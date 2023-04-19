LogicMark, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LGMK) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

LogicMark, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LGMK) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Medical Equipment industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.8x and even P/S above 9x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does LogicMark's Recent Performance Look Like?

The revenue growth achieved at LogicMark over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on LogicMark will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is LogicMark's Revenue Growth Trending?

LogicMark's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 19%. Still, revenue has fallen 30% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 6.1% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we understand why LogicMark's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Bottom Line On LogicMark's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of LogicMark revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - LogicMark has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

