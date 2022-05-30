Logica Ventures Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logica Ventures Corp. (“Logica” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: LOG.P) announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the “Commission”) has granted a full revocation (the “Revocation Order”) of the cease trader order imposed by the Commission against the securities of the Corporation on May 6, 2021.



The cease trade order had been imposed for failure by the Corporation to file its: (i) audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020; (ii) related management discussion and analysis; and (iii) certifications for the forgoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer’s Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the “Annual Materials”).

Having obtained the Revocation Order, the Corporation is now in a position to further its principal business objective of identifying and evaluating assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4).

The Corporation filed the Annual Materials on March 22, 2022. The Annual Materials can be reviewed on SEDAR under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

