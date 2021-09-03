U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,429.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.00
    +10.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.70
    +3.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.70
    -0.29 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,803.89
    -841.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,278.15
    -12.36 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,688.85
    +145.34 (+0.51%)
     

Logiq Announces Issuance of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Logiq, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (the Company or Logiq), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has announced that it has granted and issued a total of 1,242,187 common stock under its equity incentive plan to certain employees and consultants of the Company (the “Stock Awards”). All of the above mentioned Stock Awards were issued at a deemed price of C$5.20 per share pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-8 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. 32,000 of the Stock Awards were issued to Brent Suen, the President of the Company, and 100,000 of the Stock Awards were issued to Haig Newton, the President of the Company’s DataLogiq division. The Stock Awards will not be released to the recipients until the Company has obtained shareholder approval for its equity incentive plan (as required by the policies of the NEO Exchange) which is expected to occur later this year.

The aforementioned grant of the Stock Awards to insiders constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, in respect of such insider participation.

The Company also announced that it has issued a total of 485,390 common stock to certain current and former service providers of the Company relating to amounts owed for services rendered (the “Compensation Shares”). All of the above mentioned Compensation Shares were issued at a price of C$5.20 per share and are restricted stock under Rule 144 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and subject to a restricted holding period of at least six months. 300,000 of the Compensation Shares were issued to 2143723 Alberta, Ltd. in connection with a consulting agreement for certain financial and business advisory services and 130,000 of the Compensation Shares were issued to Daniel Urbino, the Company’s former Chief Operating Officer, for services rendered prior to his departure from the Company.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateAPP™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateAPP™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateAPP™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter| Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, our competitive position in our industry, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings, and filings made pursuant to Canadian securities legislation that are available on www.sedar.com, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Canadian long form prospectus dated June 9, 2021.

Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, President
Logiq, Inc.
Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Dropped 8.5%

    Shares of artificial intelligence-for-business stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down 8.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Thursday after beating analyst projections for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue last night -- but missing badly on earnings. Investors right now seem more concerned by the fact that C3.ai went from break-even profits a year ago to losing $0.37 per share in Q1, but management is trying to keep them focused on sales growth. In new guidance for the coming quarter and year, C3.ai said it expects revenue to grow to $56 million to $58 million in the second quarter, which would be slightly ahead of analyst targets.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for August 2021

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.