in log analysis is also becoming popular among businesses to analyze logs automatically, locate the source of issues, and highlight anomalies.
Thus, the integration of technologies such as predictive analytics, AI, and ML into log management is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The high deployment cost of log management solutions is challenging market growth.
The total installation cost of these solutions includes the cost of software licensing, system designing and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.
Organizations have to recruit expert IT staff to implement log management solutions, which incurs additional costs.
Moreover, the existing employees have to be trained on the functioning of cybersecurity solutions.
The implementation of a log management solution also entails additional hidden costs, such as the costs involved in providing knowledge, experience, and skill development.
Therefore, the high cost of implementing in-house log management solutions is hindering the growth of the market.
Apart from the growing demand for smart factories and IIoT, many other drivers are
shaping the future of the market. Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this log management market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the log management market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the log management market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the log management market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of log management market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Log Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,138.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
11.98
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LogicMonitor Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, New Relic Inc., Paessler AG, Rapid7 Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Veriato Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Sematext Group Inc., and Graylog
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio information technology market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global log management market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Component
6.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Component
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Deployment
7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alert Logic Inc.
12.4 AT and T Inc.
12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.6 Graylog
12.7 Intel Corp.
12.8 International Business Machines Corp.
12.9 LogRhythm Inc.
12.10 McAfee LLC
12.11 Micro Focus International Plc
12.12 Rapid7 Inc.
12.13 Sematext Group Inc.
12.14 SolarWinds Corp.
12.15 Splunk Inc.
12.16 Veriato Inc.
12.17 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
