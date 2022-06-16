U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.90
    -109.09 (-2.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,995.29
    -673.24 (-2.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.44
    -393.71 (-3.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.22
    -75.92 (-4.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.57
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    +23.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.32 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0064 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3240
    -0.0710 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    +0.0150 (+1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1970
    -1.6220 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,111.24
    -106.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.87
    -28.14 (-5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.95
    -214.46 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Logicalis US Named to CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 List for Sixth Time

·3 min read

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the leading IT solution and managed services provider to the 2022 Solution Provider 500 list. This marks Logicalis' sixth recognition on the list, which ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Logicalis)
(PRNewsfoto/Logicalis)

"We are honored to once again be named on the CRN SP 500," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "This recognition is a testament to the work Logicalis employees and our partners do every day to bring cutting-edge solutions to our customers that enable innovative digital transformations. The commitment of every employee who serves as Architects of Change™ drives the success and growth we continue to experience."

With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers with which they partner. As the importance of strong and flexible IT infrastructures grows amid shifting work environments, Logicalis was recognized for consistently strong performance and accelerating digital transformation for customers across verticals and regions.

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list is featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

Logicalis employs over 6,400 people worldwide, including highly trained service specialists who design, deploy and manage complex IT infrastructures to meet the needs of over 10,000 corporate and public sector customers. To achieve this, Logicalis maintains strong partnerships with technology leaders such as Cisco, HPE, IBM, EMC, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow on an international basis. It has specialized solutions for enterprise and medium-sized companies in vertical markets covering financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, helping customers benefit from cutting-edge technologies in a cost-effective way.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific and is one of the leading IT and communications solution integrators specializing in the areas of advanced technologies and services.

The Logicalis Group is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicalis-us-named-to-crns-2022-solution-provider-500-list-for-sixth-time-301569015.html

SOURCE Logicalis

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • 10 Safe Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 safe stocks to buy in 2022 according to Seth Klarman. You can skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s 13F portfolio and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Seth Andrew Klarman is a billionaire hedge fund manager with a […]

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Market check: Dow falls 600+ points, Nasdaq stocks nearly all in the red

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Celsius Is Crashing, and Crypto Investors Are Spooked

    People with accounts at the crypto lending platform are no longer able to withdraw their money. “Looking back, it seems too good to be true.”

  • These 15 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 15 important value stocks that are losing value in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that are losing value in 2022, go directly to These 5 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022. Value stocks have provided investors with some much-needed relief from a devastating […]

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • 70% of economists in a new poll say America is headed for a recession in 2023. Here’s how pros say to approach investing in light of that

    It has taken the S&P 500 only 4 months, on average, to recoup losses from the 23 market corrections (declines of 10% to 20%) since World War II, and 14 months, on average, following the 10 “garden variety” bear markets (declines of 20% to 40%) during that same time period, according to data compiled by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Warren Buffett himself emphasizes the importance of investing for the long term and trying not to time the market, at least for most investors. “Don’t watch the market closely,” Buffett told CNBC back in 2016.

  • Ford and GM Diverge on Dividend Policies. Here’s Why and What It Means.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout. Here’s what that says about their capital-return philosophies and investing in growth.

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Goldman Buyback Desk Was Flooded With Orders During Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- While hedge funds were busy bailing from stocks at a record pace as the S&P 500 plunged into a bear market, Corporate America was furiously buying.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Builds $5.7 Billion Bet Against European Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has emerged as the biggest short seller of European stocks, wagering more than $5.7 billion against them in a bid to profit from a potential decline in value.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • Amazon Isn't Weak, But the Fundamentals Changed: Here's the Trade

    Beleaguered FANG name Amazon announced on Thursday morning that the firm's annual Prime Day discount event will start on Tuesday, July 12th at 03:00 am ET and run through July 13th. This goes for Amazon customers in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US. Amazon customers residing in Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will have a separate discount event on a different date.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Gores Guggenheim, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GGPI) Share Registry?

    A look at the shareholders of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GGPI ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders...

  • Revlon Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Says Debt Burden Limiting Ability to Meet Demand

    "Consumer demand for our products remains strong, but our challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues," said CEO Debra Perelman.