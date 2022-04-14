U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,460.01
    +13.42 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,793.46
    +228.87 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,662.93
    +19.34 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.78
    -1.47 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.10
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.26 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0070 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7020
    +0.0150 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    -0.0037 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6900
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,210.60
    +1,326.72 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.97
    -5.46 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.37
    +17.57 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

LogDNA Appoints Former Netflix, Chef Software Leaders as CTO and CRO

LogDNA
·4 min read
LogDNA
LogDNA

World-class engineering and business leaders will guide innovation and build new paths to revenue as company growth accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogDNA, the leading observability data platform, today announced the expansion of its executive team, including Rob Fry as chief technology officer (CTO) and Joe Pynadath as chief revenue officer (CRO). Their leadership and expertise will guide innovation in engineering and build new paths to revenue and company growth.

LogDNA closed 2021 with triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, after being included on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List as a result of its 1,293% growth rate over the previous three-year period. It was also recently included on Y Combinator’s Top Companies of 2022 list. The company’s market opportunity is expanding with the pending launch of its observability data pipeline solution, which is in beta now.

“Both of these executives have proven track records in the enterprise tech space and their experience will help to drive our next phase of growth,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, LogDNA. “There is great power and opportunity in data. The expertise that both Rob and Joe bring to LogDNA will be invaluable as we innovate and bring to market new solutions that help our customers harness and achieve the full value from their data.”

Rob Fry is an accomplished engineering and technology leader with more than 25 years of success in startups and Fortune 500 companies. He most recently served as CTO at Armorblox, but he is best known for his contributions at Netflix, where he was part of the engineering and security leadership team that led the migration from data center operations to AWS. While at Netflix, Rob also generated several patents across the business while working with VC and startups on new business verticals. He has also held leadership positions at Yahoo, where he created configuration and automation frameworks in production environments, and JASK, which was acquired by Sumo Logic. Fry also mentors college students, works with universities on research, and guides technology companies and startups through their growth and innovation phases as an active investor, advisor, and board participant.

As CTO at LogDNA, Fry will be responsible for driving new product innovation and category leadership.

Joe Pynadath is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of experience in the enterprise software industry. He has a long track record of success in leading revenue organizations of companies to high growth as they take new products to market. He most recently was the VP of EMEA for Sauce Labs and prior to that, the GM of EMEA for Chef Software, resulting in accelerated growth in new markets for both companies. Before that, he was the VP of WW Sales for Digital Fuel, resulting in its acquisition by VMware, where he continued on to lead its ITBM business efforts. He also held several senior leadership roles at Mercury Interactive over an eight-year period and was part of its acquisition by HP, where he continued to lead sales teams responsible for bringing new products to market.

At LogDNA, Pynadath will be responsible for driving the company's growth across all revenue streams and creating the foundation for future revenue streams and go-to-market strategies.

LogDNA also expanded its board of directors, adding Michel Feaster, chief product officer of research at Qualtrics and a board member at Puppet. Michel Feaster was the founder and CEO of Usermind, a leader in the Journey Orchestration market, which was acquired by Qualtrics in 2021. Prior to Usermind, Feaster’s enterprise software career spans almost 20 years with roles in sales, products, strategic marketing, and general management. Previously, she was VP of products at Apptio, where she drove product strategy, defined the category and discipline of Technology Business Management and helped grow the company from 30 to almost 400 employees. In addition, Feaster led the acquisition of Opsware by HP Software for $1.6B, managed the combined Opsware, Radia, and AppIq product teams, and defined the Service Automation category.

In addition to these leadership positions, the company is also hiring for roles across all business units. Last year, it was named to Fortune’s list of Best Small and Medium Workplaces and it has been Great Place to Work Certified for two consecutive years. Visit LogDNA online to discover career opportunities at this remote-first, inclusive company and to learn more about how LogDNA is transforming modern data observability.

About LogDNA
LogDNA is a comprehensive platform to control all of your observability data. LogDNA fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies, including Asics, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Since 2018, LogDNA has been the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where it partners to drive innovation in observability at hyperscale. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, EMA’s Top 3 Observability Tools, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. Visit www.logdna.com and follow on GitHub, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:
Jennifer Tanner
Look Left Marketing
logdna@lookleftmarketing.com



Recommended Stories

  • Did This Stock's Management Just Drop a Bombshell?

    Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Sending TSM Stock Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. TSM stock rose on the news.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising and overall both stocks are worth less.

  • Citigroup Profit Drops 46%. But the Stock Rises as Earnings Top Forecasts.

    Trading revenue in the first quarter at Citigroup declines slightly. The bank also posts a 32% drop in investment banking and corporate lending revenue.

  • Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has made a controversial offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he is the person to unlock it.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit

  • Wells Fargo Beats Profit Estimates but Misses on Revenue. The Stock Is Falling.

    Wells Fargo stock was falling in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported mixed first-quarter earnings. Wells Fargo stock was down 3.2% to $46.98 in premarket trading. The bank repurchased 110.1 million shares, of $6 billion, of common stock in the first quarter.

  • Rite Aid Stock Jumps. The Outlook Impressed Investors.

    The pharmacy chain operator said revenue for the full year will be up to $23.5 billion, higher than the Street's prediction of $21.41 billion.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Stock values in the tech sector have been crushed recently. But given the long-term trends, that pullback has likely set up some terrific buying opportunities.

  • Don't Wait For a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are On Sale

    There's good reason to expect a further downside in the market -- but there's no sense in waiting to scoop up these bargain buys.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens FTSE 100 stumbles as inflation surges Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Top Estimates On Optum Expansion; UNH Stock Rises

    UnitedHealth earnings topped views, fueled by its Optum unit. The Dow Jones component raised full-year guidance. UNH stock rose slightly.

  • Musk’s Cannabis-Themed Twitter Offer Looks High but Not Wacky

    Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession

    Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.

  • Citigroup profit sinks 46% on loan loss provisions, dealmaking slump

    Citigroup Inc posted a 46% plunge in first-quarter profit on Thursday as it took hits from provisions for Russia-related losses, a slump in underwriting fees and higher expenses. Citi - the most global of the U.S. banks - added $1.9 billion to its reserves in the quarter to prepare for losses from direct exposures in Russia and the economic impact of the Ukraine war. That pushed credit costs to $755 million, a contrast with the $2.1 billion benefit a year ago when it freed up loss reserves built during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.