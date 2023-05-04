LogicMark to Present at the Sidoti & Co. Micro Cap Virtual Conference

LogicMark, Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company” or “LogicMark”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced that Chia-Lin Simmons, Chief Executive Officer and Mark Archer, Chief Financial Officer will present a corporate overview at the the Sidoti & Co. Micro Cap Virtual Conference being held on May 10 – 11, 2023.

Presentation Date: May 11, 2023 Time: 1:45pm ET Webcast link below: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xjYtJDv7SXyRgwoM8HKPZw

Ms. Simmons and Mr. Archer will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can attend the conference and request a meeting by registering for the conference using the link below:

Registration: www.sidoti.com/events

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Investor@logicmark.com

516 222 2560

Media:

Jules Abraham

julesa@coreir.com



