LogicMark, Inc. Reschedules Conference Call Date to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

2 min read
LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) announced today that the conference call scheduled for tomorrow at 11:00 AM (PDT) / 2:00 PM (EDT) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results will be rescheduled. "2021 was a transitional year for the business as we transitioned management and assessed the necessary corporate infrastructure, both financially and operationally. We are finalizing the results for last year and will outline our plans to best position our company for growth in the upcoming earnings call," said LogicMark CEO Chia-Lin Simmons. "We are looking forward to sharing our progress in a few weeks."

About Us
LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) (formerly Nxt-ID, Inc.) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technologies to create a connected care platform. The company's devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers could afford. LogicMark's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. The company was awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the company to distribute its products to federal, state and local governments. For more information on projects and services, visit LogicMark.com.

Investor Relations Contact
A. Pierre Dubois
Lightspeed IR/M for LogicMark
Email: investors@logicmark.com
Phone: +1 (203) 266-2103

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements reflect LogicMark's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding LogicMark's successful execution of its business strategy. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to LogicMark or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to LogicMark and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause LogicMark's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicmark-inc-reschedules-conference-call-date-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301513369.html

SOURCE LogicMark Inc.

