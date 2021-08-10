U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.50
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,017.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.75
    +17.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.40
    +3.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    +0.83 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.60
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.52 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4750
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,876.59
    +93.35 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.61
    +74.28 (+7.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.97
    +1.67 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

LogicSource Expands Leadership Team with New CRO, Corporate Counsel and Managing Partners

·3 min read

Added domain expertise supports LogicSource growth amid industry demand

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leader in purpose-built procurement services and technology, today announced the addition of four new leaders within the company. New additions include Jessica Buchok as Corporate Counsel, Rob Parillo as Chief Revenue Officer,

LogicSource announced today it has enhanced its OneMarket platform with five-modules designed specifically for sourcing and procurement professionals that support the entire source-to-pay lifecycle. (PRNewsfoto/LogicSource)
LogicSource announced today it has enhanced its OneMarket platform with five-modules designed specifically for sourcing and procurement professionals that support the entire source-to-pay lifecycle. (PRNewsfoto/LogicSource)

John Buggie as Managing Partner - Client Solutions, and Oliver Kimberley as Managing Partner - Client Solutions.

"Procurement has evolved, and businesses are ready for a better approach to buying indirect goods and services. We've seen an acceleration in demand and rapid growth within our customer base, and now is the time to continue driving our business forward with additions to our leadership team who not only add domain expertise to their respective focuses but also further support our growth and scaling initiatives," said David Pennino, CEO, and founder of LogicSource. "Their diverse and complementary skill sets add valuable depth to our leadership team, and I look forward to watching our business continue to evolve with their additions."

  • Jessica Buchok, Corporate Counsel, joins LogicSource after 13 years at Subway, where she most recently served as lead counsel. During her time at Subway, she oversaw the company's global portfolio of food and beverage contracts and managed the company's legal teams across Asia-Pacific, focusing on issues related to real estate leasing, equipment leasing, franchise law and development, regulatory issues, food safety, supply chain integrity and more. As LogicSource's Corporate Counsel, Buchok will oversee the company's commercial contracts, legal strategic partnerships, and corporate governance.

  • Rob Parillo, Chief Revenue Officer, brings nearly three decades of experience driving revenue and profitability for major brands such as Gartner and The Hackett Group to LogicSource. As CRO, Parillo will be responsible for all revenue-related activities, including overseeing sales, customer success, and strategic alliances. Parillo will also guide business transformation efforts to identify new revenue opportunities for LogicSource.

  • John Buggie, Managing Partner - Client Solutions, brings more than 25 years of professional experience serving executive management of large global corporations on issues of strategy, organizational change, and supply chain productivity. Buggie has been a partner and leader at top management consulting firms including Kearney, AlixPartners, Ernst & Young, and Strategos, and marketing executive for Fortune 500 global corporations, LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) and Brown Forman. Buggie will be responsible for leading teams to identify and capture sustainable value and profit improvement opportunities for new and existing clients.

  • Oliver Kimberley, Managing Partner - Client Solutions, is a global executive with 18 years of B2B experience in client services and building outsourcing solutions. Most recently, he served as the CMO of InnerWorkings Inc., a leading global marketing execution firm. As Managing Partner - Client Solutions, Kimberley will collaborate with LogicSource's new and existing clients to deliver value, develop innovative solutions, and drive process efficiencies.

The expansion of LogicSource's leadership team follows the recent announcement of the LogicSource Procurement Council (LPC). LPC is an exclusive group of procurement leaders including industry veterans from brands such as IBM, Nordstrom, 21st Century Fox, and Target to discuss industry trends, technologies, and market intelligence. LogicSource also recently released enhancements to the OneMarket platform, delivering purpose-built technology, superior market intelligence, and flexible services that help procurement leaders elevate their impact across the business.

For more information about LogicSource and its recent achievements, please visit www.logicsource.com.

About LogicSource
LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement for its clients through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of goods and services not-for-resale, which typically represents 20% of a company's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. Tested time and again in the marketplace, LogicSource's proven engagement model builds profitable partnerships that achieve 4-15x ROI.

Media contact:
Tiffany Murray
logicsource@blastmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicsource-expands-leadership-team-with-new-cro-corporate-counsel-and-managing-partners-301351455.html

SOURCE LogicSource

Recommended Stories

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • 6 Money-Losing Companies Are About To Roll In The Dough

    Investors love a good rags to riches story — they're making lots of money on them. Soon, there will be likely many more in the S&P 500.