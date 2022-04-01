U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.00
    +12.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,714.00
    +96.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,912.50
    +43.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.80
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.70
    -0.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.40
    -10.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1071
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3132
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6360
    +0.9480 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,768.45
    -2,244.80 (-4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.91
    -54.35 (-4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,684.80
    -136.63 (-0.49%)
     

Logiq Closes Battle Bridge Acquisition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Logiq, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LGIQ
Logiq, Inc.
Logiq, Inc.

  • Strategic, Synergistic Transaction to Increase Market Share and Enhance Growth Opportunities

  • Deal Expected to be Accretive to 2022 Earnings; Supports LGIQ Forecast for Breakeven EBITDA Run Rate by Year-End

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of certain assets of the Battle Bridge Labs companies, including Section 2383 LLC (collectively, “Battle Bridge”), a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based digital brand marketing agency, on schedule, as previously announced February 17 as a binding LOI.

Battle Bridge is a rapidly growing, leading boutique provider of digital brand marketing services including pay-per-click management, social media marketing, funnel creation and optimization, SEO, web design, conversion optimization and more. It is a certified partner of Google, Shopify, Bing ads, IMA, and has been featured in Forbes, HuffPo, Wix.com and other leading publications.

Logiq anticipates booking $3.8 million in Battle Bridge revenue with $1.4 million in EBITDA cash flow over the next 12 months beginning April 1. Structured as an asset purchase, Logiq purchased certain Battle Bridge assets including customer lists and contracts, trade names and trademarks, marketing resources, proprietary tech and processes, and more for $3.25 million. The purchase price consisted of $250,000 in cash and the issuance of $3 million in restricted Logiq common shares which are subject to a minimum six-month lockup with leak-out gates for one year thereafter. Concurrent with the transaction, Logiq is employing numerous key Battle Bridge employees.

The transaction brings Logiq incremental revenue and projected accretive earnings while synergistically increasing its content creation resources and broadening its digital marketing expertise enabling both businesses to scale their assets and operations for accelerating growth.

“Our first strategic deal of 2022 is tremendously positive as we successfully execute on our business plan to pursue strategic and EBITDA-accretive acquisitions that strengthen our competitive advantages, enable us to capture market share and create cross-selling opportunities,” said Brent Suen, Logiq Chairman and CEO. “It is an exemplary model of the types of transactions we are actively working on for 2022.”

“All industries go through periods of consolidation,” Mr. Suen added. “With most small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, we see many well-managed businesses in our fragmented industry with attractive, low valuations whose best option for strong, sustainable growth is simply to gain scale through M&A. Logiq has the expertise and vision to synergistically consolidate these undiscovered values.”

About Logiq
Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and customer acquisition solutions by simplifying digital advertising. It provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing through its results solution or providing software to access data by activating campaigns across multiple channels.

Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, potential strategic transactions, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, including, without limitation, our ability to successfully negotiate and finalize a purchase agreement governing the terms of such acquisition, the structure of the transaction, timing of the transaction, and the valuation and success of the businesses after completion of the transaction, if any, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings, and filings made pursuant to Canadian securities legislation that are available on www.sedar.com, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Canadian Prospectus.

Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Media & Investor Contact
Email contact


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance beats earnings estimates, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for April 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for April 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's always good to keep an eye on the transaction reports that Cathie Wood puts out every trading day. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hasn't been doing a lot of buying as her growth stocks are rallying, making her handful of purchases stand out. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are three of the stocks that Ark Invest bought on Wednesday.

  • Best Return on a $500,000 Investment

    Whether you're planning aspirationally or have worked hard and saved well, it's always worth making smart plans with your money. If you have $500,000 to invest, it's worth putting that money to work for yourself. So, using SmartAsset's investment calculator, … Continue reading → The post Best Return on a $500,000 Investment appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Skyrocketed 80% This Week

    Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 80% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Clovis' big move didn't come until Thursday, however, when the company announced positive data regarding its drug Rubraca (rucaparib). It was a big development for the company as its shares had fallen significantly from last year, when it was trading as high as $11 a share early in February.

  • Why Shares of JD.Com, DiDi Global, and Up Fintech Holding Are Falling Today

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed more Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that could be delisted.