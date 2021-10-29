Logiq CEO Interviewed by Wall Street Reporter

U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, reported that its CEO, Brent Suen, was interviewed live online earlier this week by the Wall Street Reporter.

A replay of the interview is available here, starting at the 50-minute mark.

“As I discussed in my interview, our strong year-over-year topline results and margin expansion reflects our success with the transformation of our business over the last year,” said Suen. “This has included strategic acquisitions, a major reorganization, and the transition to higher margin, higher quality revenue streams.

“Combined with now a healthier balance sheet, stronger corporate governance, and high-growth trajectory fueled by major customer wins, we believe we have emerged from the daunting challenges created by the global pandemic and are now in a strong position to qualify for a Nasdaq listing.”

Over the last year the company has appointed two independent directors: former Omnicom and Yahoo! senior executive, Josh Jacobs, and tech industry veteran, Lea Hickman. These appointments increased the board to eight members, with five serving independently. In June, the company completed a successful IPO on Canada’s NEO exchange.

Earlier this week, the company reported that its proprietary DataLogiq scoring system for client customer acquisitions is driving a ramp up in e-commerce campaign activity, including with a multi-billion-dollar publicly traded company.

The company has also advanced its application to list on the NASDAQ Capital Market. While the company believes it currently qualifies for a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, there can be no assurance its application will be approved.

About Wall Street Reporter
Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is a leading online, market news provider that brings current news and market insight to investors and gives investors direct access to CEO’s of promising, publicly-traded companies. Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience consists primarily of hedge fund managers, investment advisors, analysts, investment bankers, and self-directed individual investors managing over $2 trillion in capital worldwide. To learn more, go to Wall StreetReporter.com.

About Logiq
Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq (LCM+LDM) business provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing and consumer acquisition solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend and personalization. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateApp™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way.

CreateApp™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, our ability to successfully list on NASDAQ, our ability to successfully locate and consummate the contemplated strategic transactions, if any, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings, and filings made pursuant to Canadian securities legislation that are available on www.sedar.com, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Canadian Prospectus.

Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Company Contact
Brent Suen, President
Logiq, Inc.
Email contact

Media & Investor Contact
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact


