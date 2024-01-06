Logan Says Fed Should Slow Asset Runoff as Reverse Repo Dwindles

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the US central bank may need to slow down the pace at which it shrinks its portfolio of assets amid scarcer liquidity in financial markets.

While liquidity and bank reserves in the financial system are still more than ample, she said, individual banks could start to see liquidity constraints, especially as balances in the Fed’s overnight reverse repurchase facility fall. Logan said it’s now “appropriate” to begin discussing the parameters around a Fed decision to slow the pace of its balance-sheet runoff.

“In my view, we should slow the pace of runoff as ON RRP balances approach a low level,” Logan said Saturday in prepared remarks for an event in San Antonio. “Normalizing the balance sheet more slowly can actually help get to a more efficient balance sheet in the long run by smoothing redistribution and reducing the likelihood that we’d have to stop prematurely.”

Logan’s early call to consider slowing the balance-sheet reduction — in other words, to pull back on another form of policy tightening — carries authority because of her previous role as a top official on the New York Fed’s markets desk.

The Fed has been letting some maturing assets roll off its balance sheet, rather than reinvesting in more securities, as it normalizes policy away from pandemic-era stimulus programs. Its portfolio of assets has shrunk to $7.68 trillion from nearly $9 trillion in 2022.

The Dallas Fed chief, who doesn’t vote on monetary policy decisions this year, also said policymakers may need to raise interest rates further if a turnaround in consumer demand causes inflation to re-accelerate.

“If we don’t maintain sufficiently tight financial conditions, there is a risk that inflation will pick back up and reverse the progress we’ve made,” Logan said . “In light of the easing in financial conditions in recent months, we shouldn’t take the possibility of another rate increase off the table just yet.”

Logan spoke on a panel about monetary policy implementation and markets at the American Economic Association’s annual meeting. She said much of the impact of the Fed’s interest-rate tightening so far has already worked through the economy.

Tighter financial conditions played a key role in bringing demand and supply back into balance and keeping inflation expectations anchored, Logan said. A reversal in that in recent months — the 10-year Treasury yield is at 4.05%, from close to 5% in October, and stocks have rallied since then — could push up aggregate demand, she said.

“Over the past few months, long-term yields have given back most of the tightening that we saw over the summer,” Logan said. “We can’t count on sustaining price stability if we don’t maintain sufficiently restrictive financial conditions.”

Fed officials raised rates to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, a 22-year high, in the 17 months through July but have left policy unchanged since then amid progress on cooling inflation. None of the 19 policymakers see rates moving higher in economic forecasts released following their December meeting, which markets took as a pivot in policy and rallied on.

