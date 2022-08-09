U.S. markets closed

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
·15 min read
In this article:
  • LRFC
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Continued to execute on its strategic initiatives by significantly lowering cost of capital and reducing non-interest earning equity exposure

Expects to see the full benefits of these initiatives in the second half of 2022 with improved financial and operational performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“LRFC”, “Logan Ridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LRFC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary
Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and President of LRFC, said, “The second quarter of 2022 was transformational for Logan Ridge and marks the first-year anniversary of our stewardship. Although we continue to operate in an uncertain economic environment affected by high inflation and rising interest rates, our portfolio is stable and non-accruals remain low as a percentage of our total portfolio at fair value. Moreover, as a result of the successful execution on our business plan, we have materially lowered our cost of capital by refinancing the entire legacy debt structure at lower rates, eliminated all near-term liability maturities and increased our borrowing capacity. Additionally, we significantly reduced the Company’s exposure to the legacy non-interest earning equity investments, including the successful exit of its largest legacy equity interest in Eastport Holding, LLC on June 29, 2022, which will allow us to reinvest the proceeds into interest earning investments originated by Mount Logan Management, which is part of the BC Partners Credit Platform. With the successful completion of these substantial milestones, the current strength of our portfolio and our commitment to execute on our growth initiatives, we believe we have positioned Logan Ridge well to take advantage of opportunities arising from the current credit environment, which we believe will be an attractive vintage. We are now laser focused on returning the Company to profitability. We expect to see the full benefits of these initiatives starting in the second half of 2022.”

One Year Anniversary Highlights

  • As of June 30, 2022, 42% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value was invested in assets originated by Mount Logan Management, part of the BC Partners Credit Platform, with an additional $29.5 million of cash and $34.4 million of unused borrowing capacity available for deployment in investments originated by the BC Partners Credit Platform.

  • Successfully monetized and/or realized $145.4 million of the legacy portfolio we inherited from the former investment adviser through June 30, 2022. This represents approximately 64% of the fair value of the portfolio we inherited.

  • Credit has stabilized and there have been no new non-accruals since Mount Logan Management became the Company’s investment adviser. Further, we successfully exited a non-accrual investment for proceeds of $0.6 million. This position was valued at zero as of June 30, 2021.

  • Received an investment grade credit rating.

  • Refinanced the entire legacy debt structure, materially lowering the cost of capital as previously announced. As a result, the Company has no near-term maturities.

  • Strategically exited the Company’s largest legacy non-interest earning equity interest, Eastport Holdings, LLC. This refinancing and recapitalization transaction significantly reduced the Company’s legacy non-interest earning equity exposure. As a result of this transaction, the Company received $16.5 million in cash and $19.25 million in principal of a new debt security, in exchange for all of its previous debt and equity securities.

  • As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s non-yielding equity portfolio represented 21.7% and 21.4% of the portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively, as compared to 22.9% and 32.3% of the portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively as of June 30, 2021.

  • For the last-twelve-month (“LTM”) period ended June 30, 2022, administration fees reimbursed to the administrator, BC Partners Management LLC, totaled $0.6 million. This compares to $1.4 million reimbursed to the former administrator, Capitala Advisors Corp, for the LTM period ended June 30, 2021.

Selected Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • As of June 30, 2022, net asset value was $101.1 million, or $37.31 per share, as compared to $106.2 million, or $39.16 per share, as of March 31, 2022 and $107.1 million, or $39.48 per share, as of December 31, 2021.

  • Net investment loss for the second quarter was $0.9 million as compared to net investment loss of $1.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2022. Net investment loss for the second quarter also includes certain non-recurring incremental financing costs and professional fees totaling $0.3 million. Excluding the impact of these non-recurring items, adjusted net investment loss for the second quarter would have been $0.6 million.

  • As of June 30, 2022, our portfolio consisted of investments in 44 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $175.9 million.

  • The Company continued to judiciously redeploy capital generated from exiting the legacy portfolio. During the second quarter, the Company made approximately $30.7 million of investments and had approximately $58.3 million in repayment and exits, resulting in net repayment and sales of approximately $27.6 million for the period. This compares to $16.4 million of investments and approximately $8.4 million in repayments and sales on the first quarter of 2022.

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 increased to $29.5 million as compared to $15.8 million as of March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of the Eastport Holdings, LLC refinancing and recapitalization transaction that closed on June 29, 2022.

  • As of June 30, 2022, our debt investment portfolio, which represented 75.0% of our total portfolio at fair value, had a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 8.7% (excluding non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations). This compares to a debt investment portfolio, which represented 68.1% of our total portfolio at fair value, with a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 8.3% (excluding non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations) as of March 31, 2022.

  • As of June 30, 2022, we had debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an aggregate cost of $12.1 million and fair value of $6.4 million, which represented 6.5 % and 3.6% of the investment portfolio, respectively. This compares to debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an aggregate cost of $12.7 million and fair value of $7.0 million, which represented 6.4 % and 3.4% of the investment portfolio, respectively as of March 31, 2022.

  • As of June 30, 2022, our debt-to-equity ratio was 1.0x as compared to 1.2x as of March 31, 2022.

  • Total investment income was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decline was due primarily to lower average outstanding debt investments.

  • Total expenses for the second quarter of 2022 declined to $4.2 million, compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in expenses was driven primarily by lower interest and financing fees (decreased by $0.6 million), management fees (decreased by $0.3 million), and other general and administrative costs (decreased by $0.2 million) as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

  • Net investment loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million compared to net investment income of less than $0.1 million during the second quarter of 2021.

  • Net realized gain on investments was $15.5 million for the quarter of 2022, compared to $6.9 million during the second quarter of 2021.

  • The Company had a decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $5.0 million, or $(1.86) per share, during the second quarter of 2022. This compares to a net decrease in net asset from operations of $7.6 million, or $(2.79) per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and the fair value of investments as of June 30, 2022:

($ in thousands)

Investments at 
Amortized Cost

 

 

Amortized Cost 
Percentage of 
Total Portfolio

 

 

Investments at 
Fair Value

 

 

Fair Value 
Percentage of 
Total Portfolio

 

First Lien Debt

$

104,341

 

 

 

55.7

%

 

$

97,460

 

 

 

55.4

%

Second Lien Debt

 

8,888

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

8,249

 

 

 

4.7

%

Subordinated Debt

 

26,433

 

 

 

14.1

%

 

 

26,250

 

 

 

14.9

%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

 

7,160

 

 

 

3.8

%

 

 

6,296

 

 

 

3.6

%

Equity and Warrants

 

40,703

 

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

37,598

 

 

 

21.4

%

Total

$

187,525

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

175,853

 

 

 

100.0

%

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and the fair value of investments as of December 31, 2021:

($ in thousands)

Investments at 
Amortized Cost

 

 

Amortized Cost 
Percentage of 
Total Portfolio

 

 

Investments at 
Fair Value

 

 

Fair Value 
Percentage of 
Total Portfolio

 

First Lien Debt

$

103,667

 

 

 

54.4

%

 

$

98,251

 

 

 

49.6

%

Second Lien Debt

 

30,048

 

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

30,190

 

 

 

15.2

%

Subordinated Debt

 

5,050

 

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

5,050

 

 

 

2.6

%

Equity and Warrants

 

51,717

 

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

64,698

 

 

 

32.6

%

Total

$

190,482

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

198,189

 

 

 

100.0

%

Interest Rate Risk
Based on our June 30, 2022 consolidated statement of assets and liabilities, the following table shows the annual impact on net income (excluding the potential related incentive fee impact) of base rate changes in interest rates (considering interest rate floors for variable rate securities) assuming no changes in our investment and borrowing structure:

Basis Point Change
($ in thousands)

Increase 
(decrease) in
interest income

 

(Increase) 
decrease in 
interest
expense

 

Increase 
(decrease) in 
net income

 

Up 300 basis points

$

2,834

 

$

(1,235

)

$

1,599

 

Up 200 basis points

 

1,881

 

 

(823

)

 

1,058

 

Up 100 basis points

 

928

 

 

(412

)

 

516

 

Down 100 basis points

 

(727

)

 

529

 

 

(198

)

Down 200 basis points

 

(1,054

)

 

529

 

 

(525

)

Down 300 basis points

 

(1,056

)

 

529

 

 

(527

)

Conference Call and Webcast
LRFC will discuss these results in a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 am ET.

To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 9702305.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company’s website, loganridgefinance.com, in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations. The webcast can also be accessed by clicking the following link: Logan Ridge Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The Company invests in performing, well-established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit loganridgefinance.com.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.
Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company seeks to source and actively manage loans and other debt-like securities with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit
BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over $40 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include those risk factors detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

For additional information, contact:

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd Floor
New York, NY 10022

Jason Roos
Chief Financial Officer
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com
(212) 891-5046

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@equityny.com
(212) 836-9611

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

As of June 30,

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Investments at fair value:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $148,331 and $151,543, respectively)

$

141,954

 

 

$

129,991

 

Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $30,344 and $30,089, respectively)

 

30,271

 

 

 

61,359

 

Control investments (amortized cost of $8,850 and $8,850, respectively)

 

3,628

 

 

 

6,839

 

Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $187,525 and $190,482, respectively)

 

175,853

 

 

 

198,189

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

29,489

 

 

 

39,056

 

Interest and dividend receivable

 

1,024

 

 

 

929

 

Prepaid expenses

 

2,822

 

 

 

3,358

 

Receivable for unsettled trades

 

 

 

 

685

 

Other assets

 

2,951

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

212,139

 

 

$

242,217

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

2022 Notes (net of deferred financing costs of zero and $46, respectively)

$

 

 

$

22,787

 

2022 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs of zero and $167, respectively)

 

 

 

 

51,921

 

2026 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,597 and $1,552, respectively)

 

48,403

 

 

 

48,448

 

2032 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,175 and zero, respectively)

 

13,825

 

 

 

 

KeyBank Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $1,468 and $353, respectively)

 

39,128

 

 

 

(353

)

Management and incentive fees payable

 

973

 

 

 

1,065

 

Interest and financing fees payable

 

707

 

 

 

911

 

Payable for unsettled trades

 

7,493

 

 

 

9,265

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

473

 

 

 

1,144

 

Total liabilities

$

111,002

 

 

$

135,188

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

NET ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 2,711,068 and 2,711,068 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively

$

27

 

 

$

27

 

Additional paid in capital

 

188,846

 

 

 

188,846

 

Total distributable loss

 

(87,736

)

 

 

(81,844

)

Total net assets

$

101,137

 

 

$

107,029

 

Total liabilities and net assets

$

212,139

 

 

$

242,217

 

Net asset value per share

$

37.31

 

 

$

39.48

 

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

INVESTMENT INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

$

2,713

 

 

$

2,901

 

 

$

5,655

 

 

$

6,098

 

Affiliate investments

 

185

 

 

 

1,130

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

2,427

 

Control investments

 

98

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

196

 

Total interest and fee income

 

2,996

 

 

 

4,129

 

 

 

6,193

 

 

 

8,721

 

Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

261

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

95

 

Affiliate investments

 

46

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

198

 

Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income

 

307

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

293

 

Dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

 

 

 

560

 

Affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

155

 

Total dividend income

 

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

 

 

 

715

 

Other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

174

 

Affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

67

 

Total other income

 

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

241

 

Total investment income

 

3,303

 

 

 

5,044

 

 

 

6,641

 

 

 

9,970

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and financing expenses

 

2,131

 

 

 

2,728

 

 

 

4,319

 

 

 

5,765

 

Base management fee

 

973

 

 

 

1,272

 

 

 

2,001

 

 

 

2,670

 

Directors expense

 

120

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

206

 

Administrative service fees

 

131

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

700

 

General and administrative expenses

 

877

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

1,378

 

Total expenses

 

4,232

 

 

 

5,010

 

 

 

8,620

 

 

 

10,719

 

NET INVESTMENT (LOSS) INCOME

 

(929

)

 

 

34

 

 

 

(1,979

)

 

 

(749

)

REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gain (loss) on investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

15,503

 

 

 

4,732

 

 

 

15,466

 

 

 

(9,291

)

Affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

2,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,215

 

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

 

15,503

 

 

 

6,947

 

 

 

15,466

 

 

 

(7,076

)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

(16,495

)

 

 

(12,774

)

 

 

(17,645

)

 

 

10,438

 

Affiliate investments

 

174

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

1,477

 

 

 

4,032

 

Control investments

 

(3,287

)

 

 

(1,006

)

 

 

(3,211

)

 

 

(1,030

)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments

 

(19,608

)

 

 

(13,720

)

 

 

(19,379

)

 

 

13,440

 

Total net realized and change in unrealized (loss) gain on investments

 

(4,105

)

 

 

(6,773

)

 

 

(3,913

)

 

 

6,364

 

Net realized loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

(815

)

 

 

 

 

 

(815

)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS

$

(5,034

)

 

$

(7,554

)

 

$

(5,892

)

 

$

4,800

 

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN NET ASSETS PER SHARE RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS – BASIC & DILUTED

$

(1.86

)

 

$

(2.79

)

 

$

(2.17

)

 

$

1.77

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
– BASIC & DILUTED

 

2,711,068

 

 

 

2,711,068

 

 

 

2,711,068

 

 

 

2,711,068

 

DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER SHARE

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 


