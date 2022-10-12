U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Logansport Financial Corp.
·3 min read

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $820,000 or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2021 of $766,000 or $1.26 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $2,428,000 for 2022 compared to $2,364,000 for 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $3.98 compared to $3.89 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $241 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2021 of $250.1 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2022 were $220.3 million compared to total deposits of $219.6 million at September 30, 2021. The company paid a total of $1.20 per share in dividends in the first half of 2022 compared to $3.20 in 2021. This included a special dividend of $2.00 per share in 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

 

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

09/30/22

 

09/30/21

 

 

 

$

241,035

 

 

$

250,120

 

Total assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable, net

 

 

147,477

 

 

 

135,721

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

1,968

 

 

 

1,949

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

10,159

 

 

 

28,833

 

Securities available for sale

 

 

29,622

 

 

 

34,396

 

Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.

 

 

40,615

 

 

 

42,997

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

 

2,516

 

 

 

1,691

 

Equity Investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Deposits

 

 

220,259

 

 

 

219,590

 

FHLB Borrowings and note payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

19,058

 

 

 

28,319

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on securities

 

 

(9,686

)

 

 

1,952

 

Shares O/S end of period

 

 

609,742

 

 

 

607,487

 

Non-accrual loans

 

 

640

 

 

 

275

 

Real Estate Owned

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Quarter ended 9/30 

 

Nine months ended 9/30

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

2,142

 

$

1,947

 

$

6,079

 

$

5,733

Interest expense

 

 

348

 

 

131

 

 

640

 

 

421

Net interest income

 

 

1,794

 

 

1,816

 

 

5,439

 

 

5,312

Provision for loan losses

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(74)

Net interest income after provision

 

 

1,794

 

 

1,816

 

 

5,439

 

 

5,238

Gain on sale of Investments

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

69

 

 

159

 

 

216

 

 

771

Gain on sale of REO

 

 

4

 

 

-

 

 

4

 

 

6

Total other income

 

 

288

 

 

287

 

 

791

 

 

836

Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc.

 

 

277

 

 

212

 

 

788

 

 

589

Gain on BOLI Settlement

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

45

Total general, admin. & other expense

 

 

1,515

 

 

1,573

 

 

4,489

 

 

4,655

Earnings before income taxes

 

 

917

 

 

901

 

 

2,749

 

 

2,830

Income tax expense

 

 

97

 

 

135

 

 

321

 

 

466

Net earnings

 

$

820

 

$

766

 

$

2,428

 

$

2,364

Basic earnings per share

 

$

1.34

 

$

1.26

 

$

3.98

 

$

3.89

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.34

 

$

1.26

 

$

3.98

 

$

3.89

Weighted average shares o/s diluted

 

 

609,742

 

 

607,487

 

 

609,742

 

 

607,487

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


