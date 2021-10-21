U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.50
    -6.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,425.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,350.25
    -27.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.90
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.37 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0280 (+1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    15.81
    +0.11 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    -0.4490 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,785.21
    +486.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,532.73
    +51.92 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.90
    -31.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Logiq Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for November 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Logiq, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Logiq management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-548-4713
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2093
Conference ID: 1989608

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, November 29, 2021, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Logiq website at www.logiq.com/ir.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1989608

About Logiq
Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateApp™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateApp is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter| Facebook.

Company Contact
Brent Suen, President
Logiq, Inc.
Email contact

Media & Investor Contact
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • AT&T sees big subscriber gains as earnings top expectations

    Shares of AT&T were gaining in premarket trading Thursday after the telecommunications giant posted better-than-expected profit for its third quarter and continued to see strong subscriber additions in its wireless business.

  • Raymond James to Acquire TriState Capital for $1.1B; Shares Drop 2.1%

    Multinational investment bank and financial services firm Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has signed an agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based bank holding company TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) for approximately $1.1 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Raymond James lost 2.1% in extended trade on Wednesday. Based out of Florida, the company offers investment banking, asset management and financial services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Under the agreeme

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Trump Social Media Firm To Go Public, Tesla Leads Earnings Movers

    Futures dipped. Tesla earnings headlined overnight action. Former President Trump is taking a new social media firm public.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pull back after Dow sets record high

    Stock futures edged lower Thursday morning, with the major indexes hovering slightly below all-time highs as a parade of strong earnings results helped buoy equity prices earlier this week.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    KMI earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

    Ahead of Amazon's important third-quarter update, here's a preview of the earnings report, as well as a look at whether the growth stock may be attractive going into the update. When the e-commerce and cloud-computing specialist reports earnings next Thursday, investors will be watching closely to see how well Amazon can measure up to a tough year-ago comparison, when revenue was surging as many consumers around the world were sheltering at home. In Amazon's second-quarter earnings release, management guided for third-quarter revenue to be between $106 billion and $112 billion.