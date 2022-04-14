LogDNA Appoints Former Netflix, Chef Software Leaders as CTO and CRO

LogDNA

World-class engineering and business leaders will guide innovation and build new paths to revenue as company growth accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogDNA, the leading observability data platform , today announced the expansion of its executive team , including Rob Fry as chief technology officer (CTO) and Joe Pynadath as chief revenue officer (CRO). Their leadership and expertise will guide innovation in engineering and build new paths to revenue and company growth.



LogDNA closed 2021 with triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, after being included on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List as a result of its 1,293% growth rate over the previous three-year period. It was also recently included on Y Combinator’s Top Companies of 2022 list. The company’s market opportunity is expanding with the pending launch of its observability data pipeline solution , which is in beta now.

“Both of these executives have proven track records in the enterprise tech space and their experience will help to drive our next phase of growth,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, LogDNA. “There is great power and opportunity in data. The expertise that both Rob and Joe bring to LogDNA will be invaluable as we innovate and bring to market new solutions that help our customers harness and achieve the full value from their data.”

Rob Fry is an accomplished engineering and technology leader with more than 25 years of success in startups and Fortune 500 companies. He most recently served as CTO at Armorblox, but he is best known for his contributions at Netflix, where he was part of the engineering and security leadership team that led the migration from data center operations to AWS. While at Netflix, Rob also generated several patents across the business while working with VC and startups on new business verticals. He has also held leadership positions at Yahoo, where he created configuration and automation frameworks in production environments, and JASK, which was acquired by Sumo Logic. Fry also mentors college students, works with universities on research, and guides technology companies and startups through their growth and innovation phases as an active investor, advisor, and board participant.

As CTO at LogDNA, Fry will be responsible for driving new product innovation and category leadership.

Joe Pynadath is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of experience in the enterprise software industry. He has a long track record of success in leading revenue organizations of companies to high growth as they take new products to market. He most recently was the VP of EMEA for Sauce Labs and prior to that, the GM of EMEA for Chef Software, resulting in accelerated growth in new markets for both companies. Before that, he was the VP of WW Sales for Digital Fuel, resulting in its acquisition by VMware, where he continued on to lead its ITBM business efforts. He also held several senior leadership roles at Mercury Interactive over an eight-year period and was part of its acquisition by HP, where he continued to lead sales teams responsible for bringing new products to market.

At LogDNA, Pynadath will be responsible for driving the company's growth across all revenue streams and creating the foundation for future revenue streams and go-to-market strategies.

LogDNA also expanded its board of directors, adding Michel Feaster, chief product officer of research at Qualtrics and a board member at Puppet. Michel Feaster was the founder and CEO of Usermind, a leader in the Journey Orchestration market, which was acquired by Qualtrics in 2021. Prior to Usermind, Feaster’s enterprise software career spans almost 20 years with roles in sales, products, strategic marketing, and general management. Previously, she was VP of products at Apptio, where she drove product strategy, defined the category and discipline of Technology Business Management and helped grow the company from 30 to almost 400 employees. In addition, Feaster led the acquisition of Opsware by HP Software for $1.6B, managed the combined Opsware, Radia, and AppIq product teams, and defined the Service Automation category.

In addition to these leadership positions, the company is also hiring for roles across all business units. Last year, it was named to Fortune’s list of Best Small and Medium Workplaces and it has been Great Place to Work Certified for two consecutive years. Visit LogDNA online to discover career opportunities at this remote-first, inclusive company and to learn more about how LogDNA is transforming modern data observability .

About LogDNA

LogDNA is a comprehensive platform to control all of your observability data. LogDNA fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies, including Asics, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Since 2018, LogDNA has been the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where it partners to drive innovation in observability at hyperscale. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, EMA’s Top 3 Observability Tools, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. Visit www.logdna.com and follow on GitHub , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

