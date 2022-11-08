U.S. markets closed

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
·15 min read
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Reports Net Investment Income of $0.07 per Share, a Significant Milestone for Logan Ridge

Continues to Exit Legacy Equity Portfolio Positions and Redeploy Proceeds into Interest-Earning Investments

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“LRFC”, “Logan Ridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LRFC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Milestones

  • Reported positive Net Investment Income (NII) of $0.2 million or $0.07 per share, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the preceding 2022 quarter.

  • Investment income increased $0.4 million due to net deployment as well as increase in base rate.

  • Interest expense decreased $0.6 million due to the refinancing of the entire debt capital structure over the last year.

  • Gross and net leverage increased to 1.1x and 1.0x, respectively, compared to 1.0x and 0.8x, respectively, as of the preceding 2022 quarter.

  • Made first capital commitment to the Great Lakes Joint Venture. Management plans to increase its commitment to this investment vehicle as it continues to successfully exit legacy equity portfolio positions.

  • Subsequent to quarter end, LRFC successfully exited equity investment in Burke America Parts Group, LLC for cash proceeds of $2.7 million, further reducing the Company’s non-yielding equity portfolio.

Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and President of LRFC, said, “The third quarter of 2022 was a significant milestone for Logan Ridge and puts the Company closer to its goal of reinstating the dividend, as it marks the first quarter of positive NII for the company since Mount Logan Management took over as its investment advisor. The NII this quarter was largely a result of the hard work we have put in over the past 15 months to execute on our strategic initiatives. Also, during the third quarter, Logan Ridge made its inaugural capital commitment to our Great Lakes Joint Venture, an investment which we will look to increase as we continue to exit the legacy equity portfolio. Heading into the fourth quarter, our portfolio is stable and non-accruals remain low as a percentage of the total portfolio at fair value. Under our stewardship, the Company has greatly increased the diversity of the portfolio and reduced the average position size. Due to the current strength of our portfolio and the execution on our growth initiatives, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of new opportunities arising from the current credit environment. Over the coming quarters, we will remain laser focused on growing the portfolio, seeking to achieve our target leverage ratio of 1.3x-1.4x, increasing the earnings power of the portfolio, and improving our overall financial performance.”

Selected Third Quarter 2022 Financial Information

  • Total investment income was $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

  • NII was $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to a net investment loss of $1.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 declined to $3.6 million as compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • The investment portfolio as of September 30, 2022 consisted of investments in 54 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $193.1 million. This compares to 33 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $195.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

  • Deployment remained strong. During the third quarter, the Company made approximately $36.7 million of investments and had approximately $17.1 million in repayment and sales, resulting in net deployment of approximately $19.6 million for the period.

  • Net asset value as of September 30, 2022 was $98.2 million, or $36.21 per share, as compared to $107.1 million, or $39.48 per share, as of December 31, 2021.

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 were $11.3 million as compared to $39.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • Debt investment portfolio as of September 30, 2022, which represented 79.4% of our total portfolio at fair value, had a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 8.9% (excluding non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations). As of December 31, 2021, our debt investment portfolio, which represented 67.4% of the fair value of our total portfolio, had a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 8.1% (excluding non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations). As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 23.7% and 22.8% of the fair value of our debt investment portfolio was bearing a fixed rate of interest, respectively.

  • Non-yielding equity portfolio reduced. As of September 30, 2022, the non-yielding equity portfolio had declined to 17.6% and 17.0% of the Company’s total investments on a cost and fair value basis, respectively.

  • No new non-accruals as of September 30, 2022. The Company had debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost of $12.1 million and an aggregate fair value of $8.9 million, which represented 6.0% and 4.6% of the investment portfolio, respectively as of September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2021, we had debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with aggregate amortized cost of $12.7 million and an aggregate fair value of $7.6 million, which represented 6.7% and 3.8% of the investment portfolio, respectively.

Results of Operations
Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

$ in thousands

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Total investment income

 

$

3,748

 

 

$

3,372

 

 

$

10,389

 

 

$

13,342

 

Total expenses, net of incentive fee waiver

 

 

3,566

 

 

 

4,882

 

 

 

12,186

 

 

 

15,601

 

Net investment income (loss)

 

 

182

 

 

 

(1,510

)

 

 

(1,797

)

 

 

(2,259

)

Net realized (loss) gain on investments

 

 

(5,192

)

 

 

7,425

 

 

 

10,274

 

 

 

349

 

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments

 

 

2,049

 

 

 

(9,401

)

 

 

(17,330

)

 

 

4,039

 

Net realized loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(815

)

Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations

 

$

(2,961

)

 

$

(3,486

)

 

$

(8,853

)

 

$

1,314

 


Investment Income
The composition of investment income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was as follows:

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

$ in thousands

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Interest income

 

$

3,373

 

 

$

3,248

 

 

$

9,566

 

 

$

11,969

 

Payment-in-kind interest

 

 

297

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

737

 

 

 

393

 

Dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

739

 

Other income

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

241

 

Total investment income

 

$

3,748

 

 

$

3,372

 

 

$

10,389

 

 

$

13,342

 


Fair Value of Investments
The following table summarizes the amortized cost and the fair value of investments as of September 30, 2022:

($ in thousands)

 

Investments at
Amortized Cost

 

 

Amortized Cost
Percentage of
Total Portfolio

 

 

Investments at
Fair Value

 

 

Fair Value
Percentage of
Total Portfolio

 

First Lien Debt

 

$

124,030

 

 

 

61.2

%

 

$

119,426

 

 

 

61.9

%

Second Lien Debt

 

 

9,020

 

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

7,773

 

 

 

4.0

%

Subordinated Debt

 

 

26,501

 

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

26,096

 

 

 

13.5

%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

 

 

7,267

 

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

6,664

 

 

 

3.5

%

Joint Venture

 

 

277

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

270

 

 

 

0.1

%

Equity and Warrants

 

 

35,648

 

 

 

17.6

%

 

 

32,891

 

 

 

17.0

%

Total

 

$

202,743

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

193,120

 

 

 

100.0

%


The following table summarizes the amortized cost and the fair value of investments as of December 31, 2021:

($ in thousands)

 

Investments at
Amortized Cost

 

 

Amortized Cost
Percentage of
Total Portfolio

 

 

Investments at
Fair Value

 

 

Fair Value
Percentage of
Total Portfolio

 

First Lien Debt

 

$

103,667

 

 

 

54.4

%

 

$

98,251

 

 

 

49.6

%

Second Lien Debt

 

 

30,048

 

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

30,190

 

 

 

15.2

%

Subordinated Debt

 

 

5,050

 

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

5,050

 

 

 

2.6

%

Equity and Warrants

 

 

51,717

 

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

64,698

 

 

 

32.6

%

Total

 

$

190,482

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

198,189

 

 

 

100.0

%


Interest Rate Risk
Based on our September 30, 2022 consolidated statement of assets and liabilities, the following table shows the annual impact on net income (excluding the potential related incentive fee impact) of base rate changes in interest rates (considering interest rate floors for variable rate securities) assuming no changes in our investment and borrowing structure:

Basis Point Change

Increase
(decrease) in
interest income

(Increase)
decrease in
interest expense

Increase
(decrease) in
net income 

Up 300 basis points

$

3,952

 

$

(1,392

)

$

2,560

 

Up 200 basis points

 

2,635

 

 

(928

)

 

1,707

 

Up 100 basis points

 

1,317

 

 

(464

)

 

853

 

Down 100 basis points

 

(1,317

)

 

464

 

 

(853

)

Down 200 basis points

 

(2,520

)

 

928

 

 

(1,592

)

Down 300 basis points

 

(3,174

)

 

1,226

 

 

(1,948

)


Conference Call and Webcast
LRFC will discuss these results in a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 am ET.

To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 2780266.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company’s website, loganridgefinance.com, in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations. The webcast can also be accessed by clicking the following link: Logan Ridge Third 2022 Conference Call. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The Company invests in performing, well-established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit loganridgefinance.com.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.
Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company seeks to source and actively manage loans and other debt-like securities with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit
BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over $40 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include those risk factors detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

For additional information, contact:

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd Floor
New York, NY 10022

Jason Roos
Chief Financial Officer
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com 
(212) 891-5046

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@equityny.com 
(212) 836-9611


Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

As of September 30,

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments at fair value:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $172,131 and $131,829, respectively)

 

$

166,404

 

 

$

129,991

 

Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $30,612 and $49,803, respectively)

 

 

26,716

 

 

 

61,359

 

Control investments (amortized cost of $0 and $8,850, respectively)

 

 

 

 

 

6,839

 

Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $202,743 and $190,482, respectively)

 

 

193,120

 

 

 

198,189

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

11,263

 

 

 

39,056

 

Interest and dividend receivable

 

 

1,162

 

 

 

929

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

2,908

 

 

 

3,358

 

Receivable for unsettled trades

 

 

 

 

 

685

 

Other assets

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

208,483

 

 

$

242,217

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022 Notes (net of deferred financing costs of zero and $46, respectively)

 

$

 

 

$

22,787

 

2022 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs of zero and $167, respectively)

 

 

 

 

 

51,921

 

2026 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,509 and $1,552, respectively)

 

 

48,491

 

 

 

48,448

 

2032 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,146 and zero, respectively)

 

 

13,854

 

 

 

 

KeyBank Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $1,391 and $353, respectively)

 

 

44,385

 

 

 

(353

)

Management and incentive fees payable

 

 

927

 

 

 

1,065

 

Interest and financing fees payable

 

 

1,289

 

 

 

911

 

Payable for unsettled trades

 

 

381

 

 

 

9,265

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

980

 

 

 

1,144

 

Total liabilities

 

$

110,307

 

 

$

135,188

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 2,711,068 and 2,711,068 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

$

27

 

 

$

27

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

188,846

 

 

 

188,846

 

Total distributable loss

 

 

(90,697

)

 

 

(81,844

)

Total net assets

 

$

98,176

 

 

$

107,029

 

Total liabilities and net assets

 

$

208,483

 

 

$

242,217

 

Net asset value per share

 

$

36.21

 

 

$

39.48

 

 

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

INVESTMENT INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

$

3,162

 

 

$

2,079

 

 

$

8,817

 

 

$

8,177

 

Affiliate investments

 

 

176

 

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

3,499

 

Control investments

 

 

35

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

293

 

Total interest and fee income

 

 

3,373

 

 

 

3,248

 

 

 

9,566

 

 

 

11,969

 

Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

 

250

 

 

 

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

95

 

Affiliate investments

 

 

47

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

298

 

Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income

 

 

297

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

737

 

 

 

393

 

Dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

560

 

Affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

179

 

Total dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

739

 

Other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

174

 

Affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

67

 

Total other income

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

241

 

Total investment income

 

 

3,748

 

 

 

3,372

 

 

 

10,389

 

 

 

13,342

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and financing expenses

 

 

1,558

 

 

 

2,296

 

 

 

5,877

 

 

 

8,061

 

Base management fee

 

 

927

 

 

 

1,111

 

 

 

2,928

 

 

 

3,781

 

Directors expense

 

 

135

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

358

 

 

 

309

 

Administrative service fees

 

 

175

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

426

 

 

 

900

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

771

 

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

2,597

 

 

 

2,550

 

Total expenses

 

 

3,566

 

 

 

4,882

 

 

 

12,186

 

 

 

15,601

 

NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

182

 

 

 

(1,510

)

 

 

(1,797

)

 

 

(2,259

)

REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized (loss) gain on investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

 

23

 

 

 

7,425

 

 

 

15,489

 

 

 

(1,866

)

Affiliate investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,215

 

Control investments

 

 

(5,215

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,215

)

 

 

 

Net realized (loss) gain on investments

 

 

(5,192

)

 

 

7,425

 

 

 

10,274

 

 

 

349

 

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-control/non-affiliate investments

 

 

652

 

 

 

(6,169

)

 

 

(16,993

)

 

 

4,269

 

Affiliate investments

 

 

(3,825

)

 

 

(2,842

)

 

 

(2,348

)

 

 

1,190

 

Control investments

 

 

5,222

 

 

 

(390

)

 

 

2,011

 

 

 

(1,420

)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments

 

 

2,049

 

 

 

(9,401

)

 

 

(17,330

)

 

 

4,039

 

Total net realized and change in unrealized (loss) gain on investments

 

 

(3,143

)

 

 

(1,976

)

 

 

(7,056

)

 

 

4,388

 

Net realized loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(815

)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS

 

$

(2,961

)

 

$

(3,486

)

 

$

(8,853

)

 

$

1,314

 

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN NET ASSETS PER SHARE RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS – BASIC & DILUTED

 

$

(1.09

)

 

$

(1.29

)

 

$

(3.27

)

 

$

0.48

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING – BASIC & DILUTED

 

 

2,711,068

 

 

 

2,711,068

 

 

 

2,711,068

 

 

 

2,711,068

 

DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER SHARE

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 



