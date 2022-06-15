U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Logicalis US Named 2022 Great Lakes Regional Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

3 min read

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its continued to commitment to its partners, Logicalis US has been named Arctic Wolf's Great Lakes Regional Partner of the Year for 2022. This honor recognizes the company's commitment to improving its customers' cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf that focuses on joint business growth and planning, engagement and training, demand generation, and executive and security practice alignment.

(PRNewsfoto/Logicalis)
(PRNewsfoto/Logicalis)

"As the demand for cybersecurity expertise continues to grow in the marketplace, our strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf enables Logicalis to further serve as a trusted security advisor for our customers," said Jeff Wilms, Chief Revenue Officer, Logicalis. "Together, we work alongside Arctic Wolf to architect world class security solutions that help customers mitigate threats in their IT environments. We are honored to be named as Arctic Wolf's Partner of the Year, and look forward to continuing to design top-tier security solutions that add protection and resiliency for our customers against cyber threats."

Celebrating their fifth year, the Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared customer success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

Logicalis US provides technology solutions, services and expertise in the area of security, modern data center, collaboration, networking and cloud to meet today's IT challenges. The company works with its industry-leading partners to provide customers the best solutions for their businesses.

"The Arctic Wolf partner community continues to lead the way in embracing security operations and playing a transformative role in the security journey of their customers," said Will Briggs, vice president of Americas Channels and Program, Arctic Wolf. "Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate those partners who share our mission to end cyber risk, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements."

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations, who pioneered a cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization's disparate security solutions. Now deployed to more than 2,700 customers worldwide, the Arctic Wolf Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish security operations with the push of a button.

Additional Resources

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

Logicalis employs over 6,400 people worldwide, including highly trained service specialists who design, deploy and manage complex IT infrastructures to meet the needs of over 10,000 corporate and public sector customers. To achieve this, Logicalis maintains strong partnerships with technology leaders such as Cisco, HPE, IBM, EMC, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow on an international basis. It has specialized solutions for enterprise and medium-sized companies in vertical markets covering financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, helping customers benefit from cutting-edge technologies in a cost-effective way.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific and is one of the leading IT and communications solution integrators specializing in the areas of advanced technologies and services.

The Logicalis Group is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicalis-us-named-2022-great-lakes-regional-partner-of-the-year-by-arctic-wolf-301568469.html

SOURCE Logicalis

