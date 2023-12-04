Logansport Common Council approves resolution to continue Erie Avenue reconstruction

Dec. 4—A grant may help bring a new look to much of Erie Avenue by the end of the decade.

At the Logansport Common Council meeting Monday night, a resolution passed approving the application and funding of a Rural Federal-Aid Project through the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

If approved, this will continue the construction already completed from Fifth to Eighth streets on Erie Avenue.

WHAT IS THIS PROJECT?

CrossRoad Engineers, located in Beech Grove, were hired by the city to design the entire corridor, vice president and civil engineer Andrew Wolf said. The design spans from Fifth Street to 17th and 18th streets and is being done in phases so funding sources would support construction costs, he said.

Phase one, spanning from Fifth Street to Eighth Street, wrapped up construction this year, Wolf said. It was funded by a Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) and was funded 50% locally and 50% by the state, he said. The split being made here was due to phase one falling within the downtown urban district and the rest of the project taking place in the residential district.

The second phase, what CrossRoad Engineers are looking to start next, will consist of two smaller phases: 2A and 2B. Wolf said this was done due to the size of the project. He said the state would like to disperse smaller amounts of money to more communities and it was conducive to split the second phase into two halves.

Phase 2A will span from where they left off on Eighth Street and continue to around 12{sup}th{/sup} Street. However, phase 2B will be dependent on how much money gets awarded through the grant and how cost estimates come out, Wolf said. The goal, he said, is to get to 12{sup}th{/sup} Street with the grant money and then leave the same size of project left for phase 2B.

"So, as everything we've seen in the past handful of years, we've got a lot of inflation going on," Wolf said. "So, we're estimating construction costs and it can be a pretty dynamic environment, I guess, from a construction standpoint. And so, it just depends on how far the money will go in the next handful of years."

WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM?

The funding would come from an INDOT grant through the Rural Federal-Aid Projects, according to a resolution passed Monday by the Logansport Common Council. Wolf said with this grant, Logansport pays 20% while the state pays 80% through a federal grant.

The federal portion consists of approximately $3 million, and the local portion consists of $800,000 over a five year period, according Wolf. The city would be responsible for paying their 20% by the fiscal year 2029, he said.

"So, it's a very good program and allows communities to do large projects and not have to have a big local financial burden put on them," Wolf said.

WHAT IS THE GENERAL IDEA OF THE PROJECT?

According to Wolf, Erie Avenue is a very wide road, and there is a lot of unused space that could be used for different amenities such as green space, vehicular or pedestrian. He said the first goal and need of the project is to reconstruct the road due to its age.

With this goal, Wolf said they evaluate the goals of the community and planning, along with how they can enhance mobility and aesthetics. He said they are following a Complete Streets philosophy, which originated in 2003 with the goal of ensuring the same rights and safe access for all street users, according to the American Planning Association's website.

"... that's kind of the tagline is 'how can we make an existing roadway more of a Complete Street?,' and what that means is evaluating a street for those types of enhancements for different modes of transit, making it more user-friendly, making it safer," Wolf said. "A lot of different things kind of go into a Complete Street philosophy and or pursuit of a project."

Wolf said it would not make sense to put back what was already there on Erie Avenue because it is too wide and putting back that much asphalt would cost a lot. The future maintenance of that is also more than necessary for today's traffic, so he said it makes sense to scale back the road from a safety and needs perspective.

Once the street has been scaled back, they can fill the extra space with different amenities like green space, sidewalks, parking, bicycle infrastructure and more to meet the needs of the community, Wolf said. The goals are to enhance the road and meet all of the needs of the different modes of transit that uses the road, he said.

"It's like when you only need 10 to 12 feet of pavement for a car, and you have 20. Yes, you're narrowing from 20 to 10 to 12, but you're not reducing, you're not taking anything away," Wolf said. "You're almost repurposing wasted space."

HOW HAS THE PUBLIC RESPONDED?

CrossRoad Engineers hosted a public meeting this past spring to further introduce the project and provide concepts of what it could look like. During this meeting, the public also voiced concerns they may have about the project. Wolf said there were three main concerns raised: loss of parking, lane width and curb extensions.

In regards to parking, Wolf said some of the earlier exhibits shown did remove parking, but that has since been added back in updated concepts. With lane width, Wolf said people were concerned that cars and trucks could not get through. However, while he understands the concern, he said this is not an issue as the lanes are wide enough for cars and trucks to drive through.

"In our industry, in roadway design, it's a tool to reduce speeds and increase safety by reducing lane width because it puts vehicles closer to each other, it's natural for drivers to slow down," Wolf said. "What it does not mean is that you can't navigate it.... And that's a benefit for urban areas, it's a benefit for residential areas and it's a very common practice in roadway design."

The final concern centers around curb extensions, also called bumpouts. According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials' website, these visually and physically narrow the roadway, which creates safer and shorter crossings for pedestrians while also increasing available space for objects such as trees or plantings. However, during the spring meeting, Logansport citizens raised concerns that the proposed curb extensions and green spaces removed street parking, according to a previous Pharos-Tribune article.

Wolf said there are multiple benefits to curb extensions, including creating a physical barrier between the extension and the curb, restricting vehicles from parking within a vehicle's sight line and reducing pedestrian exposure time, or the distance a pedestrian physically in the roadway, and acting as a traffic calming mechanism to reduce speeds. He said curb extensions essentially restrict parking where parking is not allowed, and recommended they stay in the project due to the benefits and no sacrifices being made.

"I think it's a change. In our industry, we know that something different can be met with some questions, and that's great. You know, there's nothing wrong with making sure that everything makes sense and is the right treatment for the community...," Wolf said. "And I feel like we are able to adequately address the concerns or the questions that have been raised."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Wolf said one of the next steps is applying for the grant, which was done Friday. If selected, they would then go through an interview process with the state to describe the project to them, which would be done in January, he said. This would set the timeframe for when the money would have to be spent, as Wolf said it has to be spent by the fiscal year the grant was set up. The construction timeline is purely based off of when the city has the money to do the work, Wolf said.

The other next steps are to continue designing, run through the required processes for the grant program over the next few years, have at least one more open house and then finish the design, according to Wolf. Construction would start in 2028 or 2029 and Wolf estimates the length of phase 2A to last about a year.

"So, if construction starts say fall of 2028, I would anticipate maybe fall of 2029 or spring of 2030 is when construction of phase 2A would be complete," Wolf said.